Walking through the Red Rose Inn

04/28/2017 08:56AM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: Top Stories, Today

The main stairway inside the front door of the Red Rose Inn.

Gallery: Walking through the Red Rose Inn [22 Images]

On April 27, Rep. John Lawrence, Sen. Andy Dinniman, Penn Township Board of Supervisors chairman Curtis Mason and many others gathered outside the former Red Rose Inn to announce that the long-delayed intersection improvements at Route 796 and Old Baltimore Pike will finally be happening. The construction will widen the intersection and realign the roads, leaving the Red Rose Inn to be turned into a township office and local history museum. The exterior of the former inn and restaurant has been well preserved, but work inside the building hasn't yet erased traces of the building's past. Here are images taken during a walk-through of the building.
(Photos by John Chambless)

Chester County High School Sports

