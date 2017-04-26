Chester County Press April 26 edition

Skip to main content

In the April 26 edition of the Chester County Press, we visit the Oxford School Board, which recently approved a $68.5 million budget ... We visit the Unionville-Chadds Ford School Board, which approved a delayed school start time for the next academic year ... We visit the Straight 2-3 Boxing Club in Oxford, and new walking trails in Chadds Ford ... From school news to community news to Uncle Irvin, it's all here in this week's Chester County Press.
Board to township No contracted police for now - 04252017 1217PM

Board to township: No contracted police, for now

Township's on-street parking issue is also addressed 

 

Two new foot bridges span a small creek that runs through Chadds Ford

New walking trails open in Chadds Ford, tracing the Wyeth family's footsteps

The Brandywine Conservancy & Museum of Art will officially open the trails on April 30 

 

U-CF School Board approves delayed school start time for 2018-2019 year

Middle school and high school will start at 8 a.m. and last until 2:43 p.m 

 

Oxford School Board approves a $68.5 million proposed final budget

A final budget is expected to be adopted in May 

 

Parking changes coming to Oxford Borough

Kiosks are planned for several lots in downtown Oxford as a committee reviews all the available parking in the borough 

 

Planner tells county leaders Invest in the existing infrastructure of your towns - 04252017 1225PM

Planner tells county leaders: Invest in the existing infrastructure of your towns 

'You all have to have a "Come to Jesus" meeting about what you're doing here [in Chester County]' 

 

Franklin Supervisors approve tax relief for emergency workers

Act 172 provides 100 percent of the EIT and 20 percent of municipal real estate tax relief for residents who are active volunteers of fire companies and emergency medical services 

 

Collective effort has Kennett softball team off to a strong start - 04252017 1110AM

Collective effort has Kennett softball team off to a strong start

The team has a nice blend of experienced players and young players--including four freshmen on the varsity squad 

 

Students help beautify downtown Oxford for Earth Day - 04252017 1107AM

Students help beautify downtown Oxford for Earth Day

Oxford Area High School's LEOs Club and Helping Hands service club take the lead in the effort to serve the community 

 

Straight 2-3 Boxing Club Oxfords home of champions - 04252017 1212PM

Straight 2-3 Boxing Club: Oxford's home of champions

Coach Dwayne Phipps is teaching students of all shapes, sizes and aspirations 

 

A pair of ice skates made from natural materials by Lenny Wilson

Nature takes center stage for 'Living Art' in Oxford

The new exhibition brings the outdoors into the gallery 

 

Obituaries for the week of April 24 - 04252017 0953AM

Obituaries for the week of April 24

Obituaries for: Cardile, Workman, Duvall, Johnson, Bradley, Paisley, Bogus, Budischak, Melrath, Kmeck, LeFevre, Hangartner, Claycomb, Kopf, Worrell, Shoemaker, May 

 

Join the fight against cancer

Communities all around the world hold Relay for Life events 

 

Uncle Irvin: Lyme disease: One and done, or long term? 

'...Unless these adversaries hash out their differences and develop a comprehensive program that services both short- and long-term patients, a possible cure will be hard to come by' 

 

  • Best Summer Kids Camps in Chester County!

    04/27/2017
    09:00AM — 12:30PM

    2017 SUMMER KIDS HALF-DAY CAMP IN CHESTER SPRINGS, CHESTER COUNTY: One Week of Half-Day Art & C...

  • Dinosaur Revolution

    04/27/2017
    09:30AM — 04:30PM

    Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

  • Clutterers Anonymous

    04/27/2017
    06:00PM — 07:00PM

    Clutterers Anonymous℠ (CLA℠) is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strengt...

  • Free College Scholarship and Financial Aid Seminar

    04/27/2017
    07:00PM — 08:15PM

    This free college financial planning seminar will educate you on the ins and outs of financial ai...

  • Spring Choral Festival

    04/27/2017
    08:15PM — 09:15PM

    West Chester University presents a spring choral festival directed by David P. DeVenney and Ryan ...

