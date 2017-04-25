Skip to main content

Uncle Irvin: Lyme disease: One and done, or long term?

04/25/2017 12:21PM, Published by Richard Gaw, Categories: Opinion, Kennett Square Life, West Chester & Chadds Ford Life, Top Stories, Landenberg Life, Health+Wellness, Today

(The writer looked closer at this most common vector-borne illness in the U.S. after a member of his family was recently stricken.)

Lyme disease has both early and late manifestations, and this dichotomy has precipitated a massive split in the health care community in the United States, causing the vector to break out from New England and the Middle Atlantic states westward and southward on a rapid migration.
The crux of the matter is a split in the medical community pitting the U.S. government CDC, large teaching hospitals and the drug industry, all represented by the huge Infectious Disease Society of America (IDSA). While ICADS represent hundreds of thousands of individual past and present victims of what they believe is long term Lyme disease, the industry counterpart IDSA -- whose members represent the U.S. government CDC and elected politicians, a vast majority of physicians, teaching hospitals, and the drug industry – has all the money and clout, and has been virtually unchallenged to see Lyme disease as two headed -- present stage and long term.
The IDSA's one-sided policy has thwarted research, disallowed health insurance benefits, and forced the vast majority of Lyme disease patients to fight their battles through small local cells to fend for themselves.
One such local organization is the Lyme disease Association of Southeastern PA. For further information, call Christa Vanderbilt at 610-388-7333 or Douglas W. Fearn, a co-volunteer who authored the group's booklet on Lyme disease.
Until and unless these adversaries hash out their differences and develop a comprehensive program that services both short- and long-term patients, a possible cure will be hard to come by.

(Uncle Irvin's column is his opinion only, and is not a news story.)



Like what you're reading? Subscribe to Chester County's free newsletter to catch every headline

  • Best Summer Kids Camps in Chester County!

    04/27/2017
    09:00AM — 12:30PM

    2017 SUMMER KIDS HALF-DAY CAMP IN CHESTER SPRINGS, CHESTER COUNTY: One Week of Half-Day Art & C...

  • Dinosaur Revolution

    04/27/2017
    09:30AM — 04:30PM

    Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

  • Clutterers Anonymous

    04/27/2017
    06:00PM — 07:00PM

    Clutterers Anonymous℠ (CLA℠) is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strengt...

  • Free College Scholarship and Financial Aid Seminar

    04/27/2017
    07:00PM — 08:15PM

    This free college financial planning seminar will educate you on the ins and outs of financial ai...

  • Spring Choral Festival

    04/27/2017
    08:15PM — 09:15PM

    West Chester University presents a spring choral festival directed by David P. DeVenney and Ryan ...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
Chester County High School Sports

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Chester County Press