Obituaries for the week of April 24

04/25/2017

JOAN TESTA CARDILE

Joan Testa Cardile, 82, formerly of Kennett Square, peacefully passed away on April 12 at Neshaminy Manor in Warrington, Pa.

Born in Lansford, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Harry (Enrico) Testa and Lena Canonico Testa Flammini. Joan worked as a settlement coordinator for various organizations, and ultimately retired from Prudential Fox & Roach Realty of Kennett Square. She enjoyed reading and cooking, but most of all loved spending time with her family and friends. She will be remembered for her selfless nature and great sense of humor.

Joan is survived by her three children, Karen and her husband Kenny of Parkertown, N.J.; Harry and his wife Laura of Atlanta, Ga.; and Maria and her husband Steve of Doylestown; her brother, Sam Flammini and his wife Kim of Kennett Square; her sister, Rosemarie DePoulter of West Grove; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; her dear cousins Shirley and Bill Fantini of Bala Cynwyd; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, James Testa.

A funeral was held April 18. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.griecocares.com.





KENNETH E. WORKMAN

Kenneth E. Workman, 71, passed away at his residence on April 12 after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was the husband of Sheri Sylvina Workman, with whom he shared 19 years of marriage. Born in Dover, Del., he was the son of Helen Dixon Workman of Avondale, and the late Ralph Workman. He was the vice president of operations at Meadowwood Retirement Community in Worcester, Pa., retiring in 2016. He was the former director of campus ministries at Tupelo Children’s Mansion. He was a graduate of Dover Central High School. He studied music and education at West Chester University, and studied social work at University of Mississippi. He also studied business at Century College. He enjoyed the beach, gardening, music, trips to Disney World, and being with his family, especially his grandchildren. He served his country in the U.S. Navy.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Workman Meehan and her husband Brian of Newark, Del., and Kristen Rushing and her husband Paul of West Grove; four grandchildren, Lauren, Brian, Emily and Olivia; and a brother-in-law, Michael Sylvina and his wife Suzanne of West Grove. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Dewey and Ida Dixon; and his paternal grandparents, Earl and Anna Workman.

A memorial service was held April 19. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Delaware, 1901 Rockland Road, Wilmington, DE 19803. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.griecocares.com.





MARY LEE DUVALL

Mary Lee Duvall, 56, of Oxford, passed away on April 13 at her residence.

Born in Butler, Tenn., she was the daughter of the late Billy Gene and Sinda Walker Dugger. Mary Lee was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan and enjoyed going to Delaware Park. She enjoyed being with her granddaughter, Amyia.

She is survived by two sons, Joseph Duvall and his wife Shani of Kennett Square, and Christopher Dugger of Tennessee; three brothers, James Dugger of Oxford, Verlin Short of Avondale, and Bill Dugger of Tennessee; and one granddaughter, Amyia.

Her service and burial was held privately. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.griecocares.com.





TIMOTHY JOHNSON

Timothy Johnson, 55, of West Grove, passed away on April 6.

Born at Jennersville Hospital, he was the son of Marian Moran Johnson and the late Lewis H. Johnson. Tim was a 1979 graduate of Avon Grove High School. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, sports and old TV shows. He especially enjoyed spending time with his dog, Maggie, and his cat, Dusty.

He is survived by two brothers, Tom (Chris) of Highland Springs, Va., and Mickey (Sharon) of Wilmington, Del.; and one sister, Nancy Graham of Cochranville. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Jim and Bob.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to the Gift Of Life Donor Program.





JOHN W. BRADLEY

John William Bradley, 73, of Landenberg, peacefully passed away on April 11, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Wilmington, Del., he was a son of the late John Francis and the late Alice Williams Bradley. He was a graduate of Brandywine High School. After graduation, he served in the military at the Delaware Army National Guard. John worked for DuPont for 37 and a half years before his retirement. He was most notably an instrument technician, but also fulfilled other roles, such as laboratory technician and carpenter. John was also the president of the local DuPont Edgemoor United Steelworkers Union for three years.

John is survived his wife, Gail, with whom he shared 31 years of marriage. He is also survived by his son, James Bradley of West Grove; his grandchildren, Tyler and Samantha; his brother Jim and his wife Laurette of Boca Raton, Fla.; his sisters, Donna Ruggio and her husband Bob of Hockessin, Del., and Diane Erace of Miami, Fla.; and his nieces Noelle Thomas of Miami, Fla., and Chelsea Erace of Wilmington, Del.

A visitation with family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. April 29 at Kuzo & Grieco Funeral Home (250 W. State St., Kennett Square). A memorial service celebrating his life will follow at 4 p.m. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Shopping Center, Newark, DE 19711. To view his online tribute and to share a memory with his family, visit www.griecocares.com.





RAY M. PAISLEY

Ray McNeil Paisley, 87, of Genesee, Pa., and formerly Landenberg, went home to be with his Lord on April 17 at his daughter Karen’s home in Nottingham, surrounded by his family.

Born in Avondale, he was the son of the late Cecil and Maggie (McMillan) Paisley. He and his wife, Edna Lois (Miles) Paisley celebrated 64 years of marriage in April. Ray worked most of his life as a carpenter.

Surviving, besides his wife, are daughters Deborah Sue, wife of Larry Gale of Lake Wales, Fla., and Karen Lynn, wife of Jerry Schroder of Nottingham; along with a son, Dennis Ray and his wife Suzan of Genesee. He is also survived by seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; and three brothers. He was preceded in death by a brother.

A graveside service was conducted on April 22 in Genesee, Pa. Contributions may be made in Ray’s memory to Brandywine River Valley Hospice, 121 Bell Tower Rd., Oxford, PA 19363; or Cole Memorial Home Health and Hospice, 102-108 Main St., Coudersport, PA 16915. For online condolences, visit www.dewalds.com.





LEONA ELLEN HERB BOGUS





Leona Ellen Herb Bogus, 97, went home to be with the Lord on April 17, surrounded by family.

She “fought the good fight, finished the race, and kept the faith.” (2 Timothy 4:7). Her faith in Jesus was central to her life. Her favorite hymn was “Trust and Obey.”

Born in Shamokin, Pa., in 1919, she was the daughter of the late Gurney and Maude (Morgan) Herb. Leona was predeceased by all her siblings: Leroy, Gurney, and Jay Herb, Marcella Herb, Treina (Herb) Magennis, and LaRue (Herb) Beck. She shared 68 years of marriage with Edward Bogus, until his passing in September 2014. She is survived by her children, Karen (Frank) McCardell of Strasburg, Charles “Chuck” (Pamela) Bogus of Nottingham, Elaine (Barry) Morrison of Kirkwood, and Faye (Ed) Max of Honey Brook; eight grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

A resident of Oxford since 1958, Leona was the oldest living member of the First Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school and served for many years as president of the Stafford Missionary Society. At 9 years old, Leona learned to sew and later worked in a sewing factory. She sewed for her family, children she babysat, mission projects and craft fairs. Baking cookies and other treats for her family was another favorite activity.

During World War II, she worked in an airplane factory, welding inside the wings. Later, she babysat many children in her Oxford home. She enjoyed traveling around the country with her husband and family members. A highlight of her summer was the Herb Family Reunion.

The family wishes to express their appreciation to the caring staff at Ware Presbyterian Home and Heartland Hospice.

A memorial service was held April 22. Interment was private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Leona’s memory may be made to the First Baptist Church, 525 Market St., Oxford PA 19363. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





STEVE BUDISCHAK

Steve Budischak, 98, of Kennett Square -- formerly of Wilmington, Del., E, Valley Stream, N.Y., and Wheeling, W.Va. -- died on April 14 at Paoli General Hospital.

He was the husband of Martha Budischak, with whom he shared 70 years of marriage. Martha predeceased Steve in 2016. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Steve was a 21-year Navy veteran, serving in World War II, visiting ports of call around the world. He enjoyed travel, sports, exercising, dancing, and playing cards, especially with Martha. He had an inner strength that enabled him to be there for all his children and grandchildren. Steve's faith and devotion to God was a guiding force throughout his life and a living example to everyone.

Steve is survived by nine children: MaryLou Hawkins (Donald), Elizabeth Miller, Ellen Budischak, Stephen Budischak (Sue), Joseph Budischak (Denise), Teri Jones (Bob), Agnes Pont (John), Michael Budischak (Valann), John Budischak (Lisa); 15 grandchildren, Katie, Bill, Valerie, Cory, Sarah, Adrian, Dylan, Denali, John, Aimee, Kevin, Nathan, Megan, Evan and Nina; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral was held April 25. Burial was at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, Del. In memory of Steve, flowers may be sent or a contribution may be made to Kendal Staff Appreciation Fund, P.O. Box 100, Kennett Square, PA 19348; or to the Fleet Reserve Association (FRA) Disaster Relief Fund, 125 N. West Street, Alexandria, VA 23317-2754. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.griecocares.com.





JODI LYNN MELRATH

Jodi Lynn Melrath, 53, of Wilmington, Del., formerly of Oxford, passed away peacefully at home on April 18.

She was born in 1963 in Lancaster, Pa., to the late Earl and Mona Melrath. She is survived by her brother, Earl Melrath, Jr.; sister, Patty (David); companion and caregiver, Eddie Dunfee; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and many cousins and friends. She was predeceased in death by her sister, Terrye Melrath Compton.

She loved all genres of music, from country to rock, her favorite being Guns N Roses, and the Melrath theme song, “Family Tradition.” She loved all animals and had a wide variety of pets over the years, including dogs, cats, guinea pigs, rabbits and even a gecko. Her favorite pastimes were drawing and writing poetry.

A memorial was held April 23. To send online condolences, visit www.rtfoard.com.





JOSEPH KMECK

Joseph Kmeck, 94, of Kennett Square, peacefully passed away on April 18, surrounded by his loving family.

Originally from Jersey City, N.J., Joseph was a son of the late John Kmeck and the late Mary Grofik. After graduating from Lincoln High School in Jersey City, Joseph went on to serve our country for two tours of duty in North Africa and Italy as a B24 mechanic with the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. Joseph continued his passion for aviation after the war as a mechanic for American Airlines and an aircraft instrumentation technician for the Bendix Corporation. He was also an active member of the Pyramidiers 98th Bomb Group (H) Veterans Association and reunited with his fellow bomb group comrades many times at annual meetings with his wife, Julia.

Joseph was deeply religious, and his loyalty to his Christian faith and family was unmatched. Joseph was an avid fisherman and enjoyed many hours fishing along the New Jersey coast, offshore and in Barnegat Bay. He introduced his family to the enjoyment of boating, fishing, and crabbing during wonderful summers at the Jersey Shore.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Julia Jagielski, with whom he shared 71 years of marriage. He is also survived by his son, Joseph Kmeck, Jr., of Erie, Colo.; his daughter, Joan Phillips and her husband Lou of Kennett Square; his grandchildren, Julianne Martin and her husband Travis of Gilbertsville, Emily Harris and her husband Adrian of Newtown Square, Mark Phillips of Kennett Square; and his three great-grandchildren, Gabriela, Claire, and Jack. Joseph was predeceased by his four brothers, Charles, John, George, and Nicholas.

A service was held April 24. Interment was held privately at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Contributions in Joseph’s memory may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. To view Joseph’s online tribute and to share a memory with his family, visit www.griecocares.com.





FREDERICK W. LEFEVRE

Frederick "Fred" W. LeFevre passed away on April 11 at Crosslands in Kennett Square. He was 86 years old.

Born in West Chester and raised in West Grove, he was the son of the late Frederick Charlton LeFevre and the late Blanche Davidson LeFevre McCue. At Williamson Free School of Mechanical Trades in Lima, Fred learned the carpentry trade and played basketball. He graduated in 1948. Fred began his working career with builder, Joseph Sullivan of West Chester, then as a stamper for Atlantic & Pacific Tea Co. of Wilmington, followed by a foreman position with Fred K. Sinclair of Kennett Square. In January of 1954, Fred enlisted in the U.S. Army. Fred was honorably discharged in December of 1955 and remained in the ready reserves until 1962. In June of 1960, Fred began his 27-year career at Longwood Gardens in the carpenter shop. Fred retired in 1987 as Head of Safety. Throughout his working life, Fred was one of the many local building inspectors in Pocopson, Pennsbury and New Garden townships. He enjoyed playing golf, doing kitchen remodels and various carpentry projects. He was a 20-plus year member of the Elks Club.

He was the husband for 49 years to the late Marilyn Bartlum LeFevre, who passed away in 2005; father of Glenn W. LeFevre (Julianne McGuinness), Michele M.L. Doyle (Michael), Michael J. LeFevre (Eve Orvis) and Christine M. Klick (Paul); grandfather of Haley LeFevre, Kelly Doyle, Jamie Doyle, Rebecca Lorah, Christopher Lorah, Andy Klick, Kelly Klick Schenk, Emily Klick; and great-grandfather of Stella and Corey.

A gathering of family and friends will be at 2 p.m. May 27 at Crosslands William Penn Room (1660 West Street Road, Kennett Square). Burial will be private in the LeFevre family plot in Strasburg.

Memorial donations in Fred's name can be made to: Williamson College of the Trades, 106 S. New Middletown Road, Media, PA 19063-5299; The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania - Abramson Cancer Center Friends Fund - Urologic Cancer Research Penn Medicine Development, 3535 Market St. Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104; or Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, Donation Processing, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.





MICHAEL HANGARTNER

Michael Hangartner, 61, of Lincoln University, peacefully passed away on April 14 at Season’s Hospice at Christiana Hospital.

Born in Hannibal, Mo., he was the son of Marcella (Dillig) Hangartner and the late Christopher Hangartner. After completing his education, Michael became a machine set up and repairman. He was employed by Briggs & Stratton Company until his retirement. Michael was a true outdoorsman and loved all that nature had to offer. He loved spending his weekends away from work ice fishing with his friends. He also enjoyed hunting, hiking, and camping, even in the backyard with Donna.

Michael is survived by his companion, Donna Oliver of Lincoln University; his mother, Marcella Dillig Hangartner of Ft. Myers, Fla.; his children, Scott and Nicole of Wisconsin; his brother Jeffrey Hangartner of Ft. Myers, Fla.; and his sister, Jennifer Wagner and her husband Bob of Ft. Myers, Fla. He was predeceased by his father, Christopher Hangartner.

To celebrate his life and his love of the outdoors, a graveside service will be held at 10:30 Thursday morning, April 27 at the Kemblesville Methodist Church Cemetery (1772 New London Road, Kemblesville). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Michael’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1626 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.griecocares.com.





WILLIAM J. CLAYCOMB

William “Bill” J. Claycomb, 71, of Kennett Square, died on April 21 at his home, surrounded by his family.

He was the husband of Linda Mae Gutowski Claycomb, with whom he shared 50 years of marriage. Born in Lansing, N.C., he was the son of the late Marvin and Willa Mae Miller Claycomb. During his childhood, Bill loved motorcross dirt bikes. He was an aircraft mechanic for Boeing Company for 46 years, retiring in 2009. He was a longtime member of the Kennett Square Missionary Baptist Church. He loved fishing on any body of water, but especially close to home at Anson B. Nixon Park. He was a longtime collector of Indian artifacts as he was proud of his Indian heritage.

Survivors include, in addition to his wife Linda, two sons, William E. Claycomb of Chester County, PA and Mark A. Claycomb and his wife Faith of West Jefferson, N.C.; one daughter, Jennifer Calderon of Kennett Square; six grandchildren, Katelyn, Crystal, Mark Jr., Zackary, Katarina and Joshua; and four great-grandchildren, Luke, Cloey, Priscilla, and Levi.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. April 26 at the Kuzo & Grieco Funeral Home Inc. (250 W. State St., Kennett Square. Contributions in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1626 Locust St. Philadelphia, PA 19103. To view his online tribute and to share a memory with his family, visitwww.griecocares.com.





JAMES N. KOPF

James Norman Kopf, 73, of Oxford, passed away on April 20 at Coatesville Veteran Affairs Medical Center.

He was the husband of Glenda C. Kopf. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Harry Christian and Catherine A. Leidy Kopf. James was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served in the Vietnam War. He graduated from J. P. McCaskey High School in Lancaster and Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology in Lancaster. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Oxford. He enjoyed woodworking, building bird and bat houses, golf and bicycling.

He is survived by his wife; three stepchildren, Rob Charlton (Kellie) of Nottingham, Mark Charlton (Barbara) of Oxford and Donna Burchett (Jim) of North East, Md.; one sister, C. Lorraine Hartman of Birdsboro; one brother, Harry C. Kopf of Mountville; two nephews, Richard Hartman of St. Lawrence and Jeffrey Hartman of Barto; and one niece, Christine McCann of Birdsboro.

A funeral was held April 25. Interment was private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Hospice at VA Medical Center, 1400 Blackhorse Hill Rd, Coatesville, PA 19320. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





JOHN B. WORRELL

John B. “Jack” Worrell, 87, of Oxford passed away on April 21 at home.

He was the husband of Helen J. Frampton Worrell, with whom he shared 68 years of marriage. Born in West Grove, he was the son of the late James G. and Ruth Keen Worrell. Jack was employed with A&P Supermarket in Oxford as an assistant manager for 35 years. He was later employed with Longwood Gardens in the gift shop. He was a member of Oxford United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife; one son, Stephen J. Worrell (Shirley Ann) of Cochranville; one daughter, Susan J. Kane (Richard) of Coatesville; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Services were private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the SPCA, 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





CHARLES GAWTHROP SHOEMAKER

Charles “Chuck” Gawthrop Shoemaker, 93, passed away on Feb. 24 at Kendal at Longwood in Kennett Township.

He was the husband of Joann (Jody) Brosius, who passed away in 2012. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. April 29 at Kennett Monthly Meeting (125 West Sickle St., Kennett Square). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.griecocares.com.





BARRY S. MAY

Barry S. May, 56, of Laureldale, formerly of Oxford, passed away on April, 24 at Manor Care Health Services in Laureldale, Pa.

Born in 1961 in Jennersville, he was the son of the late Arlie L. and Dolly R. (Bass) May. Barry worked for many years in home construction. He was a graduate of Oxford High School and loved music and playing pool.

Barry is survived by his daughter, Chelsea R. (May) Hughes; his grandchildren, Adrianna L. Hughes and Liam E. Hughes; his brothers, Larry L. “Corky” May, husband of Alexis C. (Steward) May, Elkton, Md., and Bruce E. “Butch” May, Yorklyn, Del.; and his sister, Patricia D. “Patty” (May) Reber, wife of Harold A. Reber of Oxford. Along with his parents, Barry was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald J. “Soochee” May.

Online condolences may be offered at www.WalbertFuneralHome.com.