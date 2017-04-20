Skip to main content

Chester County Press April 19 edition

04/20/2017 09:20AM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: Top Stories, Today

In the April 19 edition of the Chester County Press, we go to Oxford, where a meeting to discuss a proposed parking garage and transportation center drew a capacity audience ... We go to a meeting of the Indivisible KSQ, who continue to step up their efforts to protect the Hispanic population ... We go to Unionville, to listen to discussion in the Unionville-Chadds Ford School District regarding school start times ... From police award ceremonies to high-school sports to Uncle Irvin, it's all here in this week's Chester County Press.

Will Oxford Borough Council vote to build parking garage? 

With funding lining up, a decision could come sooner rather than later Read More » 

 

This is a great opportunity for this town - 04182017 0343PM

'This is a great opportunity for this town' 

A town hall meeting to discuss the proposed parking garage and transportation center for downtown Oxford drew a standing-room-only crowd. Supporters say the project is a great opportunity... Read More » 

 

As deadline for adoption approaches, KCSD's projected budget decreases slightly

Combine the two significant cost-saving items and the district is now expecting to reduce the overall expenditures in the 2017-2018 spending plan Read More » 

 

U-CF School Board hears recommendation for delayed school start

The administration is recommending to start and end high school and middle schools 25 minutes later, and to start and end elementary schools 15 minutes later Read More » 

Landenberg residents protest planned cellular tower 

Voice their displeasure over the planned construction of a 125-foot-tall high tower in Landenberg Read More » 

  

In its history Run for Our Sons has raised 360000 for Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy

Run For Our Sons marks eighth year on April 22 

Event raises money for research into Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Read More » 

 

Documentary explores challenges and triumphs of local traumatic brain injury survivor 

A screening of the film takes place in Wilmington, Del. this Saturday Read More » 

 

Police officers honored in New Garden ceremony - 04182017 0141PM

Police officers honored in New Garden ceremony

Event recognized several officers for their outstanding work last year Read More » 

 

Immigration attorney and LCH CEO give Indivisible group ideas encouragement - 04182017 0130PM

Immigration attorney and LCH CEO give Indivisible group ideas, encouragement

'This is an economic impact of a political action' Read More » 

 

New Garden to pull plug on farm purchase, if no action by May 15

Transaction set back by delays Read More » 

 

Willowdale Steeplechase returns on May 14

The race will feature a $100,000 Steeplechase Challenge Read More » 

 

Avon Grove defeats Garnet Valley 7-4 - 04182017 0327PM

Avon Grove defeats Garnet Valley, 7-4 

Team improves its record to 7-1, despite early-season injuries to a few key players Read More » 

 

Obituaries for the week of April 17 - 04182017 1115AM

Obituaries for the week of April 17

Obituaries for: Finn, Comyns, Root, Thompson, Poole, Crueger, Fisher, Seligman, Hernandez, Stengel, Crosson, Smedley, Cardile, Workman, Duvall, Johnson, Bradley, Paisley Read More » 

 

Editorial: Definitions, applied selflessly

Because the actions of three police officers were not caught on a bystander's i-phone does not make them any less of a story Read More » 

 

Uncle Irvin: General Assembly, school boards fail fiscally

They're two masters of delays, columnist writes Read More » 

 

Like what you're reading? Subscribe to Chester County's free newsletter to catch every headline

  • Best Summer Kids Camps in Chester County!

    04/20/2017
    09:00AM — 12:30PM

    2017 SUMMER KIDS HALF-DAY CAMP IN CHESTER SPRINGS, CHESTER COUNTY: One Week of Half-Day Art & C...

  • Dinosaur Revolution

    04/20/2017
    09:30AM — 04:30PM

    Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

  • Springhouse Storytime

    04/20/2017
    10:00AM — 11:00AM

    Our monthly Springhouse Storytime series is perfect for any preschooler who loves stories, songs,...

  • Clutterers Anonymous

    04/20/2017
    06:00PM — 07:00PM

    Clutterers Anonymous℠ (CLA℠) is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strengt...

  • I And You

    04/20/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    I and You By Lauren Gunderson Directed by Samantha Reading March 29-April 23, 2017 Steinbrigh...

  • Vocal Honors Recital

    04/20/2017
    08:15PM — 09:15PM

    West Chester University presents a vocal honors recital directed by Emily Bullock.

  • The Cheyney C Club 5K Run & Health Education Fair

    04/22/2017
    08:00AM — 12:00PM

    The Cheyney C Club 5K Run & Health Education Fair will raise $10,000 in scholarship support for...

  • Free Fly Fishing Beginner Classes in Downingtown!!!

    04/22/2017
    09:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join Orvis Downingtown for free beginner fly fishing classes on weekends this spring. If you hav...

  • Best Summer Kids Camps in Chester County!

    04/22/2017
    09:00AM — 12:30PM

    2017 SUMMER KIDS HALF-DAY CAMP IN CHESTER SPRINGS, CHESTER COUNTY: One Week of Half-Day Art & C...

  • Dinosaur Revolution

    04/22/2017
    09:30AM — 04:30PM

    Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

  • Fun and Functional Ceramics at Chester Springs Studio, Chester County

    04/22/2017
    04:30PM — 06:00PM

    Great pottery class for 9 to 12 year olds. Register now to reserve you place in the class! Fun...

  • Camelot

    04/22/2017
    06:00PM

    One of the most beloved musicals in Broadway history CAMELOT, with book and lyrics by Moss Hart a...

  • Brad Rau

    04/22/2017
    07:00PM — 10:00PM

    April 22 2017 Classical Guitarist Brad Rau will be performing at Kreutz Creek Winery Saturday ...

  • I And You

    04/22/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    I and You By Lauren Gunderson Directed by Samantha Reading March 29-April 23, 2017 Steinbrigh...

  • The Honorable Maid

    04/22/2017
    07:30PM — 08:30PM

    "The Honorable Maid" By Carlo Goldoni. Translated and adapted by John Bellomo. Follow the plight...

  • Performance: Arsenic and Old Lace

    04/22/2017
    08:00PM

    Mortimer Brewster is excited to announce his engagement to Elaine to his aunts, Martha and Abby. ...

  • Best Summer Kids Camps in Chester County!

    04/23/2017
    09:00AM — 12:30PM

    2017 SUMMER KIDS HALF-DAY CAMP IN CHESTER SPRINGS, CHESTER COUNTY: One Week of Half-Day Art & C...

  • Annual Wildflower Celebration

    04/23/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Join Mt. Cuba Center on Sunday, April 23 to enjoy a magnificent display of spring wildflowers at ...

  • Dinosaur Revolution

    04/23/2017
    12:00PM — 04:30PM

    Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

  • 2017 Blessing of the Animals

    04/23/2017
    02:00PM — 04:00PM

    All pets and their people (or animal lovers without pets) are welcome at the 5th annual Blessing ...

  • Liberty Wind Symphony

    04/23/2017
    03:00PM — 04:00PM

    West Chester University presents a liberty wind symphony directed by Andrew Yozviak.

  • Fun and Functional Ceramics at Chester Springs Studio, Chester County

    04/23/2017
    04:30PM — 06:00PM

    Great pottery class for 9 to 12 year olds. Register now to reserve you place in the class! Fun...

  • I And You

    04/23/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    I and You By Lauren Gunderson Directed by Samantha Reading March 29-April 23, 2017 Steinbrigh...

  • The Honorable Maid

    04/23/2017
    07:30PM — 08:30PM

    "The Honorable Maid" By Carlo Goldoni. Translated and adapted by John Bellomo. Follow the plight...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
Chester County High School Sports

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Chester County Press