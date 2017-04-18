Skip to main content

Willowdale Steeplechase returns on May 14

04/18/2017

Whether you’re a horse enthusiast or just like to have a fun day in the country, it’s time to make plans for the 25th anniversary running of the Willowdale Steeplechase

This year, the races are back to running on Mother’s Day, and tickets and parking spaces for the May 14 event are on sale. The race will feature a $100,000 Steeplechase Challenge and a Side Saddle race for the first time.

Reserved patron tailgate parking admission packages are available. Member’s Hill offers the best viewing of the finish line and four admission tickets for $450. The Water Jump West parking section includes four admission tickets and offers excellent viewing of Willowdale’s signature Water Jump for $400. The Turn parking includes four tickets for $275 and is centrally located with views of the home stretch and the paddock area. The Field parking includes four tickets at $200 and provides great tailgating with a panoramic view of the racecourse from its location on the hillside.

The amphitheater style layout of Willowdale allows for 90 percent viewing of the race course from all parking areas.

General Admission tickets are $30 in advance, or $40 per person on race day. Parking in the General Admission parking lot is free and children under 12 are free. “Preferred Parking” for General Admission ticket holders is available for $45. A course map is located on the Willowdale website showing the location of the parking sections, food court, Kid’s Alley, Jack Russell Terrier Races, Antique Cars and the many other entertainment options for the day.

To purchase a Tailgate Parking Package, or “Preferred Parking,” call 610-444-1582. General Admission tickets may be purchased online at www.willowdalesteeplechase.org, or at the following ticket outlets:

Kennett Square/Unionville -- Hoods BBQ, Landhope Farms Convenience Store, Northbrook Market Place, Foxy Loxy.

West Chester -- Brandywine Ace Pet & Farm, Garden Thyme.

Oxford -- Oxford Feed & Lumber, Outback Trading Company.   

