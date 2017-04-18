Willowdale Steeplechase returns on May 14

Best Summer Kids Camps in Chester County! 04/18/2017 09:00AM — 12:30PM 2017 SUMMER KIDS HALF-DAY CAMP IN CHESTER SPRINGS, CHESTER COUNTY: One Week of Half-Day Art & C...

Dinosaur Revolution 04/18/2017 09:30AM — 04:30PM Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

I And You 04/18/2017 07:30PM — 09:30PM I and You By Lauren Gunderson Directed by Samantha Reading March 29-April 23, 2017 Steinbrigh...

Percussion Ensemble 04/18/2017 08:15PM — 09:15AM West Chester University presents a percussion ensemble directed by Ralph Sorrentino.

Dinosaur Revolution 04/19/2017 09:30AM — 04:30PM Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

Camelot 04/19/2017 11:00AM One of the most beloved musicals in Broadway history CAMELOT, with book and lyrics by Moss Hart a...

Fun and Functional Ceramics at Chester Springs Studio, Chester County 04/19/2017 04:30PM — 06:00PM Great pottery class for 9 to 12 year olds. Register now to reserve you place in the class! Fun...

Advance Directives Presentation 04/19/2017 05:00PM — 06:30PM Now is the time to begin the conversation because it always seems too early, until it's too late....

I And You 04/19/2017 07:30PM — 09:30PM I and You By Lauren Gunderson Directed by Samantha Reading March 29-April 23, 2017 Steinbrigh...

Amnesty International Group 342 Monthly Meeting 04/19/2017 07:30PM — 09:00PM Amnesty International is a Nobel Prize winning organization dedicated to defending human rights. ...

Guitar Ensemble 04/19/2017 08:15PM — 09:15AM West Chester University presents a guitar ensemble.

Best Summer Kids Camps in Chester County! 04/20/2017 09:00AM — 12:30PM 2017 SUMMER KIDS HALF-DAY CAMP IN CHESTER SPRINGS, CHESTER COUNTY: One Week of Half-Day Art & C...

Dinosaur Revolution 04/20/2017 09:30AM — 04:30PM Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

Springhouse Storytime 04/20/2017 10:00AM — 11:00AM Our monthly Springhouse Storytime series is perfect for any preschooler who loves stories, songs,...

Clutterers Anonymous 04/20/2017 06:00PM — 07:00PM Clutterers Anonymous℠ (CLA℠) is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strengt...

I And You 04/20/2017 07:30PM — 09:30PM I and You By Lauren Gunderson Directed by Samantha Reading March 29-April 23, 2017 Steinbrigh...

Vocal Honors Recital 04/20/2017 08:15PM — 09:15PM West Chester University presents a vocal honors recital directed by Emily Bullock.

Dinosaur Revolution 04/21/2017 09:30AM — 04:30PM Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

Fun and Functional Ceramics at Chester Springs Studio, Chester County 04/21/2017 04:30PM — 06:00PM Great pottery class for 9 to 12 year olds. Register now to reserve you place in the class! Fun...

Camelot 04/21/2017 06:00PM One of the most beloved musicals in Broadway history CAMELOT, with book and lyrics by Moss Hart a...

I And You 04/21/2017 07:30PM — 09:30PM I and You By Lauren Gunderson Directed by Samantha Reading March 29-April 23, 2017 Steinbrigh...

LanChester Chorus Spring Concert 04/21/2017 07:30PM — 09:00PM The LanChester Chorus will present a Spring Concert at Oxford Friends Meeting on Friday, April 21...

The Honorable Maid 04/21/2017 07:30PM — 08:30PM "The Honorable Maid" By Carlo Goldoni. Translated and adapted by John Bellomo. Follow the plight...

Performance: Arsenic and Old Lace 04/21/2017 08:00PM Mortimer Brewster is excited to announce his engagement to Elaine to his aunts, Martha and Abby. ...

The Cheyney C Club 5K Run & Health Education Fair 04/22/2017 08:00AM — 12:00PM The Cheyney C Club 5K Run & Health Education Fair will raise $10,000 in scholarship support for...

Free Fly Fishing Beginner Classes in Downingtown!!! 04/22/2017 09:00AM — 11:30AM Join Orvis Downingtown for free beginner fly fishing classes on weekends this spring. If you hav...

Best Summer Kids Camps in Chester County! 04/22/2017 09:00AM — 12:30PM 2017 SUMMER KIDS HALF-DAY CAMP IN CHESTER SPRINGS, CHESTER COUNTY: One Week of Half-Day Art & C...

Dinosaur Revolution 04/22/2017 09:30AM — 04:30PM Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

Fun and Functional Ceramics at Chester Springs Studio, Chester County 04/22/2017 04:30PM — 06:00PM Great pottery class for 9 to 12 year olds. Register now to reserve you place in the class! Fun...

Camelot 04/22/2017 06:00PM One of the most beloved musicals in Broadway history CAMELOT, with book and lyrics by Moss Hart a...

I And You 04/22/2017 07:30PM — 09:30PM I and You By Lauren Gunderson Directed by Samantha Reading March 29-April 23, 2017 Steinbrigh...

The Honorable Maid 04/22/2017 07:30PM — 08:30PM "The Honorable Maid" By Carlo Goldoni. Translated and adapted by John Bellomo. Follow the plight...

Performance: Arsenic and Old Lace 04/22/2017 08:00PM Mortimer Brewster is excited to announce his engagement to Elaine to his aunts, Martha and Abby. ...

Best Summer Kids Camps in Chester County! 04/23/2017 09:00AM — 12:30PM 2017 SUMMER KIDS HALF-DAY CAMP IN CHESTER SPRINGS, CHESTER COUNTY: One Week of Half-Day Art & C...

Annual Wildflower Celebration 04/23/2017 10:00AM — 04:00PM Join Mt. Cuba Center on Sunday, April 23 to enjoy a magnificent display of spring wildflowers at ...

Dinosaur Revolution 04/23/2017 12:00PM — 04:30PM Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

2017 Blessing of the Animals 04/23/2017 02:00PM — 04:00PM All pets and their people (or animal lovers without pets) are welcome at the 5th annual Blessing ...

Liberty Wind Symphony 04/23/2017 03:00PM — 04:00PM West Chester University presents a liberty wind symphony directed by Andrew Yozviak.

Fun and Functional Ceramics at Chester Springs Studio, Chester County 04/23/2017 04:30PM — 06:00PM Great pottery class for 9 to 12 year olds. Register now to reserve you place in the class! Fun...

I And You 04/23/2017 07:30PM — 09:30PM I and You By Lauren Gunderson Directed by Samantha Reading March 29-April 23, 2017 Steinbrigh...

The Honorable Maid 04/23/2017 07:30PM — 08:30PM "The Honorable Maid" By Carlo Goldoni. Translated and adapted by John Bellomo. Follow the plight...

Dinosaur Revolution 04/24/2017 09:30AM — 04:30PM Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

Fun and Functional Ceramics at Chester Springs Studio, Chester County 04/24/2017 04:30PM — 06:00PM Great pottery class for 9 to 12 year olds. Register now to reserve you place in the class! Fun...

Debtors Anonymous 04/24/2017 06:00PM — 07:00PM In D.A., our purpose is threefold: to stop incurring unsecured debt, to share our experience wit...

Peter Paulsen, Bass 04/24/2017 07:30PM — 08:30PM West Chester University presents Peter Paulsen on bass.

Best Summer Kids Camps in Chester County! 04/25/2017 09:00AM — 12:30PM 2017 SUMMER KIDS HALF-DAY CAMP IN CHESTER SPRINGS, CHESTER COUNTY: One Week of Half-Day Art & C...

Dinosaur Revolution 04/25/2017 09:30AM — 04:30PM Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

Building Chester County Community Celebratory Fundraising Dinner 04/25/2017 06:00PM — 09:00PM Media Alert/Calendar Listings April 10, 2017 Public Tickets Still Available to Building the ...

Chamber Winds Symphony 04/25/2017 08:15PM — 09:15PM West Chester University presents a chamber winds symphony directed by Andrew Yozviak.

Dinosaur Revolution 04/26/2017 09:30AM — 04:30PM Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

Fun and Functional Ceramics at Chester Springs Studio, Chester County 04/26/2017 04:30PM — 06:00PM Great pottery class for 9 to 12 year olds. Register now to reserve you place in the class! Fun...

Wind Symphony and Concert Band 04/26/2017 08:15PM — 09:15PM West Chester University presents a wind symphony and band concert directed by M. Gregory Martin.

Best Summer Kids Camps in Chester County! 04/27/2017 09:00AM — 12:30PM 2017 SUMMER KIDS HALF-DAY CAMP IN CHESTER SPRINGS, CHESTER COUNTY: One Week of Half-Day Art & C...

Dinosaur Revolution 04/27/2017 09:30AM — 04:30PM Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

Clutterers Anonymous 04/27/2017 06:00PM — 07:00PM Clutterers Anonymous℠ (CLA℠) is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strengt...

Free College Scholarship and Financial Aid Seminar 04/27/2017 07:00PM — 08:15PM This free college financial planning seminar will educate you on the ins and outs of financial ai...

Spring Choral Festival 04/27/2017 08:15PM — 09:15PM West Chester University presents a spring choral festival directed by David P. DeVenney and Ryan ...

Dinosaur Revolution 04/28/2017 09:30AM — 04:30PM Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

Fun and Functional Ceramics at Chester Springs Studio, Chester County 04/28/2017 04:30PM — 06:00PM Great pottery class for 9 to 12 year olds. Register now to reserve you place in the class! Fun...

Serendipity, A Dance Concert 04/28/2017 07:30PM — 08:30PM West Chester University presents the annual spring concert. Serendipity, celebrates the highly c...

Performance: Arsenic and Old Lace 04/28/2017 08:00PM Mortimer Brewster is excited to announce his engagement to Elaine to his aunts, Martha and Abby. ...

Bird Walk 04/29/2017 09:00AM — 11:00AM Newlin Grist Mill and Wild Birds Unlimited-Concordville are teaming up to explore the wonderful w...

Free Fly Fishing Beginner Classes in Downingtown!!! 04/29/2017 09:00AM — 11:30AM Join Orvis Downingtown for free beginner fly fishing classes on weekends this spring. If you hav...

Best Summer Kids Camps in Chester County! 04/29/2017 09:00AM — 12:30PM 2017 SUMMER KIDS HALF-DAY CAMP IN CHESTER SPRINGS, CHESTER COUNTY: One Week of Half-Day Art & C...

Dinosaur Revolution 04/29/2017 09:30AM — 04:30PM Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

History at Work: "Dairying" 04/29/2017 10:00AM — 03:00PM Join us each month as we explore historic skills and trades with our "History at Work" demonstrat...

Vintage Bridal Event 04/29/2017 11:00AM — 04:00PM The Pennsbury-Chadds Ford Antique Mall will be hosting a VINTAGE BRIDAL EVENT the weekend of Apri...

Pop-Up Naturalist: "Animal Tracks" 04/29/2017 01:00PM — 05:00PM Join Newlin's staff naturalist for an afternoon of exciting environmental activities. Look for th...

Fun and Functional Ceramics at Chester Springs Studio, Chester County 04/29/2017 04:30PM — 06:00PM Great pottery class for 9 to 12 year olds. Register now to reserve you place in the class! Fun...

Serendipity, A Dance Concert 04/29/2017 07:30PM — 08:30PM West Chester University presents the annual spring concert. Serendipity, celebrates the highly c...

Performance: Arsenic and Old Lace 04/29/2017 08:00PM Mortimer Brewster is excited to announce his engagement to Elaine to his aunts, Martha and Abby. ...

Best Summer Kids Camps in Chester County! 04/30/2017 09:00AM — 12:30PM 2017 SUMMER KIDS HALF-DAY CAMP IN CHESTER SPRINGS, CHESTER COUNTY: One Week of Half-Day Art & C...

Vintage Bridal Event 04/30/2017 11:00AM — 04:00PM The Pennsbury-Chadds Ford Antique Mall will be hosting a VINTAGE BRIDAL EVENT the weekend of Apri...

Dinosaur Revolution 04/30/2017 12:00PM — 04:30PM Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

United Way of Chester County Presents: Conquer The Runway Color 5K 04/30/2017 02:00PM United Way of Chester County’s color 5k run and walk is taking off with flying colors! Registrati...

Performance: Arsenic and Old Lace 04/30/2017 02:00PM Mortimer Brewster is excited to announce his engagement to Elaine to his aunts, Martha and Abby. ...

The Book of Love Part II: Complications 04/30/2017 03:00PM — 04:30PM Join us on April 30th for The Book of Love, Part II: Complications, the follow up to our fall sea...

Chamber Winds Concert 04/30/2017 03:00PM — 04:00PM West Chester University presents a chamber winds band concert directed by Andrew Yozviak,

Fun and Functional Ceramics at Chester Springs Studio, Chester County 04/30/2017 04:30PM — 06:00PM Great pottery class for 9 to 12 year olds. Register now to reserve you place in the class! Fun...

Dinosaur Revolution 05/01/2017 09:30AM — 04:30PM Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

Sound Healing Meditation - Tibetan Singing Bowls 05/01/2017 10:00AM — 11:30AM Dress comfortably to recline on the floor or to sit in a chair. We will create our sacred space f...

Fun and Functional Ceramics at Chester Springs Studio, Chester County 05/01/2017 04:30PM — 06:00PM Great pottery class for 9 to 12 year olds. Register now to reserve you place in the class! Fun...

Debtors Anonymous 05/01/2017 06:00PM — 07:00PM In D.A., our purpose is threefold: to stop incurring unsecured debt, to share our experience wit...

Seeking Part-time Paid Volunteer 05/02/2017 12:00AM — 11:00PM Seeking local coordinator for high school exchange program. Locate and train volunteer host famil...

Best Summer Kids Camps in Chester County! 05/02/2017 09:00AM — 12:30PM 2017 SUMMER KIDS HALF-DAY CAMP IN CHESTER SPRINGS, CHESTER COUNTY: One Week of Half-Day Art & C...

Dinosaur Revolution 05/02/2017 09:30AM — 04:30PM Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

Svaroopa Yoga and Tibetan Singing Bowls 05/02/2017 07:00PM — 08:30PM (Limited to 12 students) Come and explore this blissful svaroopa yoga with live Tibetan Singin...

Keyboard Honors Recital 05/02/2017 08:15PM — 09:15PM West Chester University presents a keyboard honors recital directed by Patricia Powell.

Dinosaur Revolution 05/03/2017 09:30AM — 04:30PM Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

Fun and Functional Ceramics at Chester Springs Studio, Chester County 05/03/2017 04:30PM — 06:00PM Great pottery class for 9 to 12 year olds. Register now to reserve you place in the class! Fun...

Chamber Orchestra 05/03/2017 08:15PM — 09:15PM West Chester University presents a chamber orchestra directed by Joseph Caminiti.

Best Summer Kids Camps in Chester County! 05/04/2017 09:00AM — 12:30PM 2017 SUMMER KIDS HALF-DAY CAMP IN CHESTER SPRINGS, CHESTER COUNTY: One Week of Half-Day Art & C...

Dinosaur Revolution 05/04/2017 09:30AM — 04:30PM Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

Clutterers Anonymous 05/04/2017 06:00PM — 07:00PM Clutterers Anonymous℠ (CLA℠) is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strengt...

Sound Healing Meditation - Tibetan Singing Bowls 05/04/2017 07:00PM — 08:30PM Dress comfortably to recline on the floor or to sit in a chair. We will create our sacred space f...

Woodwind Chamber Recital 05/04/2017 08:15PM — 09:15PM West Chester University presents a woodwind chamber recital directed by Karen Dannessa.

Dinosaur Revolution 05/05/2017 09:30AM — 04:30PM Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

Fun and Functional Ceramics at Chester Springs Studio, Chester County 05/05/2017 04:30PM — 06:00PM Great pottery class for 9 to 12 year olds. Register now to reserve you place in the class! Fun...

Meet the Artist Opening Reception at The Hickman 05/05/2017 05:00PM — 09:00PM Meet the Artist Opening Reception at The Hickman Friday, May 5, 2017 5-9pm Live Chalk Drawing 6...

Performance: Arsenic and Old Lace 05/05/2017 08:00PM Mortimer Brewster is excited to announce his engagement to Elaine to his aunts, Martha and Abby. ...

Free Fly Fishing Beginner Classes in Downingtown!!! 05/06/2017 09:00AM — 11:30AM Join Orvis Downingtown for free beginner fly fishing classes on weekends this spring. If you hav...

Best Summer Kids Camps in Chester County! 05/06/2017 09:00AM — 12:30PM 2017 SUMMER KIDS HALF-DAY CAMP IN CHESTER SPRINGS, CHESTER COUNTY: One Week of Half-Day Art & C...

Dinosaur Revolution 05/06/2017 09:30AM — 04:30PM Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

Wilmington Garden Day 05/06/2017 10:00AM — 04:00PM Wilmington Garden Day, a springtime tradition in the Brandywine Valley, will host its 70th annual...

Fun and Functional Ceramics at Chester Springs Studio, Chester County 05/06/2017 04:30PM — 06:00PM Great pottery class for 9 to 12 year olds. Register now to reserve you place in the class! Fun...

Kennett Symphony Children's Choir 05/06/2017 07:00PM — 08:00PM Weest Chester University presents the Kennett Symphony Children's Choir.

Performance: Arsenic and Old Lace 05/06/2017 08:00PM Mortimer Brewster is excited to announce his engagement to Elaine to his aunts, Martha and Abby. ...

Best Summer Kids Camps in Chester County! 05/07/2017 09:00AM — 12:30PM 2017 SUMMER KIDS HALF-DAY CAMP IN CHESTER SPRINGS, CHESTER COUNTY: One Week of Half-Day Art & C...

Open House Tri-State Bird Rescue & Research 05/07/2017 11:00AM — 04:00PM What happens inside a wildlife rehabilitation center? Find out at Tri-State Bird Rescue & Resear...

Dinosaur Revolution 05/07/2017 12:00PM — 04:30PM Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

Liberty Youth Wind Symphony 05/07/2017 03:00PM — 04:00AM West Chester University presents Liberty Youth Wind Symphony directed by Andrew Yozviak.

Fun and Functional Ceramics at Chester Springs Studio, Chester County 05/07/2017 04:30PM — 06:00PM Great pottery class for 9 to 12 year olds. Register now to reserve you place in the class! Fun...

Symphony Orchestra and Choirs 05/07/2017 07:30PM — 08:30PM West Chester University presents Symphony orchestra and choirs directed by Joseph Caminiti, David...

Dinosaur Revolution 05/08/2017 09:30AM — 04:30PM Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

Fun and Functional Ceramics at Chester Springs Studio, Chester County 05/08/2017 04:30PM — 06:00PM Great pottery class for 9 to 12 year olds. Register now to reserve you place in the class! Fun...

Debtors Anonymous 05/08/2017 06:00PM — 07:00PM In D.A., our purpose is threefold: to stop incurring unsecured debt, to share our experience wit...

Cellegium Musicum 05/08/2017 07:00PM — 08:00PM West Chester University presents a collegium musicum directed by Mark Rimple.

Tibetan Singing Bowls Basics 101 05/08/2017 07:00PM — 09:00PM Singing Bowl Defined: These instruments are also known as Tibetan Singing Bowls, rin gongs, Himal...

Best Summer Kids Camps in Chester County! 05/09/2017 09:00AM — 12:30PM 2017 SUMMER KIDS HALF-DAY CAMP IN CHESTER SPRINGS, CHESTER COUNTY: One Week of Half-Day Art & C...