Obituaries for the week of April 17

04/18/2017 11:15AM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: Top Stories, Today

ANNE MARIE ARNOLD FINN

Anne Marie Arnold Finn, 87, of Kennett Square, died on April 5 at Brandywine Senior Living at Longwood in Kennett Square.

She was the wife of George A. Finn, with whom she shared 64 years of marriage. Born in Elizabeth, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Daniel and the late Mary (Monaghan) Arnold. Anne was a graduate of Benedictine Academy, attended Mt St. Scholastica College and graduated from Washington School of Secretaries. She was a member of Seton Junior League, Brother Vincent Columbiettes and the Jr. Village improvement association. She worked for many years at Public Service Electric & Gas Company and West Chester University. Anne was an avid golfer at Penn Oaks Golf club where she ran the Jr. Golf Program. She also belonged to Sussex Pines Golf Club in southern Delaware. She enjoyed traveling, reading, competitive board games, playing bridge, cruises, visiting the beach, entertaining, having parties, was an accomplished knitter and was known for her Frito dip. Most of all, she adored her grandchildren.

Survivors include, in addition to her husband George, daughter Mary Jo Keefe and her husband Vincent Volpicelli of Centerville, Md., son Tom Finn and his wife Mary Pat Finn of Chadds Ford, daughter Patricia Finn-Smith of Kennett Square, daughter-in-law Linda A Finn of Kennett Square; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by son, Mark Finn, in 2014.

A funeral was held April 12. Contributions in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1626 Locust St., Philadelphia, PA 19103; or Alzheimer's Association, 399 Market St. Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. To view her online tribute and to share a memory with her family, visit www.griecocares.com.





JAMES M. COMYNS

James Michael “Jim” Comyns, 61, of Avondale, went home to be with his Savior on April 6.

Jim is survived by his wife of 24 years, Linda Montalto Comyns; his son, James Montalto Comyns; his two daughters, Rebekah JieYong Comyns and Jennifer Leigh Comyns; three brothers, Michael of Bryn Mawr, Mark (wife Barbara) of Berwyn, and Matthew (wife Jennifer) of Connecticut; two sisters Jean Wierzbicky (husband Mike) and Carol Ann Korpi; and many nieces and nephews.

Jim was born in New York City to the late James Anthony and Joan Gunerman Comyns and was raised in Brooklyn. He received a degree in nursing from New York University and worked as a nurse, mainly in dialysis, for almost 40 years. Jim served as a corpsman in the United States Navy for six years, seeing action during Operation Urgent Fury in Grenada.

Jim was a follower of Christ for 28 years and was part of the Cornerstone Presbyterian Church family. Jim’s life was marked by a patient confidence in God that made him the wonderful husband, father, brother, uncle and friend he was. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

A memorial service was held April 12. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jim’s memory may be made to: the Mercy Ministries Fund at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church or, if you prefer to give online directly to the Comyns family, you may give at www.youcaring.com/comynsfamily. To view an online tribute to Jim and to share a memory with his family, visit www.griecocares.com.





GEORGE C. ROOT

George C. Root, 77, a lifetime resident of the Oxford area, passed away on April 5 at Jennersville Regional Hospital.

He was the husband of the late Florence “Dolly” L. Troutman Root, with whom he shared 53 years of marriage. Born in Nottingham, he was the son of the late Wilbur and Caroline Ironside Root. George was employed with Chrysler Corporation in Newark, Del., retiring in 2002 after 33 years of service. He was a member of the Union Fire Co. No. 1 Oxford.

He is survived by his two sons, Matthew D. Root of Newark, Del., and Mark D. Root of Little Britain; one daughter, J. Jill Root of Oxford; six grandchildren, Lindsey Root, Chloe Root, Ethan Root, Libby Root, Danielle Steele and Rachael Mangerchine; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Leah Mangerchine.

Funeral services were held April 10. Interment was in Oxford Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





MARTHA J. THOMPSON

Martha J. Thompson, 61, of West Grove, passed away on April 4 at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia, with her family at her side.

Born in Wilmington, Del., she was the daughter of the late Harry H. Mattson and Eva Ward. Martha loved cookouts, playing cards, playing with her grandchildren, and family gatherings where she was always the life of the party. She loved her children and grandchildren. She was a very loving person who everyone adored.

She is survived by her daughter, Julie Marie Thompson of Newark, Del.; two sons, Michael Ray Thompson (Shirley Ward) of Oxford, and Ryan Matthew Thompson (Kayla Jones) of West Grove; one sister, Linda Wilson (Pastor Gary Wilson) of Harrington, Del.; and 12 grandchildren, Brandon Michael Potter, Jr., Justin Potter, Taylor Thompson, Ronald Steven Poole, Tessa Thompson, Haley Dawn Fraver, Jozalyn Mitchell, Jay Lewis, Epic Macaron, Jordan David Thompson, Ryan Matthew Thompson, Jr., Kellen Jace Jones, Lennox Bryce Jones and Zoe Michaela Thompson. She was preceded in death by a longtime love, David Ray Holman; and son, Harry James Thompson.

Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





ROBERT J. POOLE

Robert James Poole, 85, of Nottingham, passed away on April 7 at Brandywine Hospital in Downingtown.

He was the husband of Nancy Maxine Cole Poole, with whom he shared 65 years of marriage. Born in Little Britain, he was the son of the late Onyx and Mary Coates Poole. Robert farmed in East Nottingham Township. He was also a milk tester for Diary Herd Improvement Association. He was a birthright member of Eastland Friends Meeting in Nottingham. Robert enjoyed all sports, especially the Phillies and Eagles.

He is survived by his wife; two sons, Ronald S. Poole and his wife Linda of Cochranville, and Robert J. Poole, Jr. and his wife Theresa of Little Britain; one daughter, Brenda M. Paetz and her husband Charles of Marietta; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Nancy Allaband of Nottingham, Betsy Tome of Rising Sun, Md., and Mary Jane Krimmer and her husband Richard of Oxford. He was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Poole.

A funeral was held April 11. Interment was in Eastland Friends Meeting Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the American Health Association, 1617 JFK Blvd., Suite 700, Philadelphia, PA 19147. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





NANCY REVELL CRUEGER

Nancy Revell Crueger, 92, of Oxford, formerly of Towson, Md., passed away on April 9 at her home.

She was the wife of the late James Clayton Crueger. Born in Glen Burnie, Md., she was the daughter of the late Frank and Eunice Kaiser Revell. She was employed with the Baltimore County Library System for over 20 years. She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling, especially to England and Colorado.

She is survived by one son, James Crueger of Chicago, Ill.; one daughter, Nancy Revell Altman and her husband Brett of Wyndmoor, Pa.; two grandchildren, Kate Altman of Conshohocken, and Zachary Altman of New York, N.Y.; and three great-grandchildren, Zoe, Eliza and Colin.

Interment was private. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





EDWIN W. FISHER

Edwin Wayne Fisher, 71, of Chiefland, Fla., formerly of Oxford, passed away on April 7 at his home.

He was the husband of Patricia McElwain Fisher, with whom he shared 37 years of marriage. Born in West Chester, he was the son of the late Edwin Blake and Ruth Farmer Fisher. Edwin served in the U.S. Air Force National Guard. He was employed with DuPont in Wilmington, Del., as a service engineer. Edwin was a loving husband, father and grandfather, full of life, always gentle and caring. He loved animals, and traveling with his wife, Patricia.

He is survived by his wife; two daughters, Kimberly Kramer (James) of Lancaster, and Rebecca Fisher of Dallastown; daughter-in-law, Heather Fisher of Delta; seven grandchildren, Stephen Mebert, Ryan Mebert, Taylor Kramer, Cody Fisher, Henry Fisher, Libby Fisher and Justin Lecrone; two great-grandchildren, Jacob James Badger and Corbin Allen Mebert; one brother, Danny Fisher of Newark, Del.; and one sister, Judy Britton of New York. He was preceded in death by a son, Edwin Wayne Fisher, Jr.; and a grandson, Jacob Mathew Fisher.

A funeral was held April 14. Interment was in Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery in Oxford. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





MEG SELIGMAN

Meg Seligman passed away on April 7 in Kennett Square.

The daughter of Ruby (nee Campbell) and Ernest Sherburne, Meg was born Mary Gale Sherburne in 1926 in Newport, Vt., and grew up in Middlebury, Vt., until heading off to Barnard College in New York City, from which she graduated in 1948 with a degree in French. Following her graduation, she spent time in Paris and subsequently worked for Air France. Later, Meg began working at Time, Inc., where she met the love of her life, Daniel Seligman, a writer and editor. The two were married in 1953 and remained devoted to one another until Dan's death in 2009.

After leaving Time Inc., Meg eventually moved into the arts. Starting as a volunteer at Sotheby's, she eventually was hired to a staff position, and ultimately left Sotheby's with her boss, John Edelmann, whose Edelmann Galleries, an oriental rug auction house, she managed. After her retirement from Edelmann Galleries, she spent several years volunteering at the New York City Ballet, escorting groups to watch rehearsals. An avid fitness buff, she remained an active member of the Equinox Club until well into her 70s. A committed sun worshiper, she continued to follow the sun to North Carolina’s Outer Banks and the deserts of Arizona through 2016, vacationing with her extended family every year.

Following Dan’s passing in 2009, she continued to live in her East Side apartment with her grandson, Misha Favorov, until 2016, when she moved into Brandywine Senior Living at Longwood in Kennett Square.

She is survived by her son William and his wife Lynne; daughter Nora Favorov and her husband Oleg; as well as four grandchildren, Chris and Hector Seligman and Misha and Julia Favorov (now Czawlytko); as well as one grandson-in-law, Michael Czawlytko.

A memorial service will be held in New York at a later date. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.griecofuneralhomes.com.





IAN NATHANIEL RODRIGUEZ HERNANDEZ

Baby boy Ian Nathaniel Rodriguez Hernandez, born on April 4, 2017 in West Chester, passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2017, at A.I. DuPont Hospital in Wilmington, Del. He was the son of Ruth Rodriguez of Kennett Square. A memorial mass will be held at St. Rocco’s Catholic Church at a later date. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.griecocares.com.





ELVERA PIACENTINO STENGEL

Elvera “Elvie” Piacentino Stengel, 94, of West Grove, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on April 10.

Elvie was predeceased by her loving husband, Paul G. Stengel, in 2007, with whom she shared 57 years of marriage. Born in Civitella, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Maria (Pasquale) Piacentino. She was co-owner of Stengel Welding of Kennett Square for 37 years. Elvie was an accomplished singer, artist and performer. She was awarded Ms. Senior Pennsylvania 1st runner-up in 1991.

She is survived by her children, Jane Klein of Berwyn, Fred Stengel and his wife Denise of Kennett Square, Christina Tabbut and her husband Ed of Malvern; her eight grandchildren; and her brother, Thomas Piacentino of Jensen Beach, Fla.

Family and friends may visit with the family from 1 to 2 p.m. April 22 at the Sacred Heart Church (203 Church Rd., Oxford). A memorial mass will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution in Elvie’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1626 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.griecocares.com.





HARRY E. CROSSON

Harry "Hack" Edward Crosson died peacefully at the Jenner’s Pond Nursing Facility on April 8, at the age of 84.

He is survived by his wife, Joanne Crossland Crosson of Jenner’s Pond; children, Colleen C. Smith of Longs, S.C., and Dennis W. Crosson (MaryBeth) of Fairfax, Va.; sister, Anita Merson of Kennett Square; and five grandchildren, Alysa Bell, Wayne Smith, Melanie Smith, Caleb Crosson and Annie Crosson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Henrietta Crosson; his first wife of 51 years, Barbara Ann Harlan Crosson; and his brother, Robert C. Crosson.

Harry was born in 1932 in Unionville, to Harry C. and Henrietta Fenstermacher Crosson. He graduated class valedictorian from Unionville High School in 1950. Following graduation from Columbia University/NYC in 1954, Harry joined the Navy, retiring after 25 years of service as a Commander. He traveled the world by ship. Although he and his family lived in many places, he made his final home in Southern Chester County. His family and friends will remember him as a no-nonsense man who loved the simple things in life, a sharp mind and those quick one-liners. He enjoyed baking, gardening, antiquing and home renovations. His greatest pride was serving in the United States Navy.

A graveside service with U.S. Navy military honors will be promptly at 10:30 a.m. April 25 at the Longwood Cemetery (945 E. Baltimore Pike, Kennett Square). Memorial donations can be offered in Harry's name to Willow Tree Hospice (www.willowtreehospice.com) or Rover Community Transportation (www.krapfscoaches.com) or Navy Wounded Warrior (www.navywoundedwarrior.com). Visit www.longwoodfuneralhome.com.





JULIA WALTON SMEDLEY

Julia Walton Smedley of Kendal at Longwood passed away on April 10. She was 88 years old.

Born in Wilmington, Del., she was the daughter of the late Walter and Mildred Walton. She was the beloved wife of Willard "Chip" H. Smedley, Jr., for 66 years; mother of Jann Lamborn (Gary) and Judi Dantonio (Robert); grandmother of David Lamborn, Donald Lamborn, Julia Altenburger (Christian), Jamye Lamborn (John), Rebecca Dantonio and Evan Tsiaras; and sister of the late Howard Walton.

A memorial meeting was held April 15 at London Grove Friends Meeting. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the London Grove Burial Grounds, 500 W. Street Road, Kennett Square, PA 19348. Visit www.longwoodfuneralhome.com.





JOAN TESTA CARDILE

Joan Testa Cardile, 82, formerly of Kennett Square, peacefully passed away on April 12 at Neshaminy Manor in Warrington, Pa.

Born in Lansford, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Harry (Enrico) Testa and Lena Canonico Testa Flammini. Joan worked as a settlement coordinator for various organizations, and ultimately retired from Prudential Fox & Roach Realty of Kennett Square. She enjoyed reading and cooking, but most of all loved spending time with her family and friends. She will be remembered for her selfless nature and great sense of humor.

Joan is survived by her three children, Karen and her husband Kenny of Parkertown, N.J.; Harry and his wife Laura of Atlanta, Ga.; and Maria and her husband Steve of Doylestown; her brother, Sam Flammini and his wife Kim of Kennett Square; her sister, Rosemarie DePoulter of West Grove; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; her dear cousins Shirley and Bill Fantini of Bala Cynwyd; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, James Testa.

A funeral was held April 18. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.griecocares.com.





KENNETH E. WORKMAN

Kenneth E. Workman, 71, passed away at his residence on April 12 after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was the husband of Sheri Sylvina Workman, with whom he shared 19 years of marriage. Born in Dover, Del., he was the son of Helen Dixon Workman of Avondale, and the late Ralph Workman. He was the vice president of operations at Meadowwood Retirement Community in Worcester, Pa., retiring in 2016. He was the former director of campus ministries at Tupelo Children’s Mansion. He was a graduate of Dover Central High School. He studied music and education at West Chester University, and studied social work at University of Mississippi. He also studied business at Century College. He enjoyed the beach, gardening, music, trips to Disney World, and being with his family, especially his grandchildren. He served his country in the U.S. Navy.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Workman Meehan and her husband Brian of Newark, Del., and Kristen Rushing and her husband Paul of West Grove; four grandchildren, Lauren, Brian, Emily and Olivia; and a brother-in-law, Michael Sylvina and his wife Suzanne of West Grove. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Dewey and Ida Dixon; and his paternal grandparents, Earl and Anna Workman.

A visitation with family and friends will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. April 19 at the Kuzo & Grieco Funeral Home (250 W. State St., Kennett Square). His memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Delaware, 1901 Rockland Road, Wilmington, DE 19803. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.griecocares.com.





MARY LEE DUVALL

Mary Lee Duvall, 56, of Oxford, passed away on April 13 at her residence.

Born in Butler, Tenn., she was the daughter of the late Billy Gene and Sinda Walker Dugger. Mary Lee was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan and enjoyed going to Delaware Park. She enjoyed being with her granddaughter, Amyia.

She is survived by two sons, Joseph Duvall and his wife Shani of Kennett Square, and Christopher Dugger of Tennessee; three brothers, James Dugger of Oxford, Verlin Short of Avondale, and Bill Dugger of Tennessee; and one granddaughter, Amyia.

Her service and burial will be held privately. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.griecocares.com.





TIMOTHY JOHNSON

Timothy Johnson, 55, of West Grove, passed away on April 6.

Born at Jennersville Hospital, he was the son of Marian Moran Johnson and the late Lewis H. Johnson. Tim was a 1979 graduate of Avon Grove High School. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, sports and old TV shows. He especially enjoyed spending time with his dog, Maggie, and his cat, Dusty.

He is survived by two brothers, Tom (Chris) of Highland Springs, Va., and Mickey (Sharon) of Wilmington, Del.; and one sister, Nancy Graham of Cochranville. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Jim and Bob.

Relatives and friends are invited to a luncheon to celebrate his life, to be held at the Longwood Family Restaurant in Kennett Square on April 23 from 1 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to the Gift Of Life Donor Program.





JOHN W. BRADLEY

John William Bradley, 73, of Landenberg, peacefully passed away on April 11, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Wilmington, Del., he was a son of the late John Francis and the late Alice Williams Bradley. He was a graduate of Brandywine High School. After graduation, he served in the military at the Delaware Army National Guard. John worked for DuPont for 37 and a half years before his retirement. He was most notably an instrument technician, but also fulfilled other roles, such as laboratory technician and carpenter. John was also the president of the local DuPont Edgemoor United Steelworkers Union for three years.

John is survived his wife, Gail, with whom he shared 31 years of marriage. He is also survived by his son, James Bradley of West Grove; his grandchildren, Tyler and Samantha; his brother Jim and his wife Laurette of Boca Raton, Fla.; his sisters, Donna Ruggio and her husband Bob of Hockessin, Del., and Diane Erace of Miami, Fla.; and his nieces Noelle Thomas of Miami, Fla., and Chelsea Erace of Wilmington, Del.

A visitation with family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. April 29 at Kuzo & Grieco Funeral Home (250 W. State St., Kennett Square). A memorial service celebrating his life will follow at 4 p.m. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Shopping Center, Newark, DE 19711. To view his online tribute and to share a memory with his family, visit www.griecocares.com.



