David E. Cox, Jr. is a candidate for Magisterial District Judge

04/11/2017 02:10PM, Published by Steven Hoffman, Categories: Top Stories, Today

Dave Cox, a lifelong resident of Chester County and a Pennsylvania State Constable for 30 years, has announced his candidacy for the vacant magisterial district judge seat in Kennett Square.

Cox attended West Chester University where he obtained his bachelor of arts degree in criminal justice while working full time. He is certified by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency and is trained to provide service and security to the Courts’ Minor Judiciary.

In July 2016, Cox became certified by the administrative office of Pennsylvania Courts by successfully completing a rigorous training and education program administered by the Minor Judiciary Education Board. He successfully passed this training on his first attempt.

In addition to his judiciary responsibilities, Cox would like to carry on the legacy of his father, a former principal in the West Chester School District, and his own commitment to children and youth, which he started years ago as a president of the Police Athletic League of West Chester. He plans to dedicate time and effort working with the Kennett and Unionville-Chadds Ford school districts to help keep the youth on a path to a safe and brighter future. He will tackle the issues of truancy and bullying, and provide opportunities for children and young adults.

He plans to also help those who come before him who are struggling with a drug or alcohol addiction, family crisis, disability challenges, or are domestic and crime victims. He will communicate with each individual, obtain a better understanding of their specific needs, and provide resources directing them to treatment and support they are looking for.


