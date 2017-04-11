Obituaries for the week of April 10

04/11/2017 10:27AM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: Top Stories

ANGELA O. URBANI DELLA PELLE

Angela O. Urbani Della Pelle, 85, of Kennett Square, died on March 30 at Twin Pines Health Care Center in West Grove.

She was the wife of the late Robert G. Della Pelle, who died in 1993, and with whom she shared 41 years of marriage. Born in the Province of Teramo, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Valentino and the late Adalgisa (De Rugeriis) Urbani. Angela was a longtime member of St. Patrick’s Church in Kennett Square, where she was a member of the church choir. She worked for Swayne Spawn Company from 1975 to 1985. She then owned and operated Della Pelle Bakery on State Street from 1992 to 2002. She was known for her authentic-style foods such as bread, pasta and pastries. From 1967 to 1972, she co-owned and operated a hotel called the Roxanne, located in the heart of Wildwood, N.J. In her early years of retirement, she enjoyed volunteering at Mary D. Lang Elementary School. Angela was very proud of her Italian heritage. She enjoyed classic Italian literature and Latin.

Survivors include two sons, Robert Della Pelle and his wife Bernadette, and Nicholas Della Pelle, all of Kennett Square; one daughter, Vivian Anton and her husband Erik of Edenton, N.C.; one sister, Irena Dussizza of the Province of Teramo, Italy; four grandchildren, Katrina Murphy and her husband Jeffrey, Anthony Della Pelle, Captain Dominic Della Pelle USMC and Nicolette Anton; and one great-grandson, Jeffrey Paul Murphy. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a son, Carmen, in 1992.

A service was held April 6. Interment was in St. Patrick Cemetery, Kennett Square. Contributions in her memory may be made to Kennett Area Community Service or KACS, PO Box 1025 Kennett Square PA 19348. To view her online tribute and to share a memory with her family, visit www.griecocares.com.





SUZANN FRIES GRIFFITH

Suzann Fries Griffith, 84, of Kennett Square, died on March 27 at Kendal At Longwood Retirement Community in Kennett Square, where she has been a resident for 10 years.

Previously, she lived in Durham, N.H., for 35 years. Born in Williamsville, N.Y., she was the daughter of Leslie and Dori (Wheaton) Fries and her stepfather, Harry Page. Suzann was a registered nurse, having earned her associate degree in nursing at the University of Rochester, and her B.S. in nursing at the University of New Hampshire. She worked as a labor and delivery nurse, at a tuberculosis hospital, as a home health nurse, and director of the visiting nurse association, and finally as a school nurse in Epping, N.H. Suzann, known as “Bana” by her grandchildren, was a dedicated mother, neighbor, friend, community activist, and master gardener. She was active in Democratic politics and the anti-nuclear movement of the 1980s. It is unclear if the last election played any role in her death, but it very well may have. Suzann loved to travel, taking trips to Spain, France, Mexico, the former Soviet Union and China. She enjoyed camping with her family when her boys were younger. She volunteered at Planned Parenthood, the public library, in nursing homes and at an elementary school tutoring program. Suzann loved to read, and instilled a love of reading in her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her three sons, Jim Griffith (and his wife Jennifer) of McCall, Idaho, John Griffith of King of Prussia, and Fred Griffith of New Castle, N.H.; five grandchildren, Kelly, Hannah, Lilly, Emma and Abigail; and one great-granddaughter, Cordelia.

A memorial service celebrating Suzann’s life will be announced at a later date and will be held at Kendal at Longwood Auditorium. Contributions in her memory may be made to: The Kendal Center for Nursing Education and Leadership, PO Box 100, Kennett Square, PA 19348. To view her online tribute and to share a memory with her family, visit www.griecocares.com.





RICHARD A. HANNA

Richard Andrew Hanna, 78, of West Grove, passed away on March 31 at his home.

Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late David and Elsie Speakman Hanna. He was the husband of Emma Viola Arnold Hanna, with whom he shared 43 years of marriage. Richard was employed with P.E. Kramme, Inc., in Avondale, as a mechanic. He enjoyed his dog, Honey.

He is survived by his wife; two sons, Samuel Hanna of the Pocono Mountains and David Hanna of Oxford; and one sister, Margaret Hanna of Lancaster.

Services were private. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





DONALD L. SIMPERS, JR.

Donald L. Simpers, Jr., 63, of Oxford, passed away on March 21 of lung cancer at Neighborhood Hospice in West Chester, with his family by his side.

Donald was a lifelong resident of Oxford. He was the son of the late Donald L. Simpers, Sr., and Barbara Davis Simpers.

Donald is survived by his mother, Barbara of Rising Sun, Md.; a brother, Wayne Simpers and his wife Debbie and two nephews of Oxford; a sister, Kimberly Mason and her husband Richard of Rising Sun, Md.; and two grandchildren, Lillianna Nicole and Lazarus Lee of Quarryville. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Samantha Lee Simpers.

Don enjoyed the outdoors, riding his Harley Davidson and family cookouts. He was an avid reader of fiction, especially the Robert Jordan fantasy series, and enjoyed his pet parrot named Blue that he had for over 30 years. As a young man, Don worked with his father in a family mushroom business in Oxford, then NVF Manufacturing in Kennett Square for over 23 years until closing, and ISCO Industries in Elkton, Md.

The family would like to especially thank Penn Medicine Hematology/Oncology, Dr. Saroha and staff at the Kennett Square Medical campus, and the nurses and staff of Neighborhood Hospice of Penn Medicine, West Chester for the care Don received. A graveside service was private. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.foundsfuneralhome.com.





DOROTHY J. McGINLEY

Dorothy J. McGinley, 93, of West Chester, passed away on March 30 at Pocopson Home.

She was the wife of Edward McGinley, who passed away in 1966, and with whom she shared five years of marriage. Born in Pomeroy, Pa., she was the daughter of the late William and Laura Holland Getman. She was an assembly worker at Denny-Reyburn in West Chester for 30 years, retiring in 1989. Dorothy was an avid reader, and enjoyed being with her family and friends.

She is survived by one sister, Virginia Burns of Lake Placid, Fla.; and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by one son, Edward McGinley, Jr; and three sisters, Kathryn Eachus, Mary McGinley and Marjorie Walter.

Her service and burial will be held privately. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.griecocares.com.





GREGORY G. WHITE

Gregory Glen White, 57, of West Grove, passed away on March 30 at the Jennersville Regional Hospital.

He was the husband of Donna Jarmon White, with whom he shared 31 years of marriage. Born in West Grove, he was the son of Ida Miller White Hill of Avondale, and the late James H. White. Greg was the director of nursing ancillary services at Penn Medicine (Chester County Hospital), West Chester, for the past 15 years. He was a graduate of Avon Grove High School and the Ohio Institute of Technology. He was one of the founding members and an Elder at Christ Church at the Grove in New London Township. Greg , along with his wife, enjoyed doing marriage counseling and was active in ministry. He played soccer, basketball and baseball in high school and was a former soccer coach at the Avon Grove Recreation Association. He loved to barbecue, and enjoyed being with his family and friends.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by one son, Tyler Glen White and his wife Natali of St. Mary’s, Ga.; one daughter, Geena Renee White of West Grove; two brothers, James Earl White and his wife Maggie of Wilmington, Del., and Jason D. White of Avondale; one sister, Regina S. White and her husband Keith of Wilmington, Del.; sister-in-law, Andrea Hargrave of Chicago, Ill.; two grandchildren who he loved and adored, Moxie Rozlyn White and Malone Isaac White; and Darius Spady of Honey Brook, who he thought of as a son.

A funeral was held April 8. Burial was in Union Hill Cemetery in Kennett Square. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.griecocares.com.





GRACE L. MCMULLEN CROSSAN

Grace L. McMullen Crossan, 103, of Landenberg, died on April 3 at Twin Pines Health Care Center in West Grove.

She was the wife of the late Raymond S. Crossan, who died in 1995. Born in Bear, Del., she was a daughter of the late Clement S. and the late Ella (Davis) McMullen. Grace was a longtime member of the Landenberg United Methodist Church. She was a bookkeeper in the 60s and 70s for the family business, Kennedy Crossan & Sons Sawmill. She enjoyed gardening and loved flowers.

Survivors include one son, Raymond S. Crossan and his wife Carolyn of Landenberg; one daughter, Patricia Martin of Landenberg; three grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Manlove; and a sister, Ruth.

A funeral was held April 7. Interment was in New London Presbyterian Cemetery. Contributions in her memory may be made to Landenberg UMC. To view Grace’s online tribute and to share a memory with her family, visit www.griecocares.com.





THOMAS URRY YOUNG

Thomas (Tom) Urry Young passed away peacefully, at home at Freedom Village in West Brandywine, surrounded by his entire family, on April 1 at the age of 84.

Tom is survived by Sally (Schmidt) Young, his loving wife of 60 years. He was the son of Thomas H. and Mabel (Schreiber) Young. He was born in North Bergen, N.J., and was raised in Wilton, Conn., graduating from Staples High School. He served his country as a member of the U.S Army for eight years, including active duty in Korea. Tom was a successful businessman, and spent most of his career at DuPont, working at locations including San Francisco, St. Louis, Brussels Belgium, Detroit, and Wilmington, Del. Retiring after 35 years at DuPont as worldwide director of automotive refinish, he then joined Finishmaster of Indianapolis as president and CEO. After retirement, he and Sally moved to their beloved lakeside home in New London, N.H. His many hobbies included fishing, NASCAR, and eating coffee ice cream. However, his most important hobby was his grandchildren, whom he cherished deeply.

He is also survived by his four children, Christine (Steve) Wright of Holliston, Mass., Tim Young of Christiana, Pa., Sally Yacka of Kennett Square, and Debbie (Todd) Thornton of Cape May Court House, N.J. He was a loving grandfather to his four granddaughters, Becky, Devon, Melissa, and Abby; and four grandsons, Andrew, Stephen, Thomas, and Zachary; and a great-grandchild, Finn. He was predeceased by his brothers Robert, Walter and John.

A memorial service will take place at a future date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio St, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.griecocares.com.





JACQUELINE R. WIBBENS

Jacqueline R. Wibbens, 88, of West Grove, passed away on April 3 at her residence.

She was the wife of Robert Leroy Wibbens, who passed away in 2004, and with whom she shared 52 years of marriage. She has shared the last six years with her dedicated partner, Jules Gomez, Sr., of West Chester. Born in Lyon, France, she was the daughter of the late Pierre And Suzanne Bonament Raphanel. She was raised in Tunisia, and came to the United States shortly after World War II. She was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening, playing bridge, golfing, cooking, traveling, and being with her family and friends.

She is survived by three sons, Mark P. Wibbens and his wife Susan of Abingdon, Md., Eric R. Wibbens and his wife Jean of Goode, Va., and Kurt M. Wibbens and his partner Dan Greek of Wallingford; and four grandchildren. She was predeceased by one sister, Maryse Sinton.

Her service and burial were held privately. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.griecocares.com.





WARD N. KISSELL, JR.

Ward Nicholas Kissell, Jr., 88, of Chadds Ford, died on March 31 at Neighborhood Hospice in West Chester.

He was the husband of Dorothy Cobb Kissell, his beloved wife, with whom he shared 38 years of marriage. Born in Evans Mill, N.Y., he was the son of the late Ward Nicholas and the late Irene Helen (Van Dusen) Kissel. He was also preceded in death by his brother, George Marshall Kissell of St. Petersburg, Fl. In addition to his wife, survivors include three sons and three daughters, 16 grandchildren, and 25 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Kissell graduated with a BS in chemical engineering from Clarkson College in 1948. He played shortstop on his college baseball team, where a love of baseball was instilled in him. He had an illustrious 37- year career with the DuPont Company. His last position was as licensing manager, international operations, explosives division. Ward traveled extensively around the world for DuPont.

After retirement, Ward and his treasured Dottie enjoyed cruises to the Caribbean and vacationing at Cape May Point. He loved golf and skeet shooting.

In his later years he became a self-taught artist, and relished the camaraderie of fellow artists in the Chadds Ford area. Ward and Dottie shared a love of animals. Over the years their home, Hickory Hill Farm, was a safe haven for many animals.

A visitation with family and friends will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. April 12 at the Kuzo & Grieco Funeral Home, Inc. (250 W. State St., Kennett Square). A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. Interment will be held privately. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Chester County SPCA, 1212 Pheonixville Pike, West Chester PA 19380. To view his online tribute and to share a memory with his family, visit www.griecocares.com.





COLETTE M. COTTER

Colette M. Cotter, 89, of Oxford, passed away on March 30 at Ware Presbyterian Village in Oxford.

She was the wife of Joseph Norman Cotter, with whom she shared 57 years of marriage. Born in Paris, France, she was the daughter of the late Henri and Marcelle Mermilliod Legendre. Colette was formerly employed as the executive assistant to Henry VI, heir apparent to the throne of France. Colette taught at Tower Hill School in Wilmington for 25 years. In 1987, she received Teacher of the Year Award from the State of Delaware. She was recognized as the Delaware Foreign Language Teacher of the year in 1988 and honored by the National Association for Teachers of French. Over the years she gave much time and hard work to Social Service Club activities.

She is survived by her husband; one son, Christopher Cotter and his wife, Victoria Martinez, of Houston, Texas; one grandchild, Brendan Cotter of Hockessin, Del.; and one brother, Jacques Legendre of Lemans, France. She was preceded in death by a sister, Janine.



A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. April 15 at the Vista Ridge Auditorium at Ware Presbyterian Village (7 Locust St., Oxford), where friends may visit from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will be private.

Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





JEANNE S. WHITE

Jeanne Octavia Skerrett White, the eighth of 12 children, was born in Lincoln University in 1925 to the late William D. and Emma V. Crawford Skerrett. She attended and graduated from Oxford Area High School in 1943. Jeanne continued her education by attending Hampton Institute in Virginia, and Cheyney University of Pennsylvania. After college, she worked for the state of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. In 1970, she began to work at Lincoln University, before retiring in 1991. Jeanne was always anchored in her faith. She was a member of Hosanna A.U.M.P Church in Lincoln University, Allen A.M.E. Church in Oxford, and New Vision Fellowship Church. She served on the board of trustees and played the piano whereever she attended. Jeanne was also active in the community, holding office for the Order of the Eastern Star for over 50 years, and was a diligent member of the Lincoln Community Association.

Jeanne leaves to cherish her memory her sister, Emma E. Skerrett; two sons, John C. White and Darien White (Angela); daughter, Alice Tackett (William); 11 grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, William D. and Emma V. Skerrett; brothers, Joseph T. Skerrett, William D. Skerrett Jr., Thomas Skerrett, Phillip V. Skerrett, Guy T. Skerrett, James M. Skerrett, and Alexander Skerrett; sisters, Ophelia Mitchell, Katheryn Jackson, Mildred Field; husband(s) Dr. Henry Leftwich and Howard S. White; daughter, Lilinau Leftwich; and granddaughter, Kalisha White.

A service was held April 8. Interment was in Union Hill Cemetery in Kennett Square. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Oxford United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





ANNE MARIE ARNOLD FINN

Anne Marie Arnold Finn, 87, of Kennett Square, died on April 5 at Brandywine Senior Living at Longwood in Kennett Square.

She was the wife of George A. Finn, with whom she shared 64 years of marriage. Born in Elizabeth, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Daniel and the late Mary (Monaghan) Arnold. Anne was a graduate of Benedictine Academy, attended Mt St. Scholastica College and graduated from Washington School of Secretaries. She was a member of Seton Junior League, Brother Vincent Columbiettes and the Jr. Village improvement association. She worked for many years at Public Service Electric & Gas Company and West Chester University. Anne was an avid golfer at Penn Oaks Golf club where she ran the Jr. Golf Program. She also belonged to Sussex Pines Golf Club in southern Delaware. She enjoyed traveling, reading, competitive board games, playing bridge, cruises, visiting the beach, entertaining, having parties, was an accomplished knitter and was known for her Frito dip. Most of all, she adored her grandchildren.

Survivors include, in addition to her husband George, daughter Mary Jo Keefe and her husband Vincent Volpicelli of Centerville, Md., son Tom Finn and his wife Mary Pat Finn of Chadds Ford, daughter Patricia Finn-Smith of Kennett Square, daughter-in-law Linda A Finn of Kennett Square; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by son, Mark Finn, in 2014.

A visitation will be held from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. April 12 at St. Cornelius Church (160 Ridge Road, Chadds Ford). Her funeral mass will follow at 10 a.m. Interment will be held privately in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, Del. Contributions in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1626 Locust St., Philadelphia, PA 19103; or Alzheimer's Association, 399 Market St. Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. To view her online tribute and to share a memory with her family, visit www.griecocares.com.





JAMES M. COMYNS

James Michael “Jim” Comyns, 61, of Avondale, went home to be with his Savior on April 6.

Jim is survived by his wife of 24 years, Linda Montalto Comyns; his son, James Montalto Comyns; his two daughters, Rebekah JieYong Comyns and Jennifer Leigh Comyns; three brothers, Michael of Bryn Mawr, Mark (wife Barbara) of Berwyn, and Matthew (wife Jennifer) of Connecticut; two sisters Jean Wierzbicky (husband Mike) and Carol Ann Korpi; and many nieces and nephews.

Jim was born in New York City to the late James Anthony and Joan Gunerman Comyns and was raised in Brooklyn. He received a degree in nursing from New York University and worked as a nurse, mainly in dialysis, for almost 40 years. Jim served as a corpsman in the United States Navy for six years, seeing action during Operation Urgent Fury in Grenada.

Jim was a follower of Christ for 28 years and was part of the Cornerstone Presbyterian Church family. Jim’s life was marked by a patient confidence in God that made him the wonderful husband, father, brother, uncle and friend he was. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

A memorial service celebrating Jim’s life will be held at 2 p.m. April 12 at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church (109 Gypsy Hill Rd., Landenberg). In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jim’s memory may be made to: the Mercy Ministries Fund at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church or, if you prefer to give online directly to the Comyns family, you may give at www.youcaring.com/comynsfamily. To view an online tribute to Jim and to share a memory with his family, visit www.griecocares.com.





GEORGE C. ROOT

George C. Root, 77, a lifetime resident of the Oxford area, passed away on April 5 at Jennersville Regional Hospital.

He was the husband of the late Florence “Dolly” L. Troutman Root, with whom he shared 53 years of marriage. Born in Nottingham, he was the son of the late Wilbur and Caroline Ironside Root. George was employed with Chrysler Corporation in Newark, Del., retiring in 2002 after 33 years of service. He was a member of the Union Fire Co. No. 1 Oxford.

He is survived by his two sons, Matthew D. Root of Newark, Del., and Mark D. Root of Little Britain; one daughter, J. Jill Root of Oxford; six grandchildren, Lindsey Root, Chloe Root, Ethan Root, Libby Root, Danielle Steele and Rachael Mangerchine; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Leah Mangerchine.

Funeral services were held April 10. Interment was in Oxford Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





MARTHA J. THOMPSON

Martha J. Thompson, 61, of West Grove, passed away on April 4 at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia, with her family at her side.

Born in Wilmington, Del., she was the daughter of the late Harry H. Mattson and Eva Ward. Martha loved cookouts, playing cards, playing with her grandchildren, and family gatherings where she was always the life of the party. She loved her children and grandchildren. She was a very loving person who everyone adored.

She is survived by her daughter, Julie Marie Thompson of Newark, Del.; two sons, Michael Ray Thompson (Shirley Ward) of Oxford, and Ryan Matthew Thompson (Kayla Jones) of West Grove; one sister, Linda Wilson (Pastor Gary Wilson) of Harrington, Del.; and 12 grandchildren, Brandon Michael Potter, Jr., Justin Potter, Taylor Thompson, Ronald Steven Poole, Tessa Thompson, Haley Dawn Fraver, Jozalyn Mitchell, Jay Lewis, Epic Macaron, Jordan David Thompson, Ryan Matthew Thompson, Jr., Kellen Jace Jones, Lennox Bryce Jones and Zoe Michaela Thompson. She was preceded in death by a longtime love, David Ray Holman; and son, Harry James Thompson.

Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





ROBERT J. POOLE

Robert James Poole, 85, of Nottingham, passed away on April 7 at Brandywine Hospital in Downingtown.

He was the husband of Nancy Maxine Cole Poole, with whom he shared 65 years of marriage. Born in Little Britain, he was the son of the late Onyx and Mary Coates Poole. Robert farmed in East Nottingham Township. He was also a milk tester for Diary Herd Improvement Association. He was a birthright member of Eastland Friends Meeting in Nottingham. Robert enjoyed all sports, especially the Phillies and Eagles.

He is survived by his wife; two sons, Ronald S. Poole and his wife Linda of Cochranville, and Robert J. Poole, Jr. and his wife Theresa of Little Britain; one daughter, Brenda M. Paetz and her husband Charles of Marietta; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Nancy Allaband of Nottingham, Betsy Tome of Rising Sun, Md., and Mary Jane Krimmer and her husband Richard of Oxford. He was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Poole.

A funeral was held April 11. Interment was in Eastland Friends Meeting Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the American Health Association, 1617 JFK Blvd., Suite 700, Philadelphia, PA 19147. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





NANCY REVELL CRUEGER

Nancy Revell Crueger, 92, of Oxford, formerly of Towson, Md., passed away on April 9 at her home.

She was the wife of the late James Clayton Crueger. Born in Glen Burnie, Md., she was the daughter of the late Frank and Eunice Kaiser Revell. She was employed with the Baltimore County Library System for over 20 years. She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling, especially to England and Colorado.

She is survived by one son, James Crueger of Chicago, Ill.; one daughter, Nancy Revell Altman and her husband Brett of Wyndmoor, Pa.; two grandchildren, Kate Altman of Conshohocken, and Zachary Altman of New York, N.Y.; and three great-grandchildren, Zoe, Eliza and Colin.

Interment was private. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





EDWIN W. FISHER

Edwin Wayne Fisher, 71, of Chiefland, Fla., formerly of Oxford, passed away on April 7 at his home.

He was the husband of Patricia McElwain Fisher, with whom he shared 37 years of marriage. Born in West Chester, he was the son of the late Edwin Blake and Ruth Farmer Fisher. Edwin served in the U.S. Air Force National Guard. He was employed with DuPont in Wilmington, Del., as a service engineer. Edwin was a loving husband, father and grandfather, full of life, always gentle and caring. He loved animals, and traveling with his wife, Patricia.

He is survived by his wife; two daughters, Kimberly Kramer (James) of Lancaster, and Rebecca Fisher of Dallastown; daughter-in-law, Heather Fisher of Delta; seven grandchildren, Stephen Mebert, Ryan Mebert, Taylor Kramer, Cody Fisher, Henry Fisher, Libby Fisher and Justin Lecrone; two great-grandchildren, Jacob James Badger and Corbin Allen Mebert; one brother, Danny Fisher of Newark, Del.; and one sister, Judy Britton of New York. He was preceded in death by a son, Edwin Wayne Fisher, Jr.; and a grandson, Jacob Mathew Fisher.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. April 14 at the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. (86 Pine St., Oxford), where friends may visit from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will be in Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery in Oxford. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.







