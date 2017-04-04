Skip to main content

Chester County Press April 5 edition

04/04/2017 11:37AM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: Top Stories

In the April 5 edition of the Chester County Press, we give you a sneak peek at the spectacular new Main Fountain Garden at Longwood Gardens ... We reveal a new website being developed by the Route 1 Economic Development Initiative Steering Committee, and take you to the most recent meeting of Indivisible KSQ ... From townships to municipalities to high school sports to Uncle Irvin, it's all here in this week's Chester County Press.

New LED lighting allows a limitless array of colors when Longwoods Main Fountain Garden reopens in May Courtesy photo

A spectacular new Longwood

After two years of renovations, the Main Fountain Garden is set to make its debut in May Read More » 

 

Holdsworth named new police chief in Kennett Square Borough - 04042017 0111PM

Holdsworth named new police chief in Kennett Square Borough

He's been with the police department for twenty years Read More » 

 

Indivisible KSQ commits to providing Hispanic population with information - 04042017 1205PM

Indivisible KSQ commits to providing Hispanic population with information

April 1 meeting attracts more than 100 who are ready to offer assistance Read More » 

 

Public meeting to discuss parking garage will take place on Tuesday

The meeting takes place at the Ware Chapel at Ware Presbyterian Village Read More » 

 

Route 1 economic committee introduces new website - 04042017 1230PM

Route 1 economic committee introduces new website

Interactive site designed by TCHS student Read More » 

 

The museum will bring the issues behind the American Revolution to life

Brandywine Battlefield supporters get an early glimpse of new museum

The Museum of the American Revolution opens on April 19 in Philadelphia Read More » 

 

Dennis Mellinger will retire as roadmaster of East Marlborough Township this month Board of Supervisors chairman Richard Hannum read a proclamation thanking Mellinger for his service at the April 3 meeting

East Marlborough board thanks longtime employee

Dennis Mellinger will retire after 40 years with roads department Read More » 

 

Bayard Taylor A Life of Accomplishment Part II - 03312017 1008AM

Bayard Taylor: A Life of Accomplishment Part II 

Part II of a three part series. Read More » 

 

Local third-grader places sixth in Drive Chip Putt finals - 04042017 1132AM

Local third-grader places sixth in Drive, Chip & Putt finals

Trevor Sikorski was one of just 80 junior golfers to qualify for the national finals Read More » 

 

Unionville defeats West Chester Rustin 10-1 - 04012017 1206PM

Unionville defeats West Chester Rustin, 10-1 

Clutch hitting, good pitching, solid defense and aggressive baserunning lead the Indians to victory Read More » 

 

Franklin Township makes a push for April 22 community cleanup

'Participants have an enormous sense of community spirit' Read More » 

 

Obituaries for the week of April 3 - 04032017 0329PM

Obituaries for the week of April 3

Obituaries for: Porter, Reynolds, Witmer, Shepherd, McCool, Landbeck, Brison, Trunzo, Sturgill, Shoemaker, Ennis,Della Pelle, Griffith, Hanna, Simpers, McGinley, White Read More » 

 

Editorial: Reflections on a rainy afternoon

Lincoln University event becomes a source of inspiration Read More » 

 

Uncle Irvin: Bowden a boon for Kennett

Author and screenwriter may be a nice addition to Kennett Consolidated School District board Read More » 

 

  • Milburn's Annual Easter Egg Hunts!

    04/09/2017
    11:00AM — 03:00PM

    April 8th, 9th, 13th, 14th, 15th & 17th from 11am – 3pm Admission is only $6/Hunter and $3/No...

  • Dinosaur Revolution

    04/09/2017
    12:00PM — 04:30PM

    Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

  • Camelot

    04/09/2017
    01:00PM

    One of the most beloved musicals in Broadway history CAMELOT, with book and lyrics by Moss Hart a...

  • Monty Python's Spamalot

    04/09/2017
    03:00PM — 06:00PM

    Monty Python's Spamalot is a musical comedy adapted from the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy ...

  • Trio Concert

    04/09/2017
    03:00PM — 04:30PM

    Mindy Bowman, flute Matthew Genders, cello Donna Mulzet Beech, piano The trio will play sele...

  • Trio Concert

    04/09/2017
    03:00PM — 04:30PM

    Trio Concert featuring: Mindy Bowman, flute Matthew Genders, cello Donna Mulzet Beech, piano ...

  • Trio Concert

    04/09/2017
    03:00PM — 04:30PM

    Trio concert featuring: Mindy Bowman, flute Matthew Genders, cello Donna Mulzet Beech, piano ...

  • I And You

    04/09/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    I and You By Lauren Gunderson Directed by Samantha Reading March 29-April 23, 2017 Steinbrigh...

  • Dinosaur Revolution

    04/10/2017
    09:30AM — 04:30PM

    Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

  • Debtors Anonymous

    04/10/2017
    06:00PM — 07:00PM

    In D.A., our purpose is threefold: to stop incurring unsecured debt, to share our experience wit...

  • Dinosaur Revolution

    04/11/2017
    09:30AM — 04:30PM

    Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

  • I And You

    04/11/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    I and You By Lauren Gunderson Directed by Samantha Reading March 29-April 23, 2017 Steinbrigh...

  • Dinosaur Revolution

    04/12/2017
    09:30AM — 04:30PM

    Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

  • Camelot

    04/12/2017
    11:00AM

    One of the most beloved musicals in Broadway history CAMELOT, with book and lyrics by Moss Hart a...

  • I And You

    04/12/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    I and You By Lauren Gunderson Directed by Samantha Reading March 29-April 23, 2017 Steinbrigh...

  • Dinosaur Revolution

    04/13/2017
    09:30AM — 04:30PM

    Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

  • Native Plants of Spring

    04/13/2017
    10:00AM — 12:00PM

    As Earth awakens from its winter slumber, experience the colors, fragrances, and rapid progressio...

  • Milburn's Annual Easter Egg Hunts!

    04/13/2017
    11:00AM — 03:00PM

    April 8th, 9th, 13th, 14th, 15th & 17th from 11am – 3pm Admission is only $6/Hunter and $3/No...

  • Native Plants of Spring

    04/13/2017
    05:00PM — 07:00PM

    As Earth awakens from its winter slumber, experience the colors, fragrances, and rapid progressio...

  • Clutterers Anonymous

    04/13/2017
    06:00PM — 07:00PM

    Clutterers Anonymous℠ (CLA℠) is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strengt...

  • Sip Behind the Scenes: "Punches & Pizzas"

    04/13/2017
    06:00PM — 07:30PM

    Visit us after hours for this special program series where guests get to sample local beverages a...

  • Monty Python's Spamalot

    04/13/2017
    07:00PM — 10:00PM

    Monty Python's Spamalot is a musical comedy adapted from the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy ...

  • “Russia and the United States - A New Cold War?”

    04/13/2017
    07:00PM — 08:00PM

    Russia and the United States - A New Cold War? A generation after the Soviet collapse, what went...

  • I And You

    04/13/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    I and You By Lauren Gunderson Directed by Samantha Reading March 29-April 23, 2017 Steinbrigh...

  • Milburn's Breakfast with the Easter Bunny!

    04/14/2017
    09:00AM — 11:00AM

    2017 Breakfast with the Bunny: April 8th, 9th, 14th & 15th from 9am – 11am Only $7 per per...

  • Dinosaur Revolution

    04/14/2017
    09:30AM — 04:30PM

    Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

  • Milburn's Annual Easter Egg Hunts!

    04/14/2017
    11:00AM — 03:00PM

    April 8th, 9th, 13th, 14th, 15th & 17th from 11am – 3pm Admission is only $6/Hunter and $3/No...

  • Camelot

    04/14/2017
    06:00PM

    One of the most beloved musicals in Broadway history CAMELOT, with book and lyrics by Moss Hart a...

  • I And You

    04/14/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    I and You By Lauren Gunderson Directed by Samantha Reading March 29-April 23, 2017 Steinbrigh...

  • Monty Python's Spamalot

    04/14/2017
    08:00PM — 11:00PM

    Monty Python's Spamalot is a musical comedy adapted from the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy ...

  • Milburn's Breakfast with the Easter Bunny!

    04/15/2017
    09:00AM — 11:00AM

    2017 Breakfast with the Bunny: April 8th, 9th, 14th & 15th from 9am – 11am Only $7 per per...

  • Dinosaur Revolution

    04/15/2017
    09:30AM — 04:30PM

    Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

  • Public Archaeology Days

    04/15/2017
    10:00AM — 03:00PM

    Public Archaeology Days invite volunteers to assist our professional archaeologists with site exc...

  • Play K

    04/15/2017
    10:00AM — 11:00AM

    Learn the skills needed for success in Kindergarten! Children 3 to 5, with their caregivers, are ...

  • MUMS Preschool Easter Egg Hunt

    04/15/2017
    10:30AM

    Come join MUMS Christian Preschool and Marshallton United Methodist Church for their Annual Commu...

  • Milburn's Annual Easter Egg Hunts!

    04/15/2017
    11:00AM — 03:00PM

    April 8th, 9th, 13th, 14th, 15th & 17th from 11am – 3pm Admission is only $6/Hunter and $3/No...

  • Monty Python's Spamalot

    04/15/2017
    02:00PM — 05:00PM

    Monty Python's Spamalot is a musical comedy adapted from the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy ...

  • Camelot

    04/15/2017
    06:00PM

    One of the most beloved musicals in Broadway history CAMELOT, with book and lyrics by Moss Hart a...

  • I And You

    04/15/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    I and You By Lauren Gunderson Directed by Samantha Reading March 29-April 23, 2017 Steinbrigh...

  • Monty Python's Spamalot

    04/15/2017
    08:00PM — 11:00PM

    Monty Python's Spamalot is a musical comedy adapted from the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy ...

Chester County High School Sports

