Chester County Press Feb. 22 edition

02/22/2017 08:03AM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: In Print, Today

In this week's Chester County Press, we report on a new initiative by Kennett Township to establish a global hub of indoor agriculture here in Chester County...We take you to Oxford, where discussions to construct a parking garage in the town continue...We go behind-the-scenes at a high school theater production, and we take you back in time to a place steeped in local history...From a charity benefit to a night of jazz to Uncle Irvin, it's all here in this week's Chester County Press...
Group developing initiative to locate global indoor ag center in Kennett Township - 02212017 1059AM

Group developing initiative to locate global indoor ag center in Kennett Township

Indoor agriculture leader calls township's initiative 'visionary, but eminently practical' Read More » 

 

Consultant hired to oversee Oxford Area Sewer Authority

Keystone Alliance Consulting has been hired as a consultant to oversee the Oxford Area Sewer Authority as it attempts to resolve significant financial issues that have developed just a fe... Read More » 

 

Kennett Township police association gets approval

Police Chief: 'This is the norm for all policing' Read More » 

 

JDRF hoop event draws large crowd heightened awareness - 02212017 1039AM

JDRF hoop event draws large crowd, heightened awareness

Event raises $1,800 for Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation's Delaware branch Read More » 

 

Oxford Borough Council reaffirms support for parking garage project

By a vote of 6-0, council decides to move forward with efforts to secure grants for the parking garage project Read More » 

 

Oxford Area High School brings Little Shop of Horrors to the stage - 02212017 0132PM

Oxford Area High School brings ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ to the stage

Performances are March 3 and 4 Read More » 

 

The current home of James Matsen has a section on the left which likely dates to the 1720s

Preserving a link to colonial history

The Matsen family is exploring uses for property linked to Thomas McKean Read More » 

 

Franklin Supervisors OK winery conditional use for Fox Chase Farm

Two Boys LLC and a local winery, 1723, are proposing a new facility Read More » 

 

After-the-Bell executive director Kathleen Do with some of the students marking the milestone on Feb 14

After-the-Bell welcomes 5,000th student into program

All funding for the program comes from area foundations, organizations, businesses and individuals. Read More » 

 

A night of jazz at Unionville High School - 02202017 1257PM

A night of jazz at Unionville High School

Top bands from area high schools will be competing on Feb. 25 Read More » 

 

Photographer to headline sportsman event - 02212017 1054AM

Photographer to headline sportsman event

Charls Alsheimer will speak at the Outdoorsman Ministry Group's Sportsman Event on March 18 Read More » 

 

Editorial: The 'All of Us' generation 

'These students belong to a culture of young Americans who are behaving in a way that is openly defiant of cavalier biases and lazy stigmas' Read More » 

 

Uncle Irvin: Kennett Borough invades privacy

An invasion of privacy? Columnist believes so Read More » 


 

Police Blotter for the week of Feb 20 - 02202017 0130PM

Police Blotter for the week of Feb. 20 

Phone scam in Oxford, puppy stolen, domestic assault arrest in West Grove, DUI arrests and more Read More » 

 

Obituaries for the week of Feb 20 - 02202017 0128PM

Obituaries for the week of Feb. 20

Obituaries for: Parks, Schneider, Harkins, Christie, Brackin, Bunch, Flynn, Giancola Read More » 

 

Chester County High School Sports

