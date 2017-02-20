Police Blotter for the week of Feb. 20

02/20/2017 01:30PM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: News, Today

PHONE SCAM

On Jan. 11, a 30-year-old Oxford woman got a phone call from someone claiming that she was eligible for an educational grant, but that she needed to pay fees before the money could be released. The victim bought $1,250 worth of iTunes gift cards to pay for the fees and provided the card numbers to the caller. The next day, the victim called police. The call was a scam.

BURGLARY

A home at 1406 Glen Willow Road in London Grove Township was burglarized on Jan. 23 between 9:15 a.m. and noon, when someone forced open a rear basement door of the home. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-268-2022 or Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS.

PUPPY STOLEN

A 40-year-old Oxford woman told Pennsylvania State Police Avondale that her Blue Cane Corso puppy was stolen by a 19-year-old man and 19-year-old woman from Kinzers, Pa., on Jan. 3. Charges are pending.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

On Feb. 11, officers from the Southern Chester County Regional Police responded to Exchange Place for a report of a domestic assault. The victim told police that she was struck in the face by Edgar Reynosa-Vasquez, 27, of West Grove. He also had choked the victim and hit her on her right hand, causing bleeding. Reynosa-Vasquez was arrested and later arraigned on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment. He was taken to Chester County Prison in lieu of $50,000 cash bail.

TOOLS STOLEN

Between Feb. 11 and 13, a barn at Jackson School Road and 118 Quarry Road in Lower Oxford Township was burglarized, according to Pennsylvania State Police Avondale. Items included a pressure washer, water pump, two chainsaws, a cordless impact driver, battery charger and three 18-volt batteries. The total value of the stolen items was estimated at $3,225.

DUI

On Jan. 20 at 6:26 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police Avondale arrested Michael Francis Carroll 80, of Oxford Borough, for DUI after a traffic stop at Kensington Lane and Westminster Way.

On Dec. 20 at 11 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police Avondale responded to the scene of an auto accident involving an overturned car on Route 1 northbound and found that the driver, Stephen Daniel Kacala, 58, of Oxford, was DUI. He was not hurt, but was arrested for DUI.

On Nov. 8 at 10:57 p.m., Danielle Gatlos, 27, of Nottingham, was stopped by Pennsylvania State Police Avondale on West Street Road in East Marlborough Township and arrested for DUI.

On Jan. 28 at 3:46 p.m., Southern Chester County Regional Police checked the well-being of a man sleeping in a vehicle with the engine running in a parking lot in the 300 block of Scarlett Road. Jose Gomez-Cruz, 21, of Nottingham, was found with an open bottle of beer in the center console of his car. He was found to be DUI, arrested, processed and released pending a court appearance.

On Jan. 27 at 4:14 a.m., Southern Chester County Regional Police stopped a car being driven erratically on Gap Newport Pike and Limestone Road and found the driver, Conner Herbert, 25, of Bear, Del., showed signs of intoxication. An open bottle of bourbon was on the passenger side floor, and a prescription for Herbert that indicated the medication could impair driving was also found. He was taken into custody for DUI and taken to a hospital for a blood draw. He was later charged and released on his own recognizance.

Kim Gordy, 57, of Newark, Del., was arrested for DUI on Jan. 29 after crashing his car into a bridge rail on Marshall Bridge Road in Kennett Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police Avondale.

Elizabeth Lamotte Clark, 64, of West Grove, was involved in a one-car crash on Dec. 23 on Street Road in West Marlborough Township. Pennsylvania State Police Avondale determined that she was DUI. She was taken to a hospital for evaluation and charged with DUI.

Alisha Marie Rausch, 26, of Rising Sun, Md., was arrested for DUI by Pennsylvania State Police after a traffic stop on Feb. 4 at 2:55 a.m. on Route 1, north of Route 272.

On Jan. 9 at 3:10 p.m., Jordan Grier, 28, of West Chester, drove into a parked car at Gum Tree Road and Five Points Road and was found to be DUI, according to Pennsylvania State Police Avondale.

On Feb. 10 at 11:39 p.m., Southern Chester County Regional Police officers saw a vehicle being driven in the wrong direction on Exchange Place, continuing into the 100 block of Railroad Avenue. The driver, Anthony Santos, 26, of Kennett Square, said he was lost and following his GPS. He showed signs of intoxication and failed sobriety tests. He was charged with DUI and released pending a court appearance.



