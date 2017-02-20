Obituaries for the week of Feb. 20

02/20/2017 01:28PM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: News, Today

BRUCIE POWELL PARKS



Brucie Powell Parks, 86, of Kennett Square, passed away on Feb. 9 at Ware Presbyterian Village.

She was the wife of Alfred W. Parks, who passed away in 2001, and with whom she shared 54 years of marriage. Born in Mountain City, Tenn., she was the daughter of the late Gus and Cora Anderson Powell. She was a group leader at Harowe Servo Controls in West Chester, retiring in 1995 after 30 years of service. She was very committed to her faith, and enjoyed being with her family and friends.

She is survived by one son, James Robert Parks of West Grove; two daughters, Lois Sasiadek of Thief River Falls, Minn., and Donna Ifert and her husband Jonathan of Chatham, Pa.; seven grandchildren, Zenda Frey, Shawn Ifert, Nathan Ifert, Rebecca Zucchero, Rachel Cimino, Lisa Benjamin, Shelah Simpson; and eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by one brother, James Powell; and one sister, Pauline Richards.

A funeral was held Feb. 16. Burial was in the Upper Octorara Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Parkesburg. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.griecocares.com.





KAREN JEAN SCHNEIDER

Karen Jean "Lucas" Schneider, 71, of Landenberg, passed away on Feb.13 at the Wilmington Hospital.

She was the wife of Keith C. Schneider, with whom she shared 49 years of marriage. Born in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Delmar Charles and the late Dorothy Rowe Lucas. Karen was a homemaker. She was a member of the West Grove United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir and did volunteer work.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by one son, Kevin Schneider and his wife Cheryl of Glenmore; one daughter, Kelly Green and her husband Julian of Lusaka, Zambia; one brother, Richard John Lucas of Higganun, Conn.; and three grandchildren, Madison Schneider, Rhys Green and Callum Green.

A funeral was held Feb. 18. Burial was in Union Hill Cemetery in Kennett Square. In memory of Karen, a contribution may be made to the West Grove United Methodist Church, 300 N. Guernsey Road, West Grove, PA 19390. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.griecocares.com.





WILLIAM F. HARKINS

William F. Harkins, 78, of West Grove, passed away on Feb. 13 at the Jennersville Regional Hospital.

Born in Landenberg, he was the son of the late George Harkins, Sr., and the late Lillie Lofton Harkins. He was a cook at the MGA Cannery in Kennett Square, retiring in 2003 after 30 years of service. William enjoyed bowling, country and western music, and going to family reunions.

He is survived by one sister, Virginia R. Harkins of West Grove; two brothers, Manny Harkins and his wife Thelma of Hockessin, Del., and Melvin Harkins and his wife Dorothy of New Holland. He was predeceased by one sister, Eva May Campbell; and two brothers, George Harkins, Jr., and Clifford Harkins.

A funeral was held Feb. 20. Burial was in the Union Hill Cemetery in Kennett Square. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.griecocares.com.





ELIZABETH CHRISTIE

Elizabeth Christie, 87, of Coatesville, passed away on Feb. 14 at the Friends Home.

She was the wife of John "Jock" Christie, who passed away in 2007, and with whom she shared 59 years of marriage. Born in Brechin, Scotland, she was the daughter of the late Alexander McNicoll Ritchie and the late Elizabeth Cuthill Ritchie. She was a domestic, working for Sir John Thouron for many years. She was a longtime member of Manor Presbyterian Church, and the Fernwood Grange. She enjoyed baking, sewing, and being with her family and friends. She was an accomplished knitter and as a member of the Grange, she donated many knit items, such as sweaters and baby caps, for the needy.

She is survived by two sons, John A. Christie and his wife Cathy of Coatesville, and Alan D. Christie and his wife Cheryl of Westville, N.J.; five grandchildren, Sara, Margaret, Ryan, Nicole and Stephanie; and three great-grandchildren, Sophia, Emily and Oliver. She was predeceased by one brother, Alexander "Sandy" Ritchie.

A funeral was held Feb. 20. Burial was in Faggs Manor Cemetery in Cochranville. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to Canine Partners for Life, P.O. Box 170, Cochranville, PA 19330; or to the Octorara Food Cupboard, P.O. Box 424, Parkesburg, PA 19365. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.griecocares.com.





MILDRED E. LANE BRACKIN

Mildred E. Lane Brackin, 92, of Landenberg, died on Feb. 13 at Twin Pines Health Care Center in West Grove.

She was the wife of the late Robert Edwin Brackin, who died in 2010, and with whom she shared 66 years of marriage. Born in New London, she was a daughter of the late Tyra and the late Carrie Carson Lane. She graduated from Avon Grove High School in 1942 and attended Goldey Beacom Business School in Wilmington, Del. She loved antiquing, and was a member of the New London Antique Club. She was a member of the Kemblesville PTA, and the Ladies Auxiliary for the old West Grove Hospital.

Survivors include two daughters, Eloise Russell of Phoenixville, and Nancy K. Waugh (Dennis) of New London; two sons, Richard L. Brackin (Linda) of Landenberg, and David J. Brackin (Joan) of New London; 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two sons, Robert and Ray; four brothers; and one sister.

A funeral was held Feb. 18. Interment was in the New London Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Contributions in her memory may be made to West Grove Fire Company, PO Box 201, West Grove, PA 19390; or to the Christian Life Center, 125 Saginaw Rd., New London Township, PA 19352. To view her online tribute, visit www.griecocares.com.





RICHARD W. BUNCH

Richard Wayne Bunch, 74, of Avondale, died on Feb. 13 at Jennersville Regional Hospital in West Grove.

He was the husband of Helen Taraborelli, with whom he shared 48 years of marriage. Born in Hickman County, Ky., he was the son of the late Aubrey and the late Rosa Belle Bunch. He served our country during the Vietnam War in the Navy aboard the USS Shangri-La. He was a field engineer for IBM, and later the Kodak Company. In recent years, he worked for Gourmet's Delight Mushroom Company in Avondale. He volunteered at Assumption BVM Parish and School, and Meals on Wheels.

Survivors include, in addition to his wife Helen, five daughters, Laura Chambers (Michael), Linda Bunch (Tim), Lisa Koza (Steve), Leslie Edwards (John) Lenora Sturtevant (Doug); one sister, Hattie Emrich; four brothers, Dennis Bunch, Wade Bunch, Clyde Bunch and Jerry Bunch; and nine grandchildren, Ethan, Noah, Madison, Ben, Aidan, Caleb, Emily, Zachary and Michael. He was predeceased by three brothers, George, Meredith and Billy.

A funeral was held Feb. 17. Interment was in Union Hill Cemetery in Kennett Square. Contributions in Richard’s memory may be made to: The Heart and Vascular Institute, Attn. Adrienne Rose, 600 N. Wolfe Street, Blalock Building 536, Baltimore MD 21287. In the memo, list “To support the work of Dr. Zakaria in cardiology at Johns Hopkins.” To view his online tribute and to share a memory with his family, visit www.griecocares.com.





N. GARY FLYNN

N. Gary Flynn, 76, of Oxford passed away on Feb. 14 at Jennersville Regional Hospital in West Grove.

Born in Oxford, he was the son of the late William H. and Beatrice Ewing Flynn. Gary was a lifetime resident of Oxford. He was employed with General Motors, Boxwood Plant, for 36 years, retiring in 1997. Gary was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Oxford. He was also a member of the Ocklokonee Tribe No. 212, I.O.R.M. and Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie No. 2666, both of Oxford. He enjoyed NASCAR, hunting and the Phillies baseball team.

He is survived by two sons, Daniel P. Flynn (Beverly) and David A. Flynn (Monna), all of Oxford; a daughter, Jeanette M. Gallo (Brian) Amherst, N.Y.; and eight grandchildren, Natalie, Nathan, Naylene, Emily, Kayla, Ashley Flynn, Connor and Jack Gallo.

A graveside service was held Feb. 20 at Oxford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Ware Presbyterian Village, 7 E. Locust St., Oxford, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





RICHARD A. GIANCOLA

Richard A. Giancoloa, 89, of Kennett Square, passed away on Feb. 16 at Neighborhood Hospice.

He was the husband of Marlene Carozzo Giancola, who passed away in 2003, and with whom he shared 52 years of marriage. Born in Kennett Township, he was the son of the late Richard A. and Antoinette Bendistis Giancola. He owned and operated his own mushroom business for many years, and after that he worked as a salesman for the J. B. Swayne Company in Kennett Square, retiring in 2007. He was a member of St. Patrick Church and the Italian American Club, both in Kennett Square. He served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II, in the German Occupation. Richard loved to talk about the mushroom industry to anyone who would listen. He enjoyed being with his family and friends.

He is survived by one son, Ronald J. Giancola and his wife Debbie of Upper Pottsgrove, Pa.; two brothers, Walter M. Giancola of West Chester, and Lawrence J. Giancola of Kennett Square; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his niece, Jackie Brison, who was his caregiver. He was predeceased by one son, Richard A. Giancola III.

His Service and burial were held privately. Online condolences may be made by visiting wvww.griecocares.com.



