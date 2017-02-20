Skip to main content

A night of jazz at Unionville High School

02/20/2017 12:57PM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: Schools, Arts+Entertainment, Today

By John Chambless
Staff Writer

The annual Cavalcade of Bands “Jazz Along the Brandywine” concert at Unionville High School is much more than just another school band concert. To be part of this show, bands have to be top-notch, and the evening showcases some of the finest high-school musicians in the region.

The contest will be held Feb. 25 from 6 to 11 p.m. All tickets are sold at the door, and concessions will be available.

Taking part will be the Unionville High School Jazz Band and the Patton Middle School Jazz Band. Visiting peformers will be jazz bands from Avon Grove Charter School, Camden Creative, CAPA High School, Downingtown East High School, Great Valley High School, Hempfield High School, the Little Jazz Giants, Marple Newtown High School, Penncrest High School, Penn Wood High School, Ridley High School and Warwick High School.

The program stretches from big-band standards to more modern arrangements, providing a full night of entertainment that ends with awards for the top performers. Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for seniors and students, and free for children 5 and younger.

For more information about the event, call 610-347-1600 or visit www.ucfsd.org.

To contact Staff Writer John Chambless, email jchambless@chestercounty.com.

