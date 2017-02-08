Skip to main content

Chester County Press Feb. 8 edition

02/08/2017 08:06AM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: In Print, Today

In this week's Chester County Press, we reveal details of the arrest of a large-scale drug dealer in Lower Oxford ... We look at what Kennett Township's future construction might look like ... We preview the return of the successful Mushrom Cap race to Kennett Square ... We visit a show by local artists at the Chadds Ford Gallery ... From local opinions to local events, it's all here in the Chester County Press.

Zoning amendments make way for unique mixed-use design in township

It will permit the Traditional Neighborhood Development design concept to eventually be allowed to be built in the township Read More » 

 

Kennett Township: Help bring paradise to Chester County

Strong efforts to promote sustainability has led to a potential collaboration with indoor agriculture leader Read More » 

 

Police forums to focus on senior safety

Events to take place on Feb. 14 and Feb. 21 Read More » 

 

Details emerge about drug ring busted in January - 02062017 1025AM

Details emerge about drug ring busted in January

Multiple police departments raided a home on Conner Road in Lower Oxford Township Read More » 

 

Half-marathon event readies for its second run - 02072017 1155AM

Half-marathon event readies for its second run

KSQ Mushroom Cap 13.1 to kick off Nov. 4 Read More » 

 

Kennett Square Borough Council discusses ordinance that would safeguard against discrimination

A Human Relations Commission to mediate complaints will be formed as part of the ordinance, which could be approved as early as next month Read More » 

 

Herr Angus Farm beef now being marketed to top butchers and restaurants - 02062017 0105PM

Herr Angus Farm beef now being marketed to top butchers and restaurants 

Dennis Byrne, the farm manager, has made breeding, showing, and caring for Angus cattle his life's work Read More » 

 

East Marlborough Supervisors clear way for car wash on Onix Drive - 02072017 1100AM

East Marlborough Supervisors clear way for car wash on Onix Drive

Board also hears about housing development proposed for Gale Lane Read More » 

 

Q & A with Kalia Reynolds, Ed.D. 

Avon Grove is starting a full-day kindergarten program, and we interviewed Kalia Reynolds, Ed.D., to find out some of the advantages that a full-day program will offer to students Read More » 

 

Kennett earns win on Senior Night - 02032017 0326PM

Kennett earns win on Senior Night

Prestianne scores 24 and Hertz adds 17 as the team improves to 10-10 Read More » 

 

Bove Jewelers expands to West Chester location

Bob Strehlau cuts the ribbon on the new store on Feb. 10 Read More » 

 

Al Iacocca announces bid for District Judge

Iacocca has been endorsed for the position by the Kennett Area Democrats Read More » 

 

Houses on the Hill by Neal Hughes

A show about traveling and transitions at the Chadds Ford Gallery

11 artists featured in exhibit opening on Feb. 10 Read More » 

 

Satisfy that sweet tooth at the Chocolate Lovers Festival - 02062017 0216PM

Satisfy that sweet tooth at the Chocolate Lovers Festival

Feb. 12 is the day for chocoholics to mingle at Kennett High School for annual fundraiser Read More » 

 

Obituaries for the week of Feb 6 - 02062017 0210PM

Obituaries for the week of Feb. 6 

Obituaries for: Flinn, Lombardi, Citino, Jackson, Testa, Forester, Hallman, Roark, Hey, Webb, Lara, Weaver, Bidwell, Johnson, Sjolander Read More » 

 

Uncle Irvin: Avon Grove Peace Club may be off-limits

'The Peace Club agenda, as listed in the e-mail, is blatantly political and partisan in nature' Read More » 

 

Like what you're reading? Subscribe to Chester County's free newsletter to catch every headline

  • Galer Estate Vineyard & Winery Wine Club

    02/09/2017
    12:00AM

    The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...

  • Drop in on Nature

    02/09/2017
    09:30AM — 12:00PM

    Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30AM-12:00PM Fall session: Thursday, September 15th thru Thursday...

  • Dinosaur Revolution

    02/09/2017
    09:30AM — 04:30PM

    Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

  • ONE-DAY POTTERY: Handbuilding, Chester Springs Studio in Chester County

    02/09/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Pottery for Beginners ONE-DAY POTTERY: Handbuilding Ages: 16+ years Level: Beginner, Limit 8...

  • Nature Studio

    02/09/2017
    04:00PM — 05:30AM

    Thursdays from 4:00PM-5:30PM Fall session: December 1st, 8th and 15th Winter session: Starts J...

  • Clutterers Anonymous

    02/09/2017
    06:00PM — 07:00PM

    Clutterers Anonymous℠ (CLA℠) is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strengt...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
Chester County High School Sports

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and Chester County Press