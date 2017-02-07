Skip to main content

Uncle Irvin: Avon Grove Peace Club may be off-limits

02/07/2017 11:58AM, Published by Richard Gaw, Categories: Opinion, News, Schools, Today

An e-mail sent to parents of Avon Grove High School students on Jan. 30, 2017 refers to an event that is probably off-limits to a public school. The e-mail is printed below:

Peace Club
Are you upset or worried about any of the actions taken by President Trump since taking office? If you're worried about the environment, health care, immigration, gender equality, police brutality, first amendment rights, LGBTQ rights, or any of his nominations for the cabinet, come to PEACE Club this Tuesday after school in Mrs. Young's room, 506! PEACE will be writing letters and making phone calls to Pennsylvania representatives and senators to make sure that our voices are heard. You do NOT need to be a member to attend on Tuesday. Come and write a  letter about whichever issue is bothering you, and be the change you want to see!

The Peace Club agenda, as listed in the e-mail, is blatantly political and partisan in nature.
Our public schools are not places to discuss these controversial political subjects. Avon Grove School District Superintendent M. Christopher Marchese and the school board should vet the agenda of the Peace Club and restrict it to non-political subjects or history.

(Uncle Irvin's column is his opinion only, and is not a news story.)


Like what you're reading? Subscribe to Chester County's free newsletter to catch every headline

  • Galer Estate Vineyard & Winery Wine Club

    02/09/2017
    12:00AM

    The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...

  • Drop in on Nature

    02/09/2017
    09:30AM — 12:00PM

    Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30AM-12:00PM Fall session: Thursday, September 15th thru Thursday...

  • Dinosaur Revolution

    02/09/2017
    09:30AM — 04:30PM

    Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

  • ONE-DAY POTTERY: Handbuilding, Chester Springs Studio in Chester County

    02/09/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Pottery for Beginners ONE-DAY POTTERY: Handbuilding Ages: 16+ years Level: Beginner, Limit 8...

  • Nature Studio

    02/09/2017
    04:00PM — 05:30AM

    Thursdays from 4:00PM-5:30PM Fall session: December 1st, 8th and 15th Winter session: Starts J...

  • Clutterers Anonymous

    02/09/2017
    06:00PM — 07:00PM

    Clutterers Anonymous℠ (CLA℠) is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strengt...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
Chester County High School Sports

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and Chester County Press