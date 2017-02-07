Skip to main content

Police forums to focus on senior safety

02/07/2017 11:53AM, Published by Richard Gaw, Categories: News, Today

By Richard L. Gaw
Staff Writer

The police departments from Kennett Borough and Kennett Township, in collaboration with the Pennsylvania State Police, will be sponsoring two upcoming safety seminars specifically for seniors.
The first seminar will be held on Feb. 14 in the William Penn Auditorium at Crosslands (1660 E. State Street Rd., Kennett Square), beginning at 10 a.m. The second will be held on Feb. 21, beginning at 10 a.m. in the auditorium at Kendal at Longwood (1109 E. Baltimore Pike, Kennett Square). In a panel that will be moderated by retired magisterial judge Daniel Maisano, Kennett Township Police Chief Lydell Nolt, Kennett Square Police Lieutenant William Holdsworth and Pennsylvania State police Lieutenant Richard D’Ambrosio will discuss several crimes that are now being faced by seniors, including phone scams and identity theft, as well address ways that seniors can protect themselves.
These seminars will be the second and third safety forums local law enforcement will be sponsoring in the community. More than 50 residents attended the first event last October in the atrium area of the Genesis healthcare Building on State Street. Moderated by Maisano, Nolt, Holdsworth and FBI special agent Charles Dayoub emphasized the importance of police forming a bond of safety with the communities they serve.
A fourth seminar, now being planned for later in the year, will be aimed at youth, with a focus on preventing social media crimes, such as online bullying.  
Questions can be submitted prior to each event by emailing KTPD@kennett.pa.us, or given directly to Maisano at each forum. For more information on each event, call 610-388-2874, ext. 124. 
To contact Staff Writer Richard L. Gaw, email rgaw@chestercounty.com.


