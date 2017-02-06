Satisfy that sweet tooth at the Chocolate Lovers Festival

02/06/2017 02:16PM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: News, Today

If you can't turn down a succulent piece of chocolate, you need to celebrate “all things chocolate” at the Kennett Chocolate Lovers Festival on Sunday, Feb. 12, at Kennett High School between 1 and 3 p.m. Professionals, amateurs and students will vie for ribbons when their creations are judged. Last year, more than 200 chocolate entries were judged and available to taste. Winners included The Country Butcher, The Gables in Chadds Ford and Heavenly Sweet Chocolate, plus amateurs and students from throughout the area.



The festival raises funds for United Way of Southern Chester County, which supports 27 health and human service programs in the area.

A new addition this year is the Year of Living Chocolate raffle. For $10 (or $20 for three tickets), you can be entered in a raffle to win a chocolate dessert monthly from different area bakers and chocolatiers, starting with Ann’s Chocolate Banana Cake from The Gables at Chadds Ford restaurant in March of 2017. You can pick up raffle tickets online at www.unitedwayscc.org/OurStore, in person at the United Way offices, or at the festival. The drawing will be held on Feb. 14.

Contestants in the festival compete in several categories. After the judging, chocoholics of all ages are admitted to sample the winning treats. Connoisseur ticket holders may enter at noon, while general admission ticket holders enter at 1 p.m. Connoisseur tickets are $25 ($45 for two people) and include professional and amateur tastings, beverages, demonstrations by professional chocolatiers, and free parking. General admission tickets are $10 ($30 for a family of four) and include six regular tastings per person. Professional tastings are two tasting tickets. Additional tastings are available for 50 cents each.

For more information and fastest entry through the express line, visit www.kennettchocolate.org. Parking for general admission is $5 per car.

“We couldn’t do this festival without the support of our community,” said Carrie Freeman, CEO of United Way of Southern Chester County. “Thanks to our wonderful amateur and professional bakers and our local sponsors, the Festival raised over $16,000 for our community last year.”

UWSCC serves the residents of four school districts: Avon Grove, Kennett, Oxford, and Unionville-Chadds Ford. More than 18,000 people received support from UWSCC last year.