Obituaries for the week of Feb. 6

02/06/2017 02:10PM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: News, Today

ROBERT H. FLINN, SR.



Robert H. Flinn, Sr., 64, of Oxford, passed away on Jan. 22 at Jennersville Regional Hospital in West Grove.

He was the husband of Linda Hall Flinn, with whom he shared 25 years of marriage. Born in Exton, he was the son the late the late Joseph and Mildred Greenleaf Flinn. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the Vietnam War. Robert was employed with Chester County Farms as a maintenance supervisor, and retired in 2015 after 29 years of service. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie No. 2666 and Mason Dixon Post No. 194 American Legion, Rising Sun, Md. He enjoyed motorcycles, his 1970 Torino classic car and watching the Green Bay Packers.

He is survived by his wife; one stepdaughter, Summer L. Warrick of Oxford; and one grandchild, Baylee Warrick. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the American Lung Association, Donation Processing Center, PO Box 7000, Alberta Lea, MN 56007-8001; or American Heart Association, PO Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





EDITH LOMBARDI

Dementia surrendered her ability to navigate the present, but it didn’t take Edie Lombardi’s ability to love, determination to live or essence to be. Her life was a spirited lesson in fortitude and optimism; her passing an example in effect and grace. She died peacefully on Jan. 26.

Before her illness, Edie was an avid “Jeopardy” watcher, challenging herself and anyone who dared, to a half-hour of factual acuity. She enjoyed the maze of crossword puzzles, and the detective work of a good TV mystery. The originator of good housekeeping, Edie made the world’s best meatloaf.

Born to Edith and Joseph Waldinger, “Silk City” is where she grew up, and worked in fashion and retail. It’s also where Edie met and married Maurice in 1960. For 50 years, they lived, loved and raised two daughters in North Western, N.J.

Predeceased by Maurice (2011), she is survived by daughters, Lisa and Christie; sons-in-law Keith and Vinnie; and grandson Keith Michael. She is also survived by her brother Joseph and sister-in-law Joan; and many fond nieces and nephews.

To celebrate Edie’s life, a memorial service will be held at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in Totowa, N.J., at a future date. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





HELEN C. CITINO

Helen C. Citino passed away peacefully on Jan. 29 at the age of 98 at Jenners Pond Retirement Community in West Grove.

For most of her life, she lived in the family home in Rosedale, Pa. She was the daughter of the late Peter and Josephine Fragale Citino. She retired in 1983 after 32 years of service at Hercules, Inc., in Wilmington. She first worked in the Advertising Department and later the Management Service Department. She was a former member of the Hercules Woman's Club and the Advertising Club of Wilmington. She was a lifelong member of St. Patrick Church, attended the church school, and then went to Kennett High School, graduating in the class of 1936.

In addition to her parents, Helen was predeceased by brothers John and Anthony; and sisters Mary and Amelia. She is survived by several cousins.

She enjoyed working in her garden, canning the vegetables, and planting flowers around the house. She also enjoyed reading, and visiting with family and friends.

A funeral was held Feb. 3. Interment was in St. Patrick Cemetery in Kennett Square.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to St. Patrick Church, 205 Lafayette St., Kennett Square, PA 19348; or to Willow Tree Hospice, 616 E. Cypress St., Kennett Square, PA 19348. To view her online tribute and share a memory with her family, visit www.griecocares.com.





MILTON C. JACKSON, JR.

Milton C. Jackson, Jr., died on Jan. 12 at the age of 87 of congestive heart failure, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Milton was born in Philadelphia in 1929. He was the son of the late Admiral Milton C. Jackson and Hilda Butler Jackson. Milton attended The Episcopal Academy in Overbrook, Pa. After his graduation in 1947, he entered The Citadel in Charleston, S.C. In 1949, Milton entered The University of Virginia, graduating in 1952. He was a member of Phi Gamma Delta and enrolled in the Army ROTC at UVA. While completing his military requirements, Milton married Susan Burgess Jones of Wayne and Westtown, Pa. The couple spent a year in Ft. Eustis, Va., later making their home in Kennett Square. After leaving the military, he went to work for the family business. He loved golf, tennis and playing music. He became a member of The Kennett Square Golf and Country Club in 1955, as he enjoyed being actively involved in the community. He had a sense of humor and friendly manner that was enjoyed by all that knew him.

Milton is survived by four daughters, Susan Ellen Irving (Michael Irving) of Southampton, N.Y., Carol Jackson Smith (Stephen B. Smith, Jr.) of Jacksonville, Fla., Abigail Jackson Fleming (William J. Fleming) of East Hampton, N.Y., and Sarah Elizabeth Smith (Clayton K. Smith) of Boxford, Mass.; and one brother, Felix Jackson (Dena) of New Orleans, La. Milton was predeceased by his second wife of 30 years, Patricia McCormick; as well as his sister, Betty Ann Jackson Ryan.

Services and interment will be held privately. Contributions in his memory may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. To view his online tribute and to share a memory with his family, visit www.griecocares.com.





ORLANDO TESTA

Orlando “Bus” Testa, 96, of Kennett Square, passed away on Jan. 29 at Linden Hall.

He was the husband of Rita Ramachata Testa, who passed away in 1995, and with whom he shared 50 years of marriage. Born in Shaw Mines (Meyersdale), Pa., he was the son of the late Luigi and Laurena Camelli Testa. He was an assembler at General Motors, retiring in 1982 after 30 years of service, and was a handyman in the area. He served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was a lifetime member of the Avondale Fire Company. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.

He is survived by one son, Joseph Testa and his wife Patti of Columbia Falls, Mont.; two daughters, Julie Madonna Standifer and her husband Charles of Landenberg, and Linda Testa of Landenberg; one brother, Mario Testa of Toughkenamon; three grandchildren, Dean Madonna of Colorado, Kristian Testa Denny of Tennessee and Anthony Testa of Massachusetts; and four great-grandchildren, Sierra Testa, Preston Testa, Joey Chester and Nicholas Testa.

His service and burial were private. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to the Avondale Fire Co., 23 Firehouse Way, Avondale, PA 19311. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.griecocares.com.





LAWRENCE F. FORESTER, JR.

Lawrence Franklin Forester, Jr., 84, of Oxford, passed away on Jan. 30 at home.

He was the husband of Ethel Conoly Forester, with whom he shared 58 years of marriage. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and served in the Korean War. He retired in 1988 from Chrysler in Newark, Del. He attended Calvary Baptist Church in Rising Sun, Md. Lawrence enjoyed archery, golf, and coaching Little League baseball and softball.

He is survived by his wife; two sons, David W. Forester (Barbara) of Oxford, and Gary R. Forester (Lisa) of Nottingham; and two grandchildren, Rea Forester and Heather Forester.

A funeral was held Feb. 3. Interment was in Oxford Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





CHARLES M. HALLMAN

Charles Michael Hallman, 75, of Oxford, formerly of Avondale, passed away on Jan. 25 at Coatesville Veterans Affairs Medical Center, surrounded by family.

He was the husband of Betty J. "McLennan" Hallman, with whom he shared 50 years of marriage. Born in Kennett Square, he was the son of Elvera "DiFilippo" Hallman of Oxford and the late Charles H. Hallman. Charlie was a veteran of the U.S. Navy Seabees, and served in the Vietnam and Gulf Wars.

He was a self-employed plumber, and retired as a security officer from Allied Barton in King of Prussia. He enjoyed his military service, hunting, fishing, metal detecting and gardening.

He is survived by his wife; mother; three sons, David (Anita) Hallman of Oxford, Glenn (Cathy) Hallman of West Grove, and Michael (Stacey) Hallman of New London; and seven grandchildren.

Services were private, with burial at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Hospice at VA Medical Center, 1400 Blackhorse Hill Rd, Coatesville, PA 19320. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





MARY E. OWENS ROARK

Mary E. Owens Roark, 93, of West Grove, passed away peacefully on Feb. 2, surrounded by her family.

She was the wife of Ferry Roark, who passed away in 1974, with whom she shared seven years of marriage. Her first husband, John Owens, passed away in 1966, with whom she shared 30 years of marriage. Born in Ashe County, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Matry Mitchum Latham. She was a housekeeper at Chatham Acres Nursing Home for many years. Mary was a member of the Kennett Square Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, and being with her family and friends. The family would like to thank April for the special care given to Mary.

Mary is survived by four daughters, Kathryn Bolden of Clear Spring, Md., Hazel Owens of New London, Peggy Parsons of Stevens, Pa., and Jeanne Nantais of Newark, Del.; 15 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by one son, John Owens; one sister, Pearl Eades; and three brothers, Gene Latham, William Breeding and Elmer Breeding.

A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon on Feb. 8 at the Foulk & Grieco Funeral Home (200 Rose Hill Rd., West Grove). Her funeral service will follow at noon. Burial will be inUnion Hill Cemetery in Kennett Square. In memory of Mary, a contribution may be made to Willow Tree Hospice, 100 Sycamore Drive, West Grove, PA 19390. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.griecocares.com.





JAN NOEL HEY

Jan Noel Hey, formerly of Kennett Square, passed away on Feb. 3 at the Country House in Wilmington, Del. She was 72 years old.

Born in Philadelphia to the late Helen Weiner and John Weightman, Jan was raised primarily in the Kennett Square area by her mother and loving late stepfather, Leon N. Weiner. Jan was a 1964 graduate of Kennett High School and enjoyed a brief career as a nurse before marrying Neil deLeeuw and raising their three children. In her youth, Jan was an avid equestrian and maintained her passion for horses throughout her life. She fondly talked about the time she spent working with horses and loved telling her friends and family about her experiences with the animals. Jan's other favorite pastimes during her lifetime included playing tennis and spending time with locals on the beaches of the Outer Banks of North Carolina. She was always drawn to the sea, whose nature was sometimes as tempestuous and unpredictable as her own.

Jan will likely be remembered by those who knew her for the enthusiastic and unapologetic way she lived her life. Always spontaneous and ready for her next adventure, Jan's humorous and sometimes ironic perspectives on life surely made their marks on the lives of those who knew her. Her authentic generosity of spirit was reflected in her impromptu gifting of unusual and surprising presents and advice to those she loved. Her unique expressions of thoughtfulness will be missed.

Jan is survived by her three children Jason deLeeuw (Kristina), Brad deLeeuw, and Hillary Spruance (Jake); as well as her grandchildren Riley, Max, and Savannah deLeeuw, Marina and Charlotte deLeeuw, and Jake and Matthew Spruance. She was predeceased by her husband, Jerrold (Jerry) Hey.

A visitation with family will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Longwood Funeral Home of Matthew Genereux (913 East Baltimore Pike, Kennett Square). Burial will be private. Visit www.longwoodfuneralhome.com.





DONNA L. WEBB

Donna L. Webb, 57, of New Ringgold, Pa., passed away on Jan. 25 at home.

She was the wife of Christopher Webb, with whom she shared 16 years of marriage. They enjoyed cooking, and taking long drives together. She was previously married to John P. Herr for 19 years.

Born in West Grove Hospital and raised in Nottingham, she was the daughter of the late Caroline Root Brown and the late Paul Francis Brown. Donna graduated from Oxford High School in June 1977. She worked at Herr’s Snack Foods for two summers, and the Oxford Court House as an administrative assistant. She spent many years managing the LASER program at Lincoln University, working closely with multiple NASA programs. Donna also worked for ATACS in Oxford as a secretary. She was a member of the Union Fire Company No. 1, Quarryville Fire Company No. 1, and the Keystone Reptile Club. She moved to Breinigsville, Pa., in 1998, and then New Ringgold in 2002, and began working for Colliers Real Estate as an administrative assistant. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, putting together puzzles and playing board games. Donna loved hanging out with her kitties, and playing the piano and video games.

In addition to her husband Chris, Donna is survived by her daughter April Heisey (George) from Conestoga, Pa., daughter Stepfanie Herr (Jeff Eachus) of Coatesville; sisters Wanda Brown Nitsch, (Norbert) of St. Augustine, Fla., and Paula Hanby (Anthony) of Nottingham. She is also survived by four nephews and eight grandchildren, Brent, Preston, Lily, Hannah, Morgan, Braelyn, Tyler and Michael.

A memorial service will be held Feb. 18 at Union Fire Company No. 1 Banquet Hall in Oxford. Service begins at 11 a.m., followed by a lunch reception. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Peaceable Kingdom Shelter & Clinic, 1049 MacArthur Rd., Whitehall, PA 18052 (www.lvpeaceablekingdom.info/donate).





PEDRO PEREZ LARA

Pedro Perez Lara, 50, of Kennett Square, passed away on Feb. 3 at the Brandywine Hospital.

He was the husband of Maria Guadalupe Cisneros. Born in San Isidro, Yuriria, GTO, Mexico, he was the son of Jacinto Perez and Maria Lara of Mexico. He was a laborer at Gama Mushrooms in Kennett Square. Pedro enjoyed working, going to the casinos, helping others and living life to the fullest.

A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 10 at St. Rocco Catholic Church (333 Sunny Dell Rd., Landenberg). His funeral mass will follow at 7 p.m. Burial will be in Mexico. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.griecocares.com.





DOUGLAS O. WEAVER

Douglas O. Weaver, 55, of Oxford, passed away on Feb. 3 at Christiana Hospital.

He was the husband of Jacqueline Owens Weaver. Born in West Chester, he was the son of Paul and Janice Reeves Baccino of Trout Run. He enjoyed the beach, gardening, NASCAR and his Chevy truck.

He is survived by his wife; parents; one daughter, Jodi Taylor (James) of Oxford; two grandchildren, Andrew and Grace; brother, Jason Weaver of Ardmore; and sister, Kelly Weaver of Ardmore.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. (86 Pine St., Oxford), where friends may visit 1 to 2 p.m. Interment will be private. Visit www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.



