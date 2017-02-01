Skip to main content

Chester County Press Feb. 1 edition

02/01/2017 08:26AM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: In Print, Today

In the Feb. 1 edition of the Chester County Press, we report on a new interim member for the London Grove Township Board of Supervisors ... a new course route for the Kennett Run ... the addition of modular classrooms at Penn London Elementary School ... and the approval of a new bridge project in Franklin Township ... From high school basketball to a new home for a local organization that helps families threatened by homelessness, it's all here in this week's Chester County Press.
Kennett Run 2017 Same races different routes - 01312017 1050AM

Kennett Run 2017: Same races, different routes

28th annual event takes place May 20 Read More » 

 

Camp Dreamcatcher secures a significant grant - 01312017 0341PM

Camp Dreamcatcher secures a significant grant

The funding comes from the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation, in partnership with Macy's Read More » 

 

Avon Grove to add modular classrooms at Penn London Elementary School

The modulars are being added in preparation for the full-day kindergarten program debuting in the fall Read More » 

 

This ones for John - 01312017 1055AM

This one's for John

the 10K race at the 28th annual Kennett Run will be run in honor of long-time Kennett Run competitor John Schultz Read More » 

 

Board selects Zurl to fill vacant post

London Grove resident chosen from field of five candidates Read More » 

 

In tribute - 01312017 1104AM

In tribute

Avon Grove High School pays tribute to Wounded Warrior Project Read More » 

 

Susan Minarchi executive director of Family Promise of Southern Chester County outside the large home the organization has moved into in Kennett Square

A new home for Family Promise means more help for those in crisis

Organization moves to home in Kennett Square Read More » 

 

Franklin Supervisors approve Eagle Scout bridge project

The board voted unanimously to donate $500 in support of the bridge project. Read More » 

 

Unionville loses nail-biter to Bishop Shanahan 46-42 - 01312017 1045AM

Unionville loses nail-biter to Bishop Shanahan, 46-42

Schrof, Shanahan lead Indians’ scoring Read More » 

 

Police Blotter for the week of Jan 30 - 01312017 0912AM

Police Blotter for the week of Jan. 30

Credit card information theft may be linked to West Grove gas station, packages stolen from porches, and more Read More » 

 

Obituaries for the week of Jan 30 - 01302017 1248PM

Obituaries for the week of Jan. 30

Obituaries for: Scott, Brizek, Thompson, Laloup, Hallman, Todd, Flinn, Lombardi, Citino Read More » 

 

County continues to make progress

Chester County makes various "best of lists" and is the healthiest, wealthiest county in the state Read More » 

 

Uncle Irvin: Sanville triggers bidding war

Columnist calls Unionville-Chadds Ford Superintendent's 20 percent salary increase a 'bank heist' Read More » 

 

Like what you're reading? Subscribe to Chester County's free newsletter to catch every headline

  • Galer Estate Vineyard & Winery Wine Club

    02/02/2017
    12:00AM

    The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...

  • Drop in on Nature

    02/02/2017
    09:30AM — 12:00PM

    Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30AM-12:00PM Fall session: Thursday, September 15th thru Thursday...

  • ONE-DAY POTTERY: Handbuilding, Chester Springs Studio in Chester County

    02/02/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Pottery for Beginners ONE-DAY POTTERY: Handbuilding Ages: 16+ years Level: Beginner, Limit 8...

  • Art Show 2017

    02/02/2017
    10:00AM — 07:00PM

    Art Show 2017 at Malvern Retreat House features more than 100 of the region's best artists. The s...

  • Nature Studio

    02/02/2017
    04:00PM — 05:30AM

    Thursdays from 4:00PM-5:30PM Fall session: December 1st, 8th and 15th Winter session: Starts J...

  • PAWS for People Training Sessions

    02/02/2017
    05:30PM — 08:30PM

    Two Sessions: February 2nd & 16th. Both are required. Who should attend? Anyone with a gentle...

  • Clutterers Anonymous

    02/02/2017
    06:00PM — 07:00PM

    Clutterers Anonymous℠ (CLA℠) is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strengt...

  • Loudon Wainright III's Surviving Twin

    02/02/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    Surviving Twin Written and Performed by Loudon Wainright III Directed by Daniel Stern January ...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
Chester County High School Sports

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and Chester County Press