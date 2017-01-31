Skip to main content

Uncle Irvin: Sanville triggers bidding war

01/31/2017

Unionville-Chadds Ford Superintendent Dr. John Sanville, in the middle of his present contract, triggered a bidding war for his services that resulted in a 20 percent increase in his annual compensation – to the tune of $255,000.
At the Jan. 23 meeting of the U-CF School Board, Sanville was unanimously voted the raise to a surprised audience. The U-CF Board has been secretly negotiating with Sanville since October because other school districts were allegedly pursuing Sanville.
Former school board member Holly Manzone, who somehow got wind of the new contract vote, told the board that the new contract amount was “out of line.” Instead of telling Sanville to do what he had to do, the current board folded and surrendered to Sanville's demands in a very poor example of statesmanship, courage, and leadership.
This is the same school board, with no backbone, that gives in to the teachers' union salary demands, and piles tax millage on homeowners and businesses, causing many, including seniors, to sell their homes.
Board President Victor Dupuis and member Jeff Hellrung, both experienced school board leaders, should have stopped this “bank heist” immediately.

(Uncle Irvin's column is his opinion only, and is not a news story.)



