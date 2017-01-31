Kennett Run 2017: Same races, different routes

-
The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club
Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30AM-12:00PM
Fall session: Thursday, September 15th thru Thursday
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8 Students
Sun., Jan. 29, 1-4pm, inst. Susan Bankert
Pottery for Beginners
ONE-DAY POTTERY: Handbuilding
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8
Surviving Twin
Written and Performed by Loudon Wainright III
Directed by Daniel Stern
January
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8 Students
Sun., Jan. 29, 1-4pm, inst. Susan Bankert
Art Show 2017 at Malvern Retreat House features more than 100 of the region's best artists.
Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30AM-12:00PM
Fall session: Thursday, September 15th thru Thursday
Pottery for Beginners
ONE-DAY POTTERY: Handbuilding
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8
Art Show 2017 at Malvern Retreat House features more than 100 of the region's best artists.
Thursdays from 4:00PM-5:30PM
Fall session: December 1st, 8th and 15th
Winter session: Starts J
Two Sessions: February 2nd & 16th. Both are required.
Who should attend? Anyone with a gentle
Clutterers Anonymous℠ (CLA℠) is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strengt
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8 Students
Sun., Jan. 29, 1-4pm, inst. Susan Bankert
Art Show 2017 at Malvern Retreat House features more than 100 of the region's best artists.
Young wizards, witches and Muggles will be treated with an hour of games, crafts and readings fro
New plays are an exciting opportunity to discover your next favorite story! Our winter classes wi
Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie
Pottery for Beginners
ONE-DAY POTTERY: Handbuilding
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8 Students
Sun., Jan. 29, 1-4pm, inst. Susan Bankert
...
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8 Students
Sun., Jan. 29, 1-4pm, inst. Susan Bankert
...
Art Show 2017 at Malvern Retreat House features more than 100 of the region's best artists.
Join local children's author Annette Whipple to make butter and explore the adult life of the pio
Liberty All Star Wrestling returns on the Schneider Parish Center 2995 Cemetery Rd Parkesburg, PA
CCS Music Students Bound for Iceland! Parents of the CCS music students heading to Iceland in Ap
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8 Students
Sun., Jan. 29, 1-4pm, inst. Susan Bankert
Pottery for Beginners
ONE-DAY POTTERY: Handbuilding
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8 Students
Sun., Jan. 29, 1-4pm, inst. Susan Bankert
...
Art Show 2017 at Malvern Retreat House features more than 100 of the region's best artists.
Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution
Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8 Students
Sun., Jan. 29, 1-4pm, inst. Susan Bankert
...
In D.A., our purpose is threefold: to stop incurring unsecured debt, to share our experience wit
-
The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club
Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30AM-12:00PM
Fall session: Thursday, September 15th thru Thursday
Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8 Students
Sun., Jan. 29, 1-4pm, inst. Susan Bankert
...
Pottery for Beginners
ONE-DAY POTTERY: Handbuilding
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8
The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club
Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8 Students
Sun., Jan. 29, 1-4pm, inst. Susan Bankert
...
The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club
Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30AM-12:00PM
Fall session: Thursday, September 15th thru Thursday
Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution
Pottery for Beginners
ONE-DAY POTTERY: Handbuilding
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8
Thursdays from 4:00PM-5:30PM
Fall session: December 1st, 8th and 15th
Winter session: Starts J
Clutterers Anonymous℠ (CLA℠) is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience
Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8 Students
Sun., Jan. 29, 1-4pm, inst. Susan Bankert
...
For more than a decade, Crowded Streets has crisscrossed the country performing the prolific song
-
The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club
New plays are an exciting opportunity to discover your next favorite story!
-
Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution
-
Pottery for Beginners
ONE-DAY POTTERY: Handbuilding
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8 Students
Sun., Jan. 29, 1-4pm, inst. Susan Bankert
...
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8 Students
Sun., Jan. 29, 1-4pm, inst. Susan Bankert
...
You can't buy love but you can adopt it! Join Tails of the Free at our Thorndale Pet Valu locatio
-
Our native woodland wildflowers are more than just a delight for the eye: they have adapted to th
Join in on a free, fun, and enlightening afternoon to heighten your awareness of cardiovascular d
The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club
-
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8 Students
Sun., Jan. 29, 1-4pm, inst. Susan Bankert
...
Pottery for Beginners
ONE-DAY
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8...
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8 Students
Sun., Jan. 29, 1-4pm, inst. Susan Bankert
...
Join Tails of the Free Animal Rescue for an Adoption Event - Just in time for Valentine's Day! We...
-
Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...
The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...
-
Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...
-
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8 Students
Sun., Jan. 29, 1-4pm, inst. Susan Bankert
...
In D.A., our purpose is threefold: to stop incurring unsecured debt, to share our experience wit...
The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...
-
Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30AM-12:00PM
Fall session: Thursday, September 15th thru Thursday...
Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...
Pottery for Beginners
ONE-DAY POTTERY: Handbuilding
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8...
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8 Students
Sun., Jan. 29, 1-4pm, inst. Susan Bankert
...
The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...
The Annual Meeting Breakfast of the Southern Chester County Chamber of Commerce is the official i...
Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8 Students
Sun., Jan. 29, 1-4pm, inst. Susan Bankert
...
Scientific names offer precision and accuracy when identifying plants, but they are also a bit in...
-
Increase your range of motion, core body strength, and flexibility through the practice of yoga i...
This free College Financial Planning Seminar will educate you on the ins and outs of financial ai...
By Thornton Wilder
Directed by Abigail Adams
February 15-March 12, 2017
Leonard C. Haas Stage
...
The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...
Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30AM-12:00PM
Fall session: Thursday, September 15th thru Thursday...
-
Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...
Pottery for Beginners
ONE-DAY POTTERY: Handbuilding
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8...
Thursdays from 4:00PM-5:30PM
Fall session: December 1st, 8th and 15th
Winter session: Starts J...
Clutterers Anonymous℠ (CLA℠) is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strengt...
By Thornton Wilder
Directed by Abigail Adams
February 15-March 12, 2017
Leonard C. Haas Stage
...
The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...
Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...
-
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8 Students
Sun., Jan. 29, 1-4pm, inst. Susan Bankert
...
By Thornton Wilder
Directed by Abigail Adams
February 15-March 12, 2017
Leonard C. Haas Stage
...
The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...
New plays are an exciting opportunity to discover your next favorite story! Our winter classes wi...
-
Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...
With spring just around the corner, it's time to prepare your outdoor power equipment for the bus...
Pottery for Beginners
ONE-DAY POTTERY: Handbuilding
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8...
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8 Students
Sun., Jan. 29, 1-4pm, inst. Susan Bankert
...
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8 Students
Sun., Jan. 29, 1-4pm, inst. Susan Bankert
...
Learn the skills needed for success in Kindergarten! Children 3 to 5, with their caregivers, are ...
By Thornton Wilder
Directed by Abigail Adams
February 15-March 12, 2017
Leonard C. Haas Stage
...
The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...
Intact migratory routes are crucial for many bird species’ survival. Go birding on the preserve a...
Pottery for Beginners
ONE-DAY POTTERY: Handbuilding
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8...
-
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8 Students
Sun., Jan. 29, 1-4pm, inst. Susan Bankert
...
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8 Students
Sun., Jan. 29, 1-4pm, inst. Susan Bankert
...
Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...
By Thornton Wilder
Directed by Abigail Adams
February 15-March 12, 2017
Leonard C. Haas Stage
...
The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...
Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8 Students
Sun., Jan. 29, 1-4pm, inst. Susan Bankert
...
The portrayals of hypnosis in the entertainment and media industries have contributed to a wide m...
In D.A., our purpose is threefold: to stop incurring unsecured debt, to share our experience wit...
The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...
Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30AM-12:00PM
Fall session: Thursday, September 15th thru Thursday...
Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...
Pottery for Beginners
ONE-DAY POTTERY: Handbuilding
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8...
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8 Students
Sun., Jan. 29, 1-4pm, inst. Susan Bankert
...
By Thornton Wilder
Directed by Abigail Adams
February 15-March 12, 2017
Leonard C. Haas Stage
...