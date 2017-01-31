Police Blotter for the week of Jan. 30

01/31/2017 09:12AM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: News, Today

CREDIT CARD THEFT



Pennsylvania State Police Avondale are investigating a theft of credit card information reported by a West Grove man. Someone withdrew money from three ATM locations in the Parkville, Md., area using his card information. The victim believes there may have been a card-skimming device on a gas pump at the West Grove Sunoco station. Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-268-2022.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Overnight on Dec. 27, the rear window of a vehicle parked at 2054 Marlboro Road in Pocopson Township was smashed. Nothing was taken from inside the vehicle, according to Pennsylvania State Police Avondale. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-268-2022.

DRUG CHARGES

On Jan. 4, Pennsylvania State Police Avondale took Lisa Marie DiFilippo, 32, of Coatesville, into custody for active warrants. During a search, heroin and drug paraphernalia were found on DiFilippo. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. She was taken to Chester County Prison on an active bench warrant.

PACKAGE THEFTS

Pennsylvania State Police Avondale are investigating the thefts of UPS packages from the porches of residences on Woodcrest Way in London Britain Township, and in Lincoln University. Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Revels at 610-268-2022.

TOOLS STOLEN

Between Dec. 28 and Jan. 4, tools were stolen from a shed in the backyard of a home at 1565 Brandywine Drive in Pocopson Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police Avondale. The homeowner said that a red Craftsman chainsaw and an organge Husquarna chainsaw were taken, along with an axe. Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Ryan Ard at 610-268-2022.

BURGLARY

A vacant home in the 1800 block of Baltimore pike in Upper Oxford Township was broken into overnight on Jan. 9, and a television was stolen, according to Pennsylvania State Police Avondale. Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Revels at 610-268-2022.

THEFTS FROM SCHOOL AUDITORIUM

Sometime between Nov. 17 and Nov. 20, several electronic items were stolen from the Octorara High School auditorium, according to Pennsylvania State Police Avondale. The items belonged to Freedom Life Christian Center. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-268-2022.

WHEELS STOLEN

Overnight on Jan. 9, a set of four Honda wheels with Bridgestone tires were stolen from a home at 105 Lewisville Rd., New London Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police Avondale. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-268-2022.

WALMART THEFTS

On Dec. 20, Coty Trevor Miller, 24, of Oxford, was discovered to have stolen items from the Oxford Walmart before attempting to return them for store credit. After being taken into custody, he was found with a needle and metal spoon consistent with narcotic use. He was also found to have violated probation in Maryland. He was taken to Chester County Prison by Pennsylvania State Police Avondale after failing to post bail.





DUI

On Nov. 23, just before 1 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police Avondale conducted a traffic stop on the Route 82 off ramp of Route 1 and arrested Michael James Kline, of Kennett Square, to DUI and drug possession.

On Dec. 23 at 1:30 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police Avondale pulled over a vehicle driven by John Coveleski Jr., 58, of Parkesburg, for a traffic violation and found that he was DUI. He was arrested and released pending a summons.

Michelle Margaret Schatz, of Oxford, was arrested for DUI by Pennsylvania State Police Avondale after a traffic stop on Dec. 31 at 2:19 a.m.

On Jan. 14 at 12:36 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police Avondale arrested Ronald Kenneth Weaver, 62, of Cochranville, for DUI after a traffic stop. He was also charged with possession of firearms and a push-button knife.

On Dec. 16 at 7:10 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police Avondale arrested Brian Paul Barr, 46, of Coatesville, for DUI after he hit two oncoming vehicles, struck a gate at 1043 Gap-Newport Pike and fled. He was later apprehended by police, who found that Barr was wanted for a parole violation. He was taken to Chester County Prison.