Chester County Press Jan. 25 edition

01/25/2017

In this week's edition of the Chester County Press, we meet a 90-year-old resident who took part in the Washington, D.C. Women's March last weekend ... We meet a rejuvenated Kennett Library board of directors who are restoring a community connection with the 120-year-old library ... We also report on the latest news from the Oxford School Board, the Unionville-Chadds Ford School Board, and New Garden Township ... From high-school sports to the Kennett Old Timers Baseball dinner and Uncle Irvin, too, it's all here in this week's Chester County Press.
Dorothea Murray 90 of Lincoln University attended the Womens March in Washington with her daughter and nieces Photo by Mark Ungemach

At 90, still fighting for justice

Dorothea Murray of Lincoln University was one of the marchers in Washington, D.C. last weekend Read More » 

 

New board leads Kennett Library into the future - 01242017 0115PM

New board leads Kennett Library into the future

Collegiality, confidence and collaboration Read More » 

 

Oxford School Board votes to keep tax increase below Act 1 Index limit

The opt-out resolution is a part of the annual process of developing a budget Read More » 

 

U-CF approves salary increase for district superintendent 

Board also interviews new candidates and addresses issues of ethnic intimidation in schools Read More » 

 

New Garden to include library tax referendum on Fall ballot, again

Narrowly defeated in 2014 Read More » 

 

Wheeler regales with great baseball tales - 01242017 1135AM

Wheeler regales with great baseball tales

Chris Wheeler shares stories about his life in baseball with the Phillies as he begins his 46th year with the club Read More » 

 

Kennett Old Timers Baseball Association honors newest inductees into local hall of fame - 01242017 1117AM

Kennett Old Timers Baseball Association honors newest inductees into local hall of fame 

A large and enthusiastic crowd turns out to see the Class of 2017 get inducted to the Kennett Old Timers Baseball Hall of Fame Read More » 

 

Overton encourages youngsters to pursue their dreams at Spirit of Giving Luncheon - 01242017 1110AM

Overton encourages youngsters to pursue their dreams at Spirit of Giving Luncheon

'Isn't it all about making kids' dreams come true?' Read More » 

 

Franklin Supervisors approve Eagle Scout bridge project

The board voted unanimously to donate $500 in support of the bridge project. Read More » 

 

Avon Grove suffers tough OT loss 55-49 - 01242017 0118PM

Avon Grove suffers tough OT loss, 55-49

Strong defense holds opponents to three points in third quarter Read More » 

 

Brandywine River Museum by Randall Graham

Oxford Arts Alliance opens season with 'Through Your Looking Glass' 

The theme has brought in plenty of paintings of windows, but the variety of styles and subject matter is well balanced. Read More » 

 

Sheppleman announces candidacy for Magisterial District Court 15-3-05 - 01242017 0129PM

Sheppleman announces candidacy for Magisterial District Court

He has 20 years of experience as a law enforcement officer Read More » 

 

Memo to Kennett Library: No sweat. Get Swett.

Thomas C. Swett, the Kennett Library board's director, would be a logical and perfect choice to head the library's capital campaign Read More » 

 

Uncle Irvin: Democrats abandon state Constitution 

Democratic leadership continues to support Kathy Cozzone's 'wimpy' positions Read More » 

 

Obituaries for the week of Jan 23 - 01242017 1259PM

Obituaries for the week of Jan. 23

Obituaries for: Hawkins, Jester, Melrath, Miller, Richey, Hobbs, Madigan, Huddleston, Yerkes, Stapleton, Moser, Flinn Read More » 

 

