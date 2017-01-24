Avon Grove suffers tough OT loss, 55-49

-
The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...
-
Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30AM-12:00PM
Fall session: Thursday, September 15th thru Thursday...
-
Pottery for Beginners
ONE-DAY POTTERY: Handbuilding
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8...
-
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8 Students
Sun., Jan. 29, 1-4pm, inst. Susan Bankert
...
-
Surviving Twin
Written and Performed by Loudon Wainright III
Directed by Daniel Stern
January ...
-
The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...
-
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8 Students
Sun., Jan. 29, 1-4pm, inst. Susan Bankert
...
-
Surviving Twin
Written and Performed by Loudon Wainright III
Directed by Daniel Stern
January ...
-
The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...
-
Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30AM-12:00PM
Fall session: Thursday, September 15th thru Thursday...
-
Winter landscape has a beauty all its own. Colorful and striking stems and bark, unique branching...
-
Pottery for Beginners
ONE-DAY POTTERY: Handbuilding
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8...
-
Thursdays from 4:00PM-5:30PM
Fall session: December 1st, 8th and 15th
Winter session: Starts J...
-
Clutterers Anonymous℠ (CLA℠) is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strengt...
-
Broadway in your Backyard! You don't have to drive to The City to hear professional voices and B...
-
Surviving Twin
Written and Performed by Loudon Wainright III
Directed by Daniel Stern
January ...
-
The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...
-
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8 Students
Sun., Jan. 29, 1-4pm, inst. Susan Bankert
...
-
Brad Rau has been performing music for over 20 years all over Boston, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, a...
-
Surviving Twin
Written and Performed by Loudon Wainright III
Directed by Daniel Stern
January ...
-
The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...
-
New plays are an exciting opportunity to discover your next favorite story! Our winter classes wi...
-
Pottery for Beginners
ONE-DAY POTTERY: Handbuilding
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8...
-
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8 Students
Sun., Jan. 29, 1-4pm, inst. Susan Bankert
...
-
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8 Students
Sun., Jan. 29, 1-4pm, inst. Susan Bankert
...
-
Increased land development, forest fragmentation, and climate change threaten rare plants with ex...
-
Surviving Twin
Written and Performed by Loudon Wainright III
Directed by Daniel Stern
January ...
-
The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...
-
Pottery for Beginners
ONE-DAY POTTERY: Handbuilding
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8...
-
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8 Students
Sun., Jan. 29, 1-4pm, inst. Susan Bankert
...
-
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8 Students
Sun., Jan. 29, 1-4pm, inst. Susan Bankert
...
-
Assumption BVM School is having an Open House on Sunday, January 29th from 11 AM- 2 PM. A Middle ...
-
re you ready for a NEW experience in the West Chester area? We have the answer! This is a great p...
-
A community-wide non-denominational Evening of Remembrance to pay tribute to those lost to addict...
-
Surviving Twin
Written and Performed by Loudon Wainright III
Directed by Daniel Stern
January ...
-
The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...
-
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8 Students
Sun., Jan. 29, 1-4pm, inst. Susan Bankert
...
-
In D.A., our purpose is threefold: to stop incurring unsecured debt, to share our experience wit...
-
The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...
-
Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30AM-12:00PM
Fall session: Thursday, September 15th thru Thursday...
-
Pottery for Beginners
ONE-DAY POTTERY: Handbuilding
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8...
-
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8 Students
Sun., Jan. 29, 1-4pm, inst. Susan Bankert
...
-
Surviving Twin
Written and Performed by Loudon Wainright III
Directed by Daniel Stern
January ...
-
The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...
-
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8 Students
Sun., Jan. 29, 1-4pm, inst. Susan Bankert
...
-
Surviving Twin
Written and Performed by Loudon Wainright III
Directed by Daniel Stern
January ...
-
The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...
-
Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30AM-12:00PM
Fall session: Thursday, September 15th thru Thursday...
-
Pottery for Beginners
ONE-DAY POTTERY: Handbuilding
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8...
-
Thursdays from 4:00PM-5:30PM
Fall session: December 1st, 8th and 15th
Winter session: Starts J...
-
Clutterers Anonymous℠ (CLA℠) is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strengt...
-
Surviving Twin
Written and Performed by Loudon Wainright III
Directed by Daniel Stern
January ...
-
The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...
-
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8 Students
Sun., Jan. 29, 1-4pm, inst. Susan Bankert
...
-
Young wizards, witches and Muggles will be treated with an hour of games, crafts and readings fro...
-
Surviving Twin
Written and Performed by Loudon Wainright III
Directed by Daniel Stern
January ...
-
The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...
-
New plays are an exciting opportunity to discover your next favorite story! Our winter classes wi...
-
Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...
-
Pottery for Beginners
ONE-DAY POTTERY: Handbuilding
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8...
-
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8 Students
Sun., Jan. 29, 1-4pm, inst. Susan Bankert
...
-
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8 Students
Sun., Jan. 29, 1-4pm, inst. Susan Bankert
...
-
Join local children’s author Annette Whipple to make butter and explore the adult life of the pio...
-
Liberty All Star Wrestling returns on the Schneider Parish Center 2995 Cemetery Rd Parkesburg, PA...
-
CCS Music Students Bound for Iceland! Parents of the CCS music students heading to Iceland in Ap...
-
Surviving Twin
Written and Performed by Loudon Wainright III
Directed by Daniel Stern
January ...
-
The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...
-
Pottery for Beginners
ONE-DAY POTTERY: Handbuilding
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8...
-
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8 Students
Sun., Jan. 29, 1-4pm, inst. Susan Bankert
...
-
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8 Students
Sun., Jan. 29, 1-4pm, inst. Susan Bankert
...
-
Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...
-
Surviving Twin
Written and Performed by Loudon Wainright III
Directed by Daniel Stern
January ...
-
The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...
-
Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...
-
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8 Students
Sun., Jan. 29, 1-4pm, inst. Susan Bankert
...
-
In D.A., our purpose is threefold: to stop incurring unsecured debt, to share our experience wit...
-
The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...
-
Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30AM-12:00PM
Fall session: Thursday, September 15th thru Thursday...
-
Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...
-
Pottery for Beginners
ONE-DAY POTTERY: Handbuilding
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8...
-
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8 Students
Sun., Jan. 29, 1-4pm, inst. Susan Bankert
...
-
The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...
-
Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...
-
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8 Students
Sun., Jan. 29, 1-4pm, inst. Susan Bankert
...
-
The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...
-
Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30AM-12:00PM
Fall session: Thursday, September 15th thru Thursday...
-
Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...
-
Pottery for Beginners
ONE-DAY POTTERY: Handbuilding
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8...
-
Thursdays from 4:00PM-5:30PM
Fall session: December 1st, 8th and 15th
Winter session: Starts J...
-
Clutterers Anonymous℠ (CLA℠) is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strengt...
-
The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...
-
Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...
-
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8 Students
Sun., Jan. 29, 1-4pm, inst. Susan Bankert
...
-
For more than a decade, Crowded Streets has crisscrossed the country performing the prolific song...
-
The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...
-
New plays are an exciting opportunity to discover your next favorite story! Our winter classes wi...
-
Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...
-
Pottery for Beginners
ONE-DAY POTTERY: Handbuilding
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8...
-
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8 Students
Sun., Jan. 29, 1-4pm, inst. Susan Bankert
...
-
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8 Students
Sun., Jan. 29, 1-4pm, inst. Susan Bankert
...
-
You can't buy love but you can adopt it! Join Tails of the Free at our Thorndale Pet Valu locatio...
-
Our native woodland wildflowers are more than just a delight for the eye: they have adapted to th...
-
The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...
-
Pottery for Beginners
ONE-DAY POTTERY: Handbuilding
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8...
-
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8 Students
Sun., Jan. 29, 1-4pm, inst. Susan Bankert
...
-
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8 Students
Sun., Jan. 29, 1-4pm, inst. Susan Bankert
...
-
Join Tails of the Free Animal Rescue for an Adoption Event - Just in time for Valentine's Day! We...
-
Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...
-
The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...
-
Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...
-
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8 Students
Sun., Jan. 29, 1-4pm, inst. Susan Bankert
...
-
In D.A., our purpose is threefold: to stop incurring unsecured debt, to share our experience wit...
-
The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...
-
Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30AM-12:00PM
Fall session: Thursday, September 15th thru Thursday...
-
Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...
-
Pottery for Beginners
ONE-DAY POTTERY: Handbuilding
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8...
-
Ages: 16+ years
Level: Beginner, Limit 8 Students
Sun., Jan. 29, 1-4pm, inst. Susan Bankert
...