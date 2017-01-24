Franklin Supervisors approve Eagle Scout bridge project

01/24/2017 01:13PM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: News, Today

By John Chambless

Staff Writer

A bridge in Crossan Park will be rebuilt in the coming months by Andrew Delaney as part of his Eagle Scout project. The Franklin Township Board of Supervisors heard from Delaney at their Jan. 18 meeting.



Delaney told the board that he chose the bridge, which is on a trail near the lower pavilion in the park, because he and his scout troop have spent many hours hiking and orienteering in the park woods and he noticed the bridge was deteriorating. He is planning to perform the work on April 22 and 23, with possible additional work days on May 6 and 7. Board of Supervisors chairman John Auerbach reviewed the plans and suggested some ways to secure the handrails.

Delaney said a family friend would be overseeing the project and that members of his troop would be assisting him. He will be seeking donations of materials to complete this project. Auerbach suggested that Delaney contact the Franklin Sportsman's Association for assistance and possibly a donation. The board voted unanimously to donate $500 in support of the bridge project.

Historical Commission chairman Paul Lagasse reported that the Historical Commission has organized for the upcoming year. He will continue as chairman, Lou Mandich is vice-chairman and Sara Beth Kohut is the secretary. The group discussed the Eastern Shore Natural Gas 2017 Fairhill/Jennersville Expansion progress. The Kemblesville Loop is completed, and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has granted Eastern Shore's request to put the new pipeline into service.

The Historical Architectural Review Board also organized. Lagasse is chairman, Mandich is vice-chairman, and Tracey Schreiner is the secretary. They reviewed PennDOT roadwork and its impact on the historic district.

Supervisor Donna Dea thanked the Sportsman's Association for their community service projects, and Auerbach said the group saves the township approximately $6,000 each year by donating their hours. Their recent projects have included roadside cleanup, trail maintenance and dead tree removal. The group's members also adopted a family in need for Christmas, contributed to a local Scout troop and donated to the High School Boosters. They recently cleared some overgrown trails in Crossan Park.

David Berger, a resident of Landenberg, attended the meeting to answer questions about his plan to hold the Harvest Run Half Marathon race in Franklin Township on Oct. 14. The event will benefit several local agencies. Berger said he has secured West Grove Fire Company to perform traffic safety and ensure participant safety. The race will start and end at Fox Chase Farm on Appleton Road. The board unanimously approved Berger’s request to hold the event.

The board authorized the advertising of Ordinance 2017-01, which will provide a 100 percent EIT and 20 percent municipal real estate tax relief for residents who are volunteers for fire companies and non-profit emergency medical services agencies. Approximately six township residents will be able to take advantage of the tax relief, which is the maximum allowed under Act 172. The ordinance will be enacted after a public hearing at the March 15 Board of Supervisors meeting.

The board also authorized the advertising of Ordinance 2017-02, governing animal control. This ordinance will allow the township treasurer to recover expenses paid to the SPCA and bill residents who allow animals to run loose and have been picked up by the SPCA. This ordinance will be enacted at the Feb. 15 Board of Supervisors meeting.

The board reviewed a list of road projects for the upcoming year. Auerbach said he would like to schedule a workshop meeting to determine which roads will be part of the 2017 program. Supervisor Penelope Schenk said she hoped that the township parking area could be improved in advance of the major site improvement work, so that people could park and not have to walk through mud.

For updated information and a video of the meeting, visit www.franklintownship.us.

To contact Staff Writer John Chambless, email jchambless@chestercounty.com.










