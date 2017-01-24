Skip to main content

‘Freedmen, Fugitives and Friends’ tour set for Feb. 4

01/24/2017 10:55AM, Published by Steven Hoffman, Categories: News, In Print, Today

On Sat., Feb. 4, a free tour, “Freedmen, Fugitives and Friends,” will be held in honor of Black History Month. Guides will lead visitors through Kennett Square to see the houses and hear the stories of Quakers and African Americans who peacefully co-existed with each other before and after the Civil War. The tour will feature details about the places of worship, employment, and social activity for the Quakers and African Americans who lived in Kennett Square at that time. The tour is sponsored by the Kennett Underground Railroad Center.

Kennett Square was a hotbed for abolitionism. As early as the 1780s, slaves were trying to escape to places where they could be free. Pennsylvania was a free state, and with its proximity to Delaware and Maryland, Chester County was a popular destination for freedom-seekers who were headed north. Kennett Square’s location, as well as the presence of a large Quaker population that opposed slavery and organized anti-slavery societies, made it an important stop along the Underground Railroad.

This tour fits with the Kennett Underground Railroad Center's mission to “educate the public about the historic struggle of abolitionists, conductors, stationmasters, and freedom-seekers in southeastern Chester County, PA in the nineteenth century.”

Freedmen, Fugitives and Friends” will take place between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. The 40-minute small group guided tours will start every 10 to 15 minutes at the Willow and East State Street parking lot in downtown Kennett Square. Free parking is available in the lot at the corner of Willow and East State Street. After the stroll through Kennett Square, stop by Sinclair’s Sunrise Cafe at 127 East State Street for light refreshments. 

Pre-registration for the tour is requested. Please email info@kennettundergroundrr.org or call the KURC at 484-544-5070 and provide your name and the number in the group attending the tour. 

If the weather on the day of the event requires the cancellation of the tour, a notice will be posted on the Kennett Underground Railroad Center's Facebook page and the KURC website at   www.kennettundergroundrr.org.

Like what you're reading? Subscribe to Chester County's free newsletter to catch every headline

  • Galer Estate Vineyard & Winery Wine Club

    01/26/2017
    12:00AM

    The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...

  • Drop in on Nature

    01/26/2017
    09:30AM — 12:00PM

    Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30AM-12:00PM Fall session: Thursday, September 15th thru Thursday...

  • Plants with Winter Interest

    01/26/2017
    10:00AM — 01:00PM

    Winter landscape has a beauty all its own. Colorful and striking stems and bark, unique branching...

  • ONE-DAY POTTERY: Handbuilding, Chester Springs Studio in Chester County

    01/26/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Pottery for Beginners ONE-DAY POTTERY: Handbuilding Ages: 16+ years Level: Beginner, Limit 8...

  • Nature Studio

    01/26/2017
    04:00PM — 05:30AM

    Thursdays from 4:00PM-5:30PM Fall session: December 1st, 8th and 15th Winter session: Starts J...

  • Clutterers Anonymous

    01/26/2017
    06:00PM — 07:00PM

    Clutterers Anonymous℠ (CLA℠) is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strengt...

  • Broadway In the Borough

    01/26/2017
    06:00PM — 10:00PM

    Broadway in your Backyard! You don't have to drive to The City to hear professional voices and B...

  • Loudon Wainright III's Surviving Twin

    01/26/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    Surviving Twin Written and Performed by Loudon Wainright III Directed by Daniel Stern January ...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
Chester County High School Sports

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and Chester County Press