Skip to main content

Chester County Press Jan. 18 edition

01/18/2017 08:39AM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: In Print

In this issue of the Chester County Press, we visit schools and the MLK Community Breakfast as the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., is celebrated throughout the county ... We take you to the official kickoff for a new regional police department ... We meet Trevor Sikorski, a third-grader at the Avon Grove Intermediate School, who will be one of 80 golfers at Augusta National ... From local sports and events to local school news and opinions, it's all here in the Chester County Press.
A day for giving back - 01162017 1216PM

A day for giving back

Families across the school district turn out to honor Dr. King's legacy Read More » 

 

King breakfast informs warns and inspires - 01172017 1124AM

King breakfast informs, warns and inspires

Keynote speaker: 'We must dissent, because America can do better, because America has nothing else but to do better' Read More » 

 

Capacity crowd helps usher in new regional police department - 01172017 1129AM

Capacity crowd helps usher in new regional police department

Nineteen officers sworn in during a celebration filled with pageantry and vision Read More » 

 

Oxford Borough Council votes to increase funding for fire, EMS services

Borough council authorizes funding of more than $53,000 to the Union Fire Company No. 1 of Oxford, more than $22,000 for the ambulance division, and $8,000 for the Southern Chester County... Read More » 

 

Eight-year-old golfer heading to Drive Chip Putt finals at Augusta National - 01172017 0329PM

Eight-year-old golfer heading to Drive, Chip & Putt finals at Augusta National 

Trevor Sikorski, a third-grader at the Avon Grove Intermediate School, will be one of 80 golfers from all across the country who will be competing in the finals of the Drive, Chip & Putt ... Read More » 

 

New Garden home receives special designation - 01172017 1119AM

New Garden home receives special designation

Fifth consecutive generation still calls it 'Home' Read More » 

 

Applications being sought for U-CF School Board vacancy

The board will meet to interview applicants on Jan. 23, and make the appointment at a public meeting on Feb. 13 Read More » 

 

Attorney announces candidacy for Kennett Magisterial Judge - 01172017 0139PM

Attorney announces candidacy for Kennett Magisterial Judge 

Jane Donze cites her more than 25 years of experience as a practicing attorney as an asset for the position, as well as her extensive experience as a civil litigator Read More » 

 

Oxford 38 Unionville 32 - 01172017 0240PM

Oxford 38, Unionville 32

A relentless defense propels Oxford to victory Read More » 

 

Dedicated tax for fire, ambulance services is the right way to go

The recent discussions about fire and ambulance funding illustrate why a dedicated tax is a better option Read More » 

 

The Unionville-Chadds Ford School Board

U-CF School Board president responds to member's resignation

'All concerns brought to us by any member of our community, formally or informally, have been heard and addressed.' Read More » 

 

U-CF board member responds about his resignation

'I remained stunned and dumbfounded by our continuing unwillingness to honor the heartfelt requests from several of our minority parents.' Read More » 

 

Obituaries for the week of Jan 16 - 01172017 1246PM

Obituaries for the week of Jan. 16

Obituaries for: Ross, Mooberry, Magnacott, Gutierrez, George, Kelly Read More » 

 

Uncle Irvin: Two resign as New Year's blessing

London Grove Township and Unionville-Chadds Ford school board better off without 'misfits' Read More » 

 

Like what you're reading? Subscribe to Chester County's free newsletter to catch every headline

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
Chester County High School Sports

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and Chester County Press