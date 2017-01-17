Attorney announces candidacy for Kennett Magisterial Judge



Kennett/Unionville area attorney Jane Donze has declared her candidacy for Magisterial District Judge for court #15-3-04 – the seat vacated by Hon. Daniel Maisano -- who retired last year. The court serves Birmingham, Pennsbury, Pocopson, Newlin, Kennett and East Marlborough Townships and Kennett Square Borough.

The Magisterial District Court holds preliminary hearings in all felony and misdemeanor cases brought by law enforcement; adjudicates summary criminal cases and traffic citations; hears and decides civil cases with a value up to $12,000; and hears emergency protection from abuse cases when the county court is not in session.

Mrs. Donze cited her more than 25 years of experience as a practicing attorney -- both as a prosecutor and defender in the criminal justice system – as an asset for the position, as well as her extensive experience as a civil litigator on behalf of both plaintiffs and defendants and in family law cases as qualifying her for this position.

A resident of East Marlborough Township, Donze has been a resident of the area for 23 years, and her sons Conor and Owen are graduates of Unionville High School. For the past 19 years, she has owned a law firm in the Willowdale Town Center in East Marlborough, and for the last 17 years, with her husband and law partner, George Donze, Esq., trading as Donze and Donze.

“As an attorney, wife, mother, business owner and longtime resident of our community, I bring a unique set of qualifications to the position of Magisterial District Judge,” she said. “My passion for and interest in the administration of justice began at an early age. My favorite aunt and life-long mentor was a judge. She inspired me to join the legal profession and instilled in me an abiding respect for the awesome responsibility that comes with being a judge. I am immensely proud of and care deeply about our community and its people.”

Donze is especially proud of her work prosecuting “deadbeat” dads and moms for non- payment of child support, which resulted in the return of substantial sums of money to the PA Department of Public Assistance, and her work with juveniles who were dealing with the criminal justice system for the first time.

She currently serves on the East Marlborough Township Planning Commission and has served in numerous volunteer organizations including La Communidad Hispana and the United Way of southern Chester County.

“I believe my 25+ years of experience as a criminal and civil trial attorney would be an asset in this position,” Donze said. “If elected, I will serve full time as judge and no longer practice as an attorney. It would be an honor to serve the people of our district as Judge.”







