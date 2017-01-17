Obituaries for the week of Jan. 16

01/17/2017 12:46PM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: News, Today

WILLIAM K. ROSS, JR.



William K. Ross, Jr., 89, of Landenberg, passed away on Jan. 7 at Ware Presbyterian Village.

He was the husband of Ann Nilan Ross, who passed away in 2007, and with whom he shared 12 years of marriage. His first wife of 46 years, Doris Norris Ross, passed away in 1994. Born in Chatham, he was the son of the late William K. Ross, Sr., and the late Estella Buckalew Ross. He was a truck driver for Anchor Motor Freight in Wilmington, Del., for 41 years, retiring in 1991. He was a member of Teamsters Local No. 107, and the Silver Band Motorcycle Club. He enjoyed driving, going out to eat, and being with his family and friends.

He is survived by one son, William L. Ross and his wife Joyce of Landenberg; two grandchildren, Matthew Ross and his wife Lisa of Issaquah, Wash., and Jordan Ho and her husband Ben of Jersey City, N.J.; and two great-grandchildren, Dylan Ross and Oscar Ho. He was predeceased by two sisters, Lois Hammond and Margaret Rice; and one brother, Robert Ross.

A funeral service was held Jan. 13. Burial was in the Oxford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to the Neighborhood Hospice, 795 E. Marshall Street, West Chester, PA 19380. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.griecocares.com.





DAVID DOUGLAS MOOBERRY

David Douglas Mooberry, 88, died on Jan. 1 at his home in Kendal at Longwood in Kennett Square.

He was born in 1928 in Denver, but moved to Chicago in 1932. He was unfortunate in growing up almost in the shadow of Wrigley field and thus becoming a Cubs fan, and suffered decades of disappointment. But now!

Dave graduated from Grinnell College in 1950 and from Purdue University, with a Ph.D. in organic chemistry, in 1954. In 1953, he married FM Gilpin and they enjoyed 62 years of life together before she died in 2015. FM and Dave moved east in 1954, where Dave joined the DuPont Company. A 34-year career at DuPont provided unlimited opportunities leading away from the laboratory to such activities as running the “Prettiest Legs at the 1964 Worlds Fair” contest, and exploring for oil and gas in a joint venture with Conoco. His career provided the chance to share life with a host of wonderful companions.

After retirement, Dave from DuPont and FM from The Brandywine Conservancy, they traveled the world. FM also continued her commitment to native plants and Dave expanded his sailing adventures, amassing some 25,000 offshore miles spanning from Nova Scotia to Bermuda, and south to the Caribbean and Honduras. A mostly constant crew of dedicated, fun and capable friends often included his son, Doug. They did win their share of races.

FM and Dave were among the founders of Tri-State Bird Rescue & Research in 1976, and Dave was on the Board of Directors and President for many years. There was also fun with sailplanes. The arts were not to be missed, and he enjoyed and served on the boards of The Kennett Symphony and People’s Light & Theatre Company. Somewhere in there was time for trips to Alaska fly-fishing for rainbows and silver salmon.

A daughter, Susan (now a respected cancer researcher), and son, Douglas (you may have some Kinloch furniture), made for a fun and loving family that was joined by daughter-in-law Pat Pusey and son-in-law Greg Paterson, and soon two handsome granddaughters and two brilliant grandsons -- or is it the other way around?

A memorial service will be held in the spring at Kendal at Longwood. Memorial contributions in his memory may be sent to Kendal at Longwood for The Natural Areas Fund or the Reserve Fund, PO Box 100 Kennett Square, PA 19348. To view his online tribute and to share a memory with his family, visit www.griecocares.com.

DOROTHY M. BRIDGES MAGNACOTT

Dorothy M. Bridges Magnacott, 92, of Kennett Square, died on Jan. 10 at Kendal At Longwood in Kennett Square.

Born in Flushing, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late George and the late Mabel Bridges. Dorothy was an educator at Cold Spring Harbor Central School District for many years before retiring and moving to Kendal Community.

Survivors include one son. Services and interment will be held privately. To view her online tribute, visit www.griecocares.com.





JOSE MANUEL CASTRO GUTIERREZ

Jose Manuel Castro Gutierrez, 63, of Avondale, passed away on Jan. 11 at the Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

He was the husband of Elvira Castro Perez. Born in Rancho De La Barranquita, Ixtlan Del Rio, Nayarit, Jalisco, Mexico, he was the son of the late Ismael Castro and the late Emiliana Gutierrez. He was a maintenance worker at To-Jo Mushrooms in Avondale. Jose enjoyed being with his family and friends. He was a member of St. Rocco Catholic Church.

In addition to his wife, Jose is survived by four sons, Fidel Castro Castro of Safford, Va., Manuel Castro Castro of Avondale, Ismael Castro Castro of Stafford, Va., and Juan Jose Castro Castro of Mexico; four daughters, Veronica Castro Castro of Woodbridge, Va., Angelica Castro Castro and Luz Elvira Castro Castro, both of Mexico, and Maria Guadalupe Castro Castro of Oakland, Calif.; three brothers, Jesus Castro Gutierrez, Jaime Castro Gutierrez and Javier Castro Gutierrez, all of Mexico; one sister, Esperanza Castro Gutierrez of Mexico; and 21 grandchildren.

A visitation with family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 18 at St. Rocco Catholic Church (333 Sunny Dell Rd., Avondale). His funeral mass will follow at 7 p.m. Burial will be in Mexico. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.grieoccares.com.





DANIEL E. GEORGE

Daniel Eugene George, 81, passed away on Jan. 11 at Crosslands in Kennett Square, surrounded by his family.

Born into a farming family in Idaho Falls, Idaho, in 1935, he was the youngest of three. Dan graduated from the University of Idaho in 1956 and went on to fulfill his army ROTC requirement in Tokyo in 1957, where he met and married Sachiko, his wife of 58 years. Following his return to the U.S., he got his Ph.D. In 1962. He retired in 1999 from DuPont after a 37-year career as a chemist. Dan was actively involved with Kennett Friends Meeting for over 40 years, and passionate about gardening, history, reading, crossword puzzles, and watching movies.

Dan is survived by his loving wife, Sachiko; son Thomas of Allentown, Pa.; daughter Linda of Rye, N.H.; and two granddaughters. He was predeceased by his sister, Marjorie (Margie); and brother, Robert (Bob).

A memorial service was held Jan. 14. In lieu of flowers, memorial Gifts may be made to Kendal-Crosslands in Kennett Square (go to http://kcc.kendal.org and click on “Giving” or call 610-388-5528 for more information). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.griecocares.com.





DENISE M. KELLY

Denise left this Earth to be with the Lord on Dec. 31. She was 51 years old.

She was born in Jennersville, in 1965. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vera M. LeCates and William Tedder. She was a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles for 30 years. She worked as a computer IT specialist in the insurance industry in Delaware for over 15 years. Later, she worked at Ware Presbyterian Village in Oxford, working as a unit clerk. Denise had a loving, giving heart that will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Denise loved her pets and was a strong advocate for adopting rescues whenever possible.

Denise is survived by her companion, Marty Folker, and his son Justin of Oxford; a brother, Michael Tedder (wife Tory); a son, Jason Kelly (wife Beverly); and her beloved grandson, Aiden, all of Delaware. She also leaves many loving cousins and friends.

To assist the family with funeral expenses, a GoFundMe account has been set up in her name.

Online condolences may be offered at www.ruffenachfuneralhome.com.