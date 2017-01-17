Applications being sought for U-CF School Board vacancy

01/17/2017 12:34PM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: News, Schools, Today

By John Chambless

Staff Writer

The resignation of Unionville-Chadds Ford School Board member Michael Rock at the board's Jan. 9 meeting has left a vacancy on the board that the district is seeking to fill.



Applications are welcome from prospective members to represent Region B (Newlin, Pocopson and Birmingham townships) on the board. The position will run through Dec. 4, 2017.

The board will meet to interview applicants at a public meeting on Jan. 23 at 6:30 p.m., and make the appointment at a public meeting on Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m. The meetings will be held at the District Office (740 Unionville Rd., Kennett Square).

Applications are due by noon on Jan. 20 at the District Office. Application materials are available at www.ucfsd.org, by calling 610-347-0970, ext. 3315, or by picking up materials at the District Office on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Completed applications may be emailed to lleipold@ucfsd.net, of dropped off at the District Office.

Rock's resignation at the board meeting on Jan. 9 sprang from his dissatisfaction with the pace of response from the board and administration about incidents of ethnic intimidation of some students in the district.

“I remain stunned and dumbfounded by our continuing unwillingness to honor the heartfelt requests from several of our minority parents who asked us, following the [presidential] election, to send a letter to everyone in our community condemning in no uncertain terms the intimidation of our minority students, and offering our strongest commitment to support diversity and tolerance,” Rock said before resigning immediately.

Board president Victor Dupuis said that Rock should have formally submitted his concerns instead of resigning abruptly. Dupuis reiterated that the district has stated repeatedly that it is opposed to bullying or intimidation.

