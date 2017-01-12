Skip to main content

Kennett Brewing Co. hosts benefit for After-The-Bell

01/12/2017 11:00AM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: News, Schools, Today

Kennett area community leaders, educators and other caring individuals will serve as guest and celebrity bartenders for an event in support of After-The-Bell at the Kennett Brewing Company on Jan. 18 from 6 to 9 p.m.

The public is encouraged to attend. All tips provided to the guest bartenders will be donated to After-The-Bell. Guest bartenders include former Kennett Square Mayor Leon Spencer, Longwood Rotary President Tim Raynes, Kennett Middle School Assistant Principals Brenna Levi and Jake Moore, and a number of representatives of Kennett Square businesses. In addition Board Members and staff of After-The-Bell, including former Kennett Consolidated School District Superintendent Rudy Karkosak and Holly Peters, owner of Holly Peters Oriental Rugs and Home, will take turns behind the bar.

After-The-Bell is a private, not-for-profit after-school program operated by the Kennett After-School Association (KASA) and open to all middle school students in the Kennett Consolidated School District at no cost to any student and at no direct cost to taxpayers. It is housed at Kennett Middle School and offers up to 50 onsite and offsite activities in six-week cycles in the fall, winter and spring.

Now in its 18th year, After-The-Bell has experienced a surge in its student population. 

“We are looking forward to a fun and successful evening, and hope local residents will come out and join us to support this event and to help make a difference for the children we serve,” said Dr. Karkosak, KASA Board President.

The Kennett Brewing Company is located at 109 S. Broad St. in Kennett Square. There is no cost to attend. Individuals and families are encouraged to come out for dinner or refreshments and to generously tip the guest bartenders.

