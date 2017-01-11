Skip to main content

Chester County Press Jan. 11 edition

01/11/2017 10:54AM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: In Print

In the Jan. 11 edition of the Chester County Press, we cover the resignation of a London Grove Township Supervisor, the expulsion of three students from the Unionville-Chadds Ford School District, and the reconsideration by the Oxford Borough Council on funding for EMS services. From an upcoming luncheon to the story of a local calligrapher to Uncle Irvin, it's all here in this week's Chester County Press.
Henry announces that he will not seek another term as mayor of Oxford - 01102017 0102PM

Henry announces that he will not seek another term as mayor of Oxford

He is currently in his 12th year in office, tying him for the longest tenure as mayor of Oxford Read More » 

 

U-CF School Board member Michael Rock resigns over ethnic intimidation issue

'I can not and will not serve on a board that does not have the common decency to comfort our minority parents in these trying times,' Rock said Read More » 

 

Schoen resigns from London Grove board

Controversial tenure marked by absences, February arrest for theft Read More » 

 

Oxford Borough likely to reconsider EMS funding cuts

Borough Council is expected to restore funding to Southern Chester County EMS Read More » 

 

The Unionville-Chadds Ford School Board

U-CF School Board approves expulsion of three students for knife incident in December

District superintendent informs community in email after the meeting Read More » 

 

New look new direction - 01102017 1018AM

New look, new direction

Newly-formed Southern Chester County Regional Police Department began operations on Jan. 1 Read More » 

 

East Marlborough appoints board members and schedules for 2017 - 01102017 0904AM

East Marlborough appoints board members and schedules for 2017

The board votes unanimously to reappoint Richard Hannum, Jr., as chairman of the Board of Supervisors for 2017, as well as John Sarro as vice-chairman Read More » 

 

Franklin Township Board of Supervisors reorganizes for 2017

Board retains members and reappoints chairman John Auerbach Read More » 

 

Overton to speak at Spirit of Giving Luncheon - 01102017 1247PM

Overton to speak at Spirit of Giving Luncheon

The event takes place at noon on Monday, January 16 Read More » 

 

The cursive beauty of a simpler time - 01102017 1015AM

The cursive beauty of a simpler time

Kennett Square resident Meredith Langer helps her clients communicate, with lettering that seems dipped back in time Read More » 

 

Editorial Letter to a young journalist - 01102017 1009AM

Editorial: Letter to a young journalist 

'In the face of brazen acceptance, be brazen, and for God's sake, be slow and right rather than fast and wrong' Read More » 

 

Obituaries for the week of Jan 9 - 01102017 0906AM

Obituaries for the week of Jan. 9

Obituaries for: Davidson, Ringler, Sicko-Szoke, Martinez, Van Norman, Anderson, Kegg, Blakey, Sloan, Frank, Swanson, Ross Read More » 

 

Police Blotter for the week of Jan 9 - 01102017 0911AM

Police Blotter for the week of Jan. 9

Woman charged with taking nude photos, drug charges for driver, assault charges for driver who fled police, DUI arrests and more Read More » 

 

