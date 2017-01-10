Police Blotter for the week of Jan. 9

01/10/2017 09:11AM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: News, Today

CHARGES FOR NUDE PHOTOS

A 70-year-old Honey Brook woman was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with taking nude and partially nude photos of three women, ages 42 to 66, and showing them to other people without consent. A police report was filed on Jan. 3. The woman was not identified.

TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO DRUG CHARGES

On Nov. 26 at 2:47 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police Avondale stopped Basil Tariq Beyah-Patterson, 31, of Elkins Park, for DUI on Route 1 and found a large amount of marijuana in the car, drug paraphernalia and $3,235 in cash. He was arrested on charges of DUI and drug possession with intent to deliver.

TIRE STOLEN

Overnight on Dec. 17, a tire was stolen from a vehicle that was parked in front of 180 Fernwood Road in Cochranville with a 'For Sale' sign on it. Pennsylvania State Police Avondale have no suspects.

TRAIL CAMERA STOLEN

Sometime in December, a Stealth Cam STC-PX14X trail camera was stolen from the property of a Landenberg resident, at 9 Hunting Hills Drive in Franklin Township. Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Ryan at Pennsylvania State Police Avondale, 610-268-2022.

ROBBERY ARREST

Marcus Irving Hector, 18, of Avondale, was arrested on an outstanding warrant at his residence on Dec. 23 by West Grove Borough Police and Avondale State Police. Hector had been charged with robbery and related offenses, in connection with an incident on Nov. 3. During a confrontation in the area of 106 Prospect Avenue involving a group of male youths, Hector is alleged to have shoved a juvenile victim to the ground and removed a backpack from the victim by force.

TEACHER'S PHONE STOLEN AT SCHOOL

On Dec. 9, a 15-year-old boy stole a teacher's cell phone from a classroom at Oxford Area High School, according to Pennsylvania State Police Avondale.

ASSAULT AND FLEEING

On Nov. 17, Darrell Antwan Thomas, 32, of Nottingham, allegedly struck a 25-year-old Oxford woman in the head, causing injury. A short time later, the victim called Pennsylvania State Police Avondale to report that Thomas was driving behind her car. Police tried to stop Thomas, but he drove south on Route 796. Charges of simple assault and fleeing a police officer were filed against him. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-268-2022.

DUI

On Dec. 11 at 8:27 p.m., Kevin Michael Snyder, 29, of West Grove, was arrested for DUI on Route 1, north of Route 41, by Pennsylvania State Police Avondale.

On Dec. 20 at 3:14 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police Avondale conducted a traffic stop in Parkesburg Borough and found that Deric Deondre Wilson, 21, of Parkesburg, was DUI and in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

On Nov. 25 at 5:22 p.m., a West Grove Borough Police officer saw a driver commit several traffic violations on Route 1 north of Route 841 and stopped the vehicle. The driver, Jeffrey David Nugent, 27, of West Chester, was arrested for DUI. A search of the vehicle revealed drug paraphernalia.

On Dec. 9 at 6:30 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police Avondale found Tony Nathaniel Whisman, 33, of New Providence, Pa., unconscious in the driver's seat of his vehicle, which was stopped on Catamount Road and Widdowson Road in Lower Oxford Township, with the engine running. He was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

On Nov. 26 at 12:29 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police Avondale stopped a vehicle on Route 1 at Route 52 for traffic violations and arrested the driver, John Michael Gree, 51, of Oxford, for DUI.

On Dec. 12, Kennett Township Police responded to a crash at Kaolin and East Hillendale roads and found that the striking vehicle had fled the scene. Police stopped the car in the 600 block of Chandler Mill Road and found that the driver, Artemio Zavala, 53, of Wilmington, was DUI. He was arrested.

On Dec. 4, just before 3 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police Avondale stopped a car driven by Rebecca Palmer, 41, of Oxford, on Route 1 for traffic violations. She was found to be DUI and arrested and released pending a court hearing.

On Dec. 4 at 3:24 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police Avondale stopped a car for speeding and found that the driver, Ethan Matthew Hoffman, 20, of West Grove, was under the influence of marijuana. He was arrested for DUI.

On Dec. 11, just after midnight, Pennsylvania State Police Avondale were sent to the Wawa on Route 1 in East Marlborough Township as Michael G. Shockley, Jr., 33, of Media, was attempting to buy gas for his vehicle and was visibly intoxicated. He was arrested for DUI.

On Dec. 11 at 1:22 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police Avondale were sent to check on the well-being of a driver and found Mason Wyatt Rogalis, 24, of Burlington, Vt., asleep in his car with the engine running at 1074 Gap Newport Pike. He was arrested for DUI.

On Nov. 25 at 1:54 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police Avondale saw a car swerving at 505 W. Cypress Street in Kenett Square, pulled the car over and arrested the driver, Clifford Lee Hatfield, 23, of Chester, for DUI.