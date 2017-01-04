Skip to main content

Chester County Press Jan. 4 issue

01/04/2017 08:36AM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: In Print, Today

In this issue of the Chester County Press, we examine the elimination of funding for Southern Chester County EMS services in Oxford ... We look back at a packed 'Midnight in the Square' in Kennett Square, and look forward to the June opening of a new outdoor market in the borough ... We cover the new inductees into the Kennett Old Timers Baseball Hall of Fame, and look ahead to some big exhibits coming to the Brandywine River Museum of Art ... From local sports to the arts to all the local news, it's all here in the Chester County Press.
Oxford Borough trims funding for fire EMS services - 01032017 1233PM

Oxford Borough trims funding for fire, EMS services

The borough's funding for Southern Chester County EMS services is eliminated Read More » 

 

Visitors and residents welcomed the new year in style in Kennett Square Photo by Richard Gaw

Residents young and old welcome the new year in Kennett Square

'Midnight in the Square' draws a crowd to enjoy downtown Kennett Read More » 

 

Similar Clover Markets have been held in Bryn Mawr Chestnut Hill and Collingswood NJ

Clover Market to set up shop in Kennett Square 

Mark your calendar for June 18 Read More » 

 

Evening at Kuerners 1970 drybrush watercolor 2016 Andrew WyethArtists Rights Society ARS Private Collection

A season of superstar artists and old favorites at the Brandywine River Museum of Art

A major Andrew Wyeth retrospective makes its debut in June Read More » 

 

CBS Records artist Sharon Little will be performing at the Kennett Flash on Jan 6

Sharon Little to perform at the Kennett Flash

'I hope to show aspiring young artists that they, too, can achieve their dreams without compromising who they really are.' Read More » 

 

Eight players and one coach heading into the Kennett Old Timers Baseball Hall of Fame - 01032017 1218PM

Eight players and one coach heading into the Kennett Old Timers Baseball Hall of Fame

The new class of inductees will officially join the 272 current members of the Kennett Old Timers Baseball Hall of Fame at the 37th induction ceremony at the Red Clay Room in Kennett Squa... Read More » 

 

Avon Grove recognizes 24 standout athletes who competed in fall sports

They have a combined GPA of 3.941375 Read More » 

 

Avon Grove falls to Pope John Paul II by five points - 01032017 1207PM

Avon Grove falls to Pope John Paul II by five points

Avon Grove featured a balanced scoring attack, but couldn't come up with a big shot in the final minutes Read More » 

 

Will this be the year?

State lawmakers need to take steps to solve the pension crisis in 2017 Read More » 

 

Police Blotter for the week of Jan 2 - 01022017 0122PM

Police Blotter for the week of Jan. 2 

Driver arrested after fleeing police, speed boat stolen in London Grove, DUI arrests and more. Read More » 

 

Obituaries for the week of Jan 2 - 01022017 1200PM

Obituaries for the week of Jan. 2

Obituaries for: Zunino, Best, Fairman, Seidl, Weinacht, Parrett, Davidson, Ringler, Sicko-Szoke, Martinez, Van Norman Read More » 

 

Like what you're reading? Subscribe to Chester County's free newsletter to catch every headline

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
Chester County High School Sports

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and Chester County Press