Skip to main content

Police Blotter for the week of Jan. 2

01/02/2017 01:22PM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: News, Today

DRIVER FLEES POLICE

Brian Alan Henriksen, 26, of Landenberg, was charged with DUI, possession of a small amount of marijuana and various traffic offenses after he was seen driving erratically and speeding on Schoolhouse Road and Route 926 in East Marlborough Township on Dec. 4 at 2:40 a.m. According to Pennsylvania State Police Avondale, Henriksen tried to hide from police by turning off his car's headlights, attempted to drive away from a police vehicle, and tried to run away from his vehicle before being ordered to the ground and arrested. Marijuana and paraphernalia were found in the car.

SPEED BOAT STOLEN

A 21-foot speed boat was stolen overnight on Nov. 22 from 531 E. Baltimore Pike in London Grove, according to Pennsylvania State Police Avondale. The boat and its trailer were stolen.

TOOLS STOLEN

Sometime between Nov. 25 and 27, tools were stolen from a home in East Marlborough Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police Avondale. Someone entered an unlocked garage at the home and stole an Echo weedwacker, an Echo edger, an Echo chainsaw, an Echo leaf blower and a Black & Decker hedge trimmer, closed the garage door and left.

TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO DRUG CHARGES

On Nov. 26 at 2:47 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police Avondale stopped Basil Tariq Beyah-Patterson, 31, of Elkins Park, for DUI on Route 1 and found a large amount of marijuana in the car, drug paraphernalia and $3,235 in cash. He was arrested on charges of DUI and drug possession with intent to deliver.

TIRE STOLEN

Overnight on Dec. 17, a tire was stolen from a vehicle that was parked in front of 180 Fernwood Road in Cochranville with a 'For Sale' sign on it. Pennsylvania State Police Avondale have no suspects.

TRAIL CAMERA STOLEN

Sometime in December, a Stealth Cam STC-PX14X trail camera was stolen from the property of a Landenberg resident, at 9 Hunting Hills Drive in Franklin Township. Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Ryan at Pennsylvania State Police Avondale, 610-268-2022.

ROBBERY ARREST

Marcus Irving Hector, 18, of Avondale, was arrested on an outstanding warrant at his residence on Dec. 23 by West Grove Borough Police and Avondale State Police. Hector had been charged with robbery and related offenses, in connection with an incident on Nov. 3. During a confrontation in the area of 106 Prospect Avenue involving a group of male youths, Hector is alleged to have shoved a juvenile victim to the ground and removed a backpack from the victim by force.

TEACHER'S PHONE STOLEN AT SCHOOL

On Dec. 9, a 15-year-old boy stole a teacher's cell phone from a classroom at Oxford Area High School, according to Pennsylvania State Police Avondale.

DUI

On Dec. 11 at 8:27 p.m., Kevin Michael Snyder, 29, of West Grove, was arrested for DUI on Route 1, north of Route 41, by Pennsylvania State Police Avondale.

On Nov. 25 at 5:22 p.m., a West Grove Borough Police officer saw a driver commit several traffic violations on Route 1 north of Route 841 and stopped the vehicle. The driver, Jeffrey David Nugent, 27, of West Chester, was arrested for DUI. A search of the vehicle revealed drug paraphernalia.

On Dec. 9 at 6:30 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police Avondale found Tony Nathaniel Whisman, 33, of New Providence, Pa., unconscious in the driver's seat of his vehicle, which was stopped on Catamount Road and Widdowson Road in Lower Oxford Township, with the engine running. He was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

On Nov. 26 at 12:29 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police Avondale stopped a vehicle on Route 1 at Route 52 for traffic violations and arrested the driver, John Michael Gree, 51, of Oxford, for DUI.

On Dec. 12, Kennett Township Police responded to a crash at Kaolin and East Hillendale roads and found that the striking vehicle had fled the scene. Police stopped the car in the 600 block of Chandler Mill Road and found that the driver, Artemio Zavala, 53, of Wilmington, was DUI. He was arrested.

On Dec. 4, just before 3 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police Avondale stopped a car driven by Rebecca Palmer, 41, of Oxford, on Route 1 for traffic violations. She was found to be DUI and arrested and released pending a court hearing.

On Dec. 4 at 3:24 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police Avondale stopped a car for speeding and found that the driver, Ethan Matthew Hoffman, 20, of West Grove, was under the influence of marijuana. He was arrested for DUI.

On Dec. 11, just after midnight, Pennsylvania State Police Avondale were sent to the Wawa on Route 1 in East Marlborough Township as Michael G. Shockley, Jr., 33, of Media, was attempting to buy gas for his vehicle and was visibly intoxicated. He was arrested for DUI.

On Dec. 11 at 1:22 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police Avondale were sent to check on the well-being of a driver and found Mason Wyatt Rogalis, 24, of Burlington, Vt., asleep in his car with the engine running at 1074 Gap Newport Pike. He was arrested for DUI.

On Nov. 25 at 1:54 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police Avondale saw a car swerving at 505 W. Cypress Street in Kenett Square, pulled the car over and arrested the driver, Clifford Lee Hatfield, 23, of Chester, for DUI.

Like what you're reading? Subscribe to Chester County's free newsletter to catch every headline

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
Chester County High School Sports

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and Chester County Press