Obituaries for the week of Jan. 2

01/02/2017 12:00PM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: News, Today

JEAN M. ZUNINO



Jean M. Zunino, 73, of Avondale, passed away on Dec. 24, surrounded by her family, at the Chester County Hospital.

She was the wife of Joseph L. Zunino, who passed away in 2008, and with whom she shared 44 years of marriage. Born in West Chester, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Mary D’Annunzio Lattanzio. Jean was a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, reading, and being with her family and friends. She was a member of St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Mother Church in Avondale.

She is survived by one son, Joseph A. Zunino, Jr. and his wife Dawn of Toughkenamon; one daughter, Deana Fragale and her husband Michael of Kennett Square; two brothers, John Lattanzio of Avondale, and William Lattanzio of Kennett Square; one sister, Lucy DiUbaldo of Avondale; five grandchildren; and her friend, Joe Olivieri of Kaolin. She was predeceased by one brother, Robert Lattanzio, Jr.

A funeral was held Dec. 29. Burial was in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Kennett Square. In memory of Jean, a contribution may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.griecocares.com.





PEARL ELIZABETH BEST

Pearl Elizabeth Best, 93, of Yorklyn, Del., passed away on Dec. 21 at her residence.

She was the wife of Elmer A. Best, who passed away in 1970, and with whom she shared 19 years of marriage. Born in Unionville, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Pearl Suloff Dunn. Pearl was a homemaker. She enjoyed watching cowboy movies, reading about cowboys , doing Word Find, and being with her family and friends.

She is survived by three sons, Robert E. Best and his wife Diana of Landenberg, Richard A. Best of Yorklyn, and William J. Best and his wife Susan of Yorklyn; three daughters, Rose M. Price and her husband Gary of Landenberg, Barbara A. Best of Yorklyn, and Patricia A. Ward and her husband Wayn of Las Vegas, Nev.; six brothers, John Dunn of Downingtown, Mark Dunn of Coatesville, Fred Dunn of Landenberg, Gerald Dunn of West Grove, Sam Dunn of West Grove, and Boyd Dunn of Avondale; two sisters, Joann Torello of Kennett Square, and June Basher of Casa Grande, Ariz.; ten grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Pearl was predeceased by one son, Gary “Jake” L. Dempsey; two brothers, Joe Dunn and Jim Dunn; and one sister, Mary Savini.

A funeral was held Dec. 29. Burial was in Union Hill Cemetery in Kennett Square. In memory of Pearl, a contribution may be made to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Center, Polly Drummond Shopping Center, Newark, DE 19711; or to the Helen F. Graham Cancer Center, Suite 1200, 4701 Ogletown Stanton Road, Newark, DE 19713. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.griecocares.com.





VALERIE LYNN FAIRMAN

Valerie Lynn Fairman, 23, of Oxford, passed away on Dec. 21 at Brandywine Hospital.

Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Gary and Janice Lynn Fairman of Oxford. She attended Safe Harbor Baptist Church in Cochranville. As a child, she played softball for Oxford Little League. Valerie was a loving, caring mother and daughter, and will be greatly missed by her birth family and adopted family.

She is survived by her parents; daughter, Nevaeh Lynn Fairman; five sisters, Jackie Regal, Janet Fairman, Karen Fairman, Angela Fairman and Nicole Fairman; and four brothers, Joey Fairman, Andre Fairman, Brian Fairman and Robert Fairman. She was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Regal.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Safe Harbor Baptist Church (478 Daleville Rd., Cochranville). Interment will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





ANTHONY JOHN SEIDL, JR.

Anthony John "Tony" Seidl, Jr., 70, of Delmar, Md., passed away on Dec. 7 at Coastal Hospice at the Lakes in Salisbury, Md., of congestive heart failure.

Tony was loved and cared for by his wife, Andrea J. Gentry-Seidl, born and raised in West Grove, following 12 years together. Tony was born in 1946 in Washington, D.C., and was predeceased by his mother, Marie M. Nostadt-Seidl and Anthony J. Seidl, Sr., and was raised in Silver Spring, Md. He graduated from Georgetown Preparatory School in Georgetown, Md. A lifelong trucker, he was previously employed by Maloney Concrete Company as a driver and safety director, Koske Trucking, and for 14 years until 2012 by Pepsi/Pepsi Bottling Ventures of Salisbury, Md. He loved truck driving. especially his Pepsi truck, Baby.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by son Anthony J. "JR" Seidl, III (wife Dorothy) of Myrtle Point, Ore., daughter Mary-Seidl Pietsch (husband George) of Hagerstown, Md.; and stepsons Frank Gerlando of Ocean City, Md., and Dominick Gerlando of Hagerstown, Md. He was blessed with six grandchildren, Matthew Gerlando, Dominick Gerlando, Jr., Donna Rae Seidl, Kati Pietsch, Elizabeth "Lizzie" Seidl and the late George "Ricky" Pietsch Jr.; and a great-grandson, Brendan Pietsch.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the online GoFundMe Anthony J. Seidl Fund to offset medical and interment costs; or Coastal Hospice at the Lakes, P. O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802-1733.

Following a life gift to the Maryland Anatomy Board for medical research, it was Tony's hope that much could be learned about heart/kidney disease, Type 2 diabetes and the effects of smoking. He will be interred privately in Clinton, Md.





RICHARD J. WEINACHT

Prof. Richard J. Weinacht, 85, of Bethany Beach, Del., and Jenner’s Pond Retirement Community in West Grove, passed away after a long illness on Dec. 26.

Born and raised in New Jersey, he received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Notre Dame and a masters degree in civil engineering from Columbia University. Following a tour of duty with the U.S. Navy, Dr. Weinacht returned to academic studies and received a Ph.D. in mathematics from the University of Maryland. A National Science Foundation post-doctoral appointment at New York University preceded his 45-year career at the University of Delaware, Department of Mathematical Sciences, retiring as professor. Post-retirement, he continued to be active in research and teaching as an emeritus professor.

A longtime resident of Newark, Del., Richard was an avid sailor, racing, cruising and fishing on the Chesapeake and Rehoboth bays. A lifelong basketball player, he was a regular at noon pick-up basketball games at the University of Delaware Carpenter Sports Building, playing into his 80s.

Richard is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Bernice; sons and daughters, Paul Weinacht and wife Janette, John Weinacht and wife Amy, Karen Ruben and husband Richard, Richard Weinacht, Joseph Weinacht and wife Jody, and Judith Weinacht; 12 grandchildren and one great-grandson.

A funeral was held Dec. 30. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Department of Mathematical Sciences in memory of Dr. Richard Weinacht, c/o the University of Delaware Development Office, Development and Alumni Relations Gifts Receiving and Processing Office, 83 East Main Street, 3rd Floor, Newark, DE 19716. To view his online tribute and to share a memory with his family, visit www.griecocares.com.





FLORENCE A. VEAZEY PARRETT

Florence A. Veazey Parrett, 100, of Chadds Ford, died on Dec. 29 at the Ware Presbyterian Village in Oxford.

She was the wife of the late Ralph L. Parrett Sr., who died in 1979, and with whom she shared 46 years of marriage. Born in Wilmington, she was a daughter of the late John and the late Lena Douty Veazey. She lived in Chadds Ford for over 45 years with her family. She frequently enjoyed camping with her family in their RV, and especially enjoyed trips to Indian River Inlet and the Delaware beaches.

Survivors include one son, Richard Parrett and his wife Nancy of Bethany Beach, Del.; one daughter, Carol Hammond of Milford, Del.; two daughters-in-law, Joyce Parrett of Kennett Square and Alma Elizabeth Parrett of Chadds Ford; 10 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by two sons, Ralph L. Jr., and Robert L.; one brother, John; and one sister Doris.

A visitation with family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Jan. 6 at the Kuzo & Grieco Funeral Home Inc. (250 W. State St., Kennett Square). A service celebrating her life will follow at noon. Inurnment will be in Longwood Cemetery, Kennett Square. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Employee Appreciation Fund at Ware Presbyterian Village will be honored. Make checks to Ware Presbyterian Village, write “In Memory of Florence Parrett” in memo and send to 7 E. Locust Lane, Oxford, PA 19363. To view Florence’s online tribute and to share a memory with her family, visit www.griecocares.com.

MARY GOUGE MILLER DAVIDSON

Mary Gouge Miller Davidson, 97, of Oxford, went to her rest on Dec. 30 at Ware Presbyterian Village in Oxford.

She was the wife of the late Lester William Miller, who died in 1959, with whom she shared 13 years of marriage, and the late Charles Davidson, who died in 1999, with whom she shared 35 years of marriage.

Born in Jonesboro, Tenn., she was a daughter of the late West Grove dairy farmer David Gouge and the late Abbie (Tipton) Gouge. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Leota Miller of Tennessee, and Elsie Mae Kilby of Kelton, Pa.; four brothers, Hoy Gouge, Nelson Gouge and Geter Gouge, all of West Grove; and Lonza Gouge of Delaware. She is survived by her son, Howard Lee Miller, and his wife Barbara Lea of West Grove; one granddaughter, Trisha Lea Coe of Wakefield, Pa.; and three great-grandchildren, Cheyenne Michael Coe, Luther Charles Coe and Samantha Lea Coe, all of West Grove; as well as many nieces and nephews.

During Mary’s early years, her brothers would frequently bring home fish and game for the girls of the house to prepare for dinner. This resulted in Mary and Elsie becoming excellent cooks. Their holiday feasts will be missed by all who were lucky enough to enjoy them. The family was never able to determine who made the best pies. Mary began her working career with the West Grove Knitting Mills and retired many years later from NVF Company in Kennett Square. She never strayed from her farming background and enjoyed her huge vegetable garden and flower beds until her age and health required her to move to Ware Presbyterian Village. She was a longtime, dedicated member of the Kelton Church of Christ.

A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Jan. 5 at the Foulk & Grieco Funeral Home Inc. (200 Rose Hill Rd., West Grove). A funeral celebrating her life will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Union Hill Cemetery, Kennett Square. To view her online tribute and to share a memory with her family, visit www.griecocares.com.





KIM LOUISE RINGLER

Kim Louise Ringler, age 60, of West Grove, died on Dec. 22 at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was the wife of Tom Wurm, with whom she shared 38 years of marriage. Born in Abington, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Warren E. Ringler Jr. and Delores (Mattern) Ringler of Elizabethtown, Pa. Kim earned her bachelor’s degree in library science and English from Shippensburg State College, and her master’s degree in library information systems from the University of Pittsburgh. She was the director of the Avon Grove Library for over 22 years. She helped lead the move from the older downtown location to the new facility. She was also a talented artist, exercised regularly and loved doing genealogy.

Survivors include, in addition to her mother and husband, two sons, Tim A. Wurm of West Grove, and Tom A. Wurm of Murphy, N.C.; one daughter, Erica L. Wurm of Bainbridge, Pa.; one brother, Warren Ringler III and his wife Marilyn of Springfield, Pa.; and several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Jan. 20 at the Foulk & Grieco Funeral Home Inc. (200 Rose Hill Rd., West Grove). A service celebrating her life will follow at 11a.m. Inurnment will be in Union Hill Cemetery, Kennett Square. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Avon Grove Library. Make checks payable to Avon Grove Library and mail to117 Rosehill Avenue, West Grove, PA 19390. To view her online tribute and to share a memory with her family, visit www.griecocares.com.





LAURIE ANNE SICKO-SZOKE

Laurie Anne Sicko-Szoke, 59, of Kennett Square, died on Dec. 24 at Pembrooke Health & Rehabilitation Center in West Chester, after a battle with renal failure and multiple myeloma.

Born in Hoosick Falls, N.Y., and raised in Niskayuna, N.Y., she was the beloved daughter of the late John and the late Laura (Eycleshimer) Sicko, and stepdaughter of the late Suzanne (Randals) Sicko.

She graduated from the State University of New York Oneonta and went on to work at the Wolfeboro School System in New Hampshire as a teacher. She then worked as the Director of Outreach Programs for the Silver Bay YMCA, located in the Adirondack Mountains, for many years and never lost her love for the area. She served as an extension educator with Penn State Extension Chester County since 1985 and made a difference in many lives throughout Chester County. During her career, Laurie worked with volunteers, leaders in business and industry and interagency networks to secure a funding base that has raised significant financial resources to expand 4-H programs for under-served and under-represented youth in Chester County. Laurie was a recipient of many awards and recognitions. Her kindness and positive energy touched many lives. She was an advocate for holistic healing, and taught yoga and fitness classes.

She was pre-deceased by her life partner, Juan Avila, in 2007. She is survived by Juan’s son, Anawim and Allegra Avila and their children, Ava, Ora, Camellia and Vera; her spirit daughters, Maria Navarrete-Olvera and Elizabeth Garduno; her sister, Stephanie O’Neil and her husband Brian; their children Liam, Madeleine, Maeve and Genevieve; one brother, John Sicko; a stepbrother, Will Randals and his wife Mercedes; a stepsister, Margaret Kotes and her husband John, and their children, Emma, Julia, and Molly; and her cousin Joy Plumme.

A celebration of life will begin with a 10 a.m. ceremony, followed by a gathering from 11 a.m. to noon, on Jan. 5 at the Kennett Friends Meeting (125 W. Sickle St., Kennett Square). Interment will be held privately. Contributions in her memory may be made to Brandywine Valley SPCA, 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380. To view her online tribute and to share a memory with her family visit www.griecocares.com.





KATHRYN L. MARTINEZ

Kathryn L. "Kitten" Martinez, 54, of West Grove, passed away peacefully on Dec. 29 at Suburban Community Hospital, surrounded by her family.

She was the wife of Hector Martinez, with whom she shared 40 wonderful years. Born in West Chester, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Bessie Walker. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, she loved doing her crafts, listening to music, and cuddling her cat, but most of all her she had a special love for her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband; daughter Carmen Martinez (Eddie Padillia) of West Grove; son, Hector Martinez Jr. (Beckie Martinez) of Wilmington, Del.; and ten grandchildren, Izac, Arianna, Cazi, Kirin, Romeo, Xavier, Malaysia, Robbie, Madalyn, and Analeasea.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 4 at the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. (86 Pine St., Oxford). Interment will be in Union Hill Cemetery in Kennett Square. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





RICHARD L. VAN NORMAN, SR.

Richard L. Van Norman, Sr., 86, of Oxford, passed away on Dec. 30 at home.

He was the husband of Alice (Becky) Van Norman. Born in Bethlehem, Pa., he was the son of the late Ralph and Mary E. Geary Van Norman. Richard lived most of his life in Oxford. He was a member of the Union Operator Engineers of Baltimore. He was also employed as a carpenter, mushroom grower and farmer. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, fishing, and going to sales and auctions.

He is survived by his wife; three sons, Richard L. Van Norman, Jr. of Lancaster, Jason Droz (Rachel) and Robert Droz, all of Oxford; two daughters, Lois Miller of West Chester and Mary Ibrahim (Rey) of Oxford; 13 grandchildren, Lizzy Carns, Lexy, Jessica, Tristan, Braiden Droz, Alex Powell, Megan Ibrahim, Gabby Ibrahim, Sarah Sivels, Matt Wilson, Rob Pryor, Chris Wilson and Kathy Fischer; and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Eugene Van Norman; and daughter, Wanda Wilson.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 5 at the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. (86 Pine St., Oxford), where friends and family may visit from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will be in Oxford Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.