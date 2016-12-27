Skip to main content

Chester County Press Dec. 28 edition

12/27/2016 11:24AM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: In Print

In this issue, we report on a Landenberg man who has been named township volunteer of the year ... We talk to a local business owner who is taking a new direction after the tragic death of his son ... We cover the new budgets approved for Franklin Township and Oxford Borough ... We look at some of the places you can be when 2017 arrives ... All in this week's Chester County Press.
Kate and John Fecile

Paying it forward

After a son's tragic death, a family turns to helping the community Read More » 

 

Herr Foods Christmas event boosts collections for Salvation Army - 12272016 0353PM

Herr Foods’ Christmas event boosts collections for Salvation Army

The Salvation Army of Greater Philadelphia expected to deliver more than 30,000 toys to 14,000 children throughout the area for Christmas this year Read More » 

 

Oxford Borough adopts a $3.3 million budget for 2017

There is no tax increase included in the spending plan Read More » 

 

Budget and tax rates set in Franklin Township

Chester County Agricultural Land Preservation Board also agrees to purchase several tracts in township Read More » 

 

Landenberg resident Stan Lukoff was named the 2016 New Garden Township Volunteer of the Year

Landenberg man named township volunteer of the year

Of the many projects he plans to become involved in, the most important for Stan Lukoff is stimulating growth in township volunteerism. Read More » 

 

Avon Grove adopts budget opt-out resolution

Pa. school districts facing higher-than-expected pension costs this year Read More » 

 

A huge lighted mushroom will be lowered in the middle of Kennett Square on Dec 31 to usher in the new year

Kennett Square throws the region's biggest New Year's Eve party

'Midnight in the Square' features bands, food and fun close to home Read More » 

 

Arrest made in Unionville High School threat

A 10th-grader at the school confesses to writing note Read More » 

 

Obituaries for the week of Dec 26 - 12262016 1034AM

Obituaries for the week of Dec. 26

Obituaries for: Wilson, White, Robinson, Perez, Weaver, Sprunt, Zyber, Lundgaard, Best, Fairman, Zunino Read More » 

 

