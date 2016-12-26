Skip to main content

Arrest made in Unionville High School threat

12/26/2016 12:10PM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: News, Today

By John Chambless
Staff Writer

A threat written on a bathroom stall wall at Unionville High School prompted emergency procedures and a police search of the school on the afternoon of Dec. 16, but no explosives were found. On Dec. 20, police announced that a 10th-grade student at the school had confessed to writing the message that read, “12-16: Everyone dies.” No other information about the student has been released.

The school was evacuated during a search of the building. Nothing suspicious was found, and there were no injuries.

On the evening of Dec. 16, Unionville-Chadds Ford School District superintendent John Sanville sent an email to families that was also posted on the school's website.

“The administration and staff have no higher priority than the safety of our children,” Sanville wrote. “We hope to never have to deal with emergency situations – but we train and prepare in the event that the unforeseen happens. Today we experienced one of those events – while we are relieved that there was not a bomb and this was a hoax – we know that there were anxious and stressful moments for everyone. We should all take pride and comfort in the fact that our students and staff were equipped to cope with the challenges presented to us today.

“This morning a student reported to administration that there was a bomb threat written on a bathroom stall at Unionville HS,” Sanville wrote. “The building administration immediately contacted the police who were on site within moments. In working with law enforcement, the decision to evacuate the building was made. Bomb-sniffing Chester County K-9s, along with their human partners, were able to determine that there was no bomb, no incendiary materials, and no danger to our students and staff.

“Today’s event is a reminder of our need to be vigilant and prepared at all times. We will evaluate today’s procedures and work to improve our processes so that we always have the safest possible environment for students and staff. The greatest strength of UCF is our community. Today we all saw strength, dedication, cooperation, and connection combine to keep everyone safe.

“I appreciate the quick decisions and professional actions of the staff,” Sanville wrote. “I appreciate the calmness and resiliency of our students. I appreciate your support via messages all day. UCF is committed to being the best-prepared district for everything that impacts our students.”

To contact Staff Writer John Chambless, email jchambless@chestercounty.com.

Like what you're reading? Subscribe to Chester County's free newsletter to catch every headline

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
Chester County High School Sports

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and Chester County Press