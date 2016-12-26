Obituaries for the week of Dec. 26

12/26/2016 10:34AM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: News

STEPHEN WILSON



Stephen Wilson, 23, of West Grove, died on Dec. 15 at his home in West Grove.

Born in West Chester, he was the son of the late William Wilson of Chadds Ford and Stacy (Taggart) Keenan of West Grove. Stephen was a 2013 graduate of Avon Grove High School. Recently, he worked for Sycamore International in West Grove. He enjoyed target shooting with his brother Chris and uncle Don. He also enjoyed dirt bike riding, basketball, football and being with his many friends. Steven had a wonderful sense of humor, he was kind and he loved his brothers dearly. Stephen will be sadly missed by all how knew and loved him.

In addition to his mother, Stephen is survived by his stepfather, AJ; his maternal grandmother, Molly T. Pearse of Branchport N.Y.; his paternal grandfather, John C. Taggart of Hilton Head S.C.; his two brothers, Matthew Reeves and Christopher Wilson of West Grove; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by one brother, Michael Reeves, in 2002; and his cousin, Karlie Hall, in 2015.

A memorial service was held Dec. 21. Contributions in Stephen’s memory may be made to Kacie’s Cause, 232 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, PA. 19348. To view Stephen’s online tribute and to share a memory with his family, visit www.griecocares.com.





EVELYN BOSACK WHITE

Evelyn Bosack White, 89, of Lincoln University, died on Dec. 15.

A longtime resident of Media before moving to West Grove in 1995 and Lincoln University in 2015, she was the wife of the late Paul J. White, who died in 2014, and with whom she shared 58 years of marriage. Born in New York, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Joseph and the late Catherine (Lucas) Bosack. She grew up in and around Pottsville, Pa., and Philadelphia, graduating from West Philadelphia High School in 1945. Evelyn loved volunteering. She worked for many years at the Riddle Memorial Hospital Thrift Shop in Media, and later at her grandchildren’s schools in the Avon Grove School District. She read widely and loved visiting museums.

Survivors include two daughters, Tara Kee and her husband David of Lincoln University, and Hallie Speight and her husband Allen of Cambridge, Mass.; and three grandsons, Dylan and Jordan Kee and William Speight. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Marjorie Hasson.

Contributions in her memory may be made to the National Arthritis Research Foundation, 5354 E. 2nd St., Suite 201, Long Beach, CA 90803 (www.curearthritis.org). To view her online tribute and to share a memory with her family, visit www.griecocares.com.





JAMES ROBINSON



James Robinson, 79, of Kennett Square, passed away on Dec. 18 at the Christiana Hospital.

He was the husband of Zelma Crossan Robinson, with whom he shared 57 years of marriage. Born in Doe Valley, Tenn., he was the son of the late Winsol James and the late Versie Norris Robinson. James was an office supervisor at Kaolin Mushroom Farms, retiring in 2008 after 51 years of service. He was a member of the Wilmington Power Squadron. He enjoyed boating, farming , rebuilding tractors, equipment and tunnels for Kaolin Mushroom Farms. He especially enjoyed being with his family and friends.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, James “JR” Robinson and Charles Robinson, both of Kennett Square; two brothers, Clarence Robinson of Middletown, Del., and Claude Robinson of Dover, Del.: two sisters, Fredericka Crossan of Newark, Del., and Virginia Matthews of Elkton, Md.; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by one brother, Paul Robinson; and one sister, Louise Crane.

A funeral was held Dec. 24. Burial was in the Kemblesville United Methodist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.griecocares.com.





ROMELINDO VILMER ROBLERO PEREZ

Romelindo Vilmer Roblero Perez, 26, of Kennett Square, passed away on Dec. 16 at his residence.

He was the husband of Madelyn Morales. Born in Cuilco, Guatemala, he was the son of Inocenter Marto Roblero Galvez and Mariana Perez Roblero of Guatemala. He was a laborer at South Mill Mushrooms in Kennett Square. Vilmer enjoyed watching and playing soccer.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Jayden Roblero Morales of Kennett Square; one daughter, Jackeline Roblero Morales of Kennett Square; five brothers and seven sisters.

A funeral was held Dec. 27. Burial will be in Guatemala. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.griecocares.com.





KENNETH H. WEAVER

Kenneth Howard Weaver, 78, known to family and friends as “Pop,” passed away at Pruitt Health Care in Elkin, N.C., on Dec. 11.

A native of West Grove, he was born in 1938, the son of the late Worth Weaver and Guida Rose Sturgill Weaver. After high school graduation, he was a Sergeant while serving in the National Guard from 1954 to 1957. He had a career in the trucking industry as a commercial truck driver.

He is survived by one son, Ricky Lee Weaver of Hamptonville, N.C.; one daughter, Cynthia Loise Folker of Elkin, N.C.; one sister, Linda Smoker (Harold) of Rising Sun, Md.; three grandchildren, Joshua, Ricky and wife Ashley, and Justin; a great-grandchild, Destiney; plus several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandson, James E. Clark; three brothers, James, William and, Lee Weaver; and a sister, Glenna Faye Sullivan.

Graveside services were conducted Dec. 23. Online condolences may be posted to the website at www.mackiesinclairhawkins.com.





KATHERINE SPRUNT

Katherine "Kay" Sprunt, 96, of Kennett Square, passed away on Dec. 16.

Born in Baltimore, Md., in 1920, she was the daughter of Dr. Thomas Peck and Katherine Terry Sprunt.

Kay attended Calvert and Bryn Mawr Schools, Baltimore, and graduated from Wellesley College and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. She worked at the Public Health Research Institute in New York City. As the director of infectious diseases, Department of Pediatrics at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center in New York, Kay was a well-respected scientist and internationally acclaimed for her research in the prevention of bacterial infections in newborn babies.

In retirement, Kay volunteered with the Leonia, N.J., Ambulance Service and at the New York Botanical Gardens. A resident of Kendal-Crosslands in Kennett Square for the last 23 years, Kay happily participated in many activities. An avid gardener, hiker and camper, she enjoyed the wonders of nature and the outdoors.

She is survived by cousins Ruth Sprunt Johnson (husband Bruce), and James Sprunt, Jr. The family is grateful for the loving care Kay received from the staff of Crosslands and Willow Tree Hospice. A gathering to remember and honor Kay will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 7 at the Crosslands Community (1660 E. Street Rd., Kennett Square). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.griecocares.com.





PATRICIA MORGAN ZYBER



Patricia Morgan Zyber, 84, of West Grove, died on Dec. 17.

She was the wife of Kenneth Zyber, with whom she shared 61 years of marriage. Born in Flint, Mich., she was the daughter of the late James and Muriel Morgan. She graduated from the Ypsilanti Normal College and the University of Michigan. She taught at The Michigan School for the Deaf and Hawthorne Children’s Psychiatric Hospital in Michigan. Patricia and Kenneth married in 1955. They spent over 30 years in Vermont, raising children and grandchildren, and creating fond memories with friends and family. Patricia worked tirelessly in the educational system as a speech pathologist, a School Superintendent in Essex Town, Vt., Vergennes, Vt., and Norwich, Vt., and as Deputy Commissioner of Education for the state of Vermont. Patricia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and a caring friend. In retirement, Patricia and Kenneth played an active role in their grandchildren’s lives, and also had the opportunity to pursue their love of travel and the arts.

In addition to her husband, Patricia is survived by her two children, Thomas Zyber and his wife Ana of La Paz, Mexico, Amy King and her husband Kevin of New London; and three grandchildren Connor, Rachel and Laura King; and a brother ,James L. A. Morgan and wife Charlotte of Cement City, Mich.

In memory of Patricia, a donation may be made to The Stern Center, Suite 101, 183 Talcott Road, Williston, VT 05495. To view Patricia’s online tribute and to share a memory with her family, visit www.griecocares.com.





IVAR A. LUNDGAARD

Ivar Atkinson (“Bud”) Lundgaard, former executive of the DuPont Company and distinguished community leader, died on Dec. 18 at Kendal at Longwood in Kennett Square, at the age of 96.

He was predeceased by his parents, Ivar Lundgaard and Charlotte Atkinson; his sister, Harriett Lundgaard; and his first wife, Elizabeth Bodnar. He is survived by his sons, Per Lundgaard, Thomas Lundgaard, and Robin Lundgaard; his grandsons, Thomsen Lundgaard, Nelson Lundgaard, and Benjamin Lundgaard; and his second wife,Susan R. Duer.

He was raised and educated in Rochester, N.Y. He began his career in the DuPont Company, spending 35 years in the Photo Products Department in research, manufacturing, production and management positions. He was transferred to the Polymer Products Department in 1977. In 1980, he was elected chairman of the board of directors of the National Society of the Plastics Industry. He retired in 1981, at which time, he was general manager of the Polymer Products Department.

During his retirement years, he was active in a number of community organizations. He was president of the Delaware Symphony Association from 1985 to 1991. He was active for many years at the Academy of Life Long Learning at the University of Delaware. He taught many courses in science, religion and music there and was chairman of the Academy Council in 1997.

Throughout his life, he was active in athletics: A varsity athlete in college, a golfing member of Wilmington Country Club for 35 years, winner of many medals in downhill ski races in Vail and Aspen, and nationally ranked as a downhill ski racer in the age 70-and-up division.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Ivar A. Lundgaard Scholarship Fund at Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at the University of Delaware. Send contributions to: University of Delaware, Gifts Processing, 83 E. Main St., 3rd Fl., Newark, DE 19716. Make checks payable to ‘University of Delaware’ and include on the memo line the fund name and the person’s name for whom the gift is being made. To view his online tribute and to share a memory with his family, visit www.griecocares.com.





PEARL ELIZABETH BEST

Pearl Elizabeth Best, 93, of Yorklyn, Del., passed away on Dec. 21 at her residence.

She was the wife of Elmer A. Best, who passed away in 1970, and with whom she shared 19 years of marriage. Born in Unionville, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Pearl Suloff Dunn. Pearl was a homemaker. She enjoyed watching cowboy movies, reading about cowboys , doing Word Find, and being with her family and friends.

She is survived by three sons, Robert E. Best and his wife Diana of Landenberg, Richard A. Best of Yorklyn, and William J. Best and his wife Susan of Yorklyn; three daughters, Rose M. Price and her husband Gary of Landenberg, Barbara A. Best of Yorklyn, and Patricia A. Ward and her husband Wayn of Las Vegas, Nev.; six brothers, John Dunn of Downingtown, Mark Dunn of Coatesville, Fred Dunn of Landenberg, Gerald Dunn of West Grove, Sam Dunn of West Grove, and Boyd Dunn of Avondale; two sisters, Joann Torello of Kennett Square, and June Basher of Casa Grande, Ariz.; ten grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Pearl was predeceased by one son, Gary “Jake” L. Dempsey; two brothers, Joe Dunn and Jim Dunn; and one sister, Mary Savini.

A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 28, and again from 10 to 11 a.m. Dec. 29, at the Kuzo & Grieco Funeral Home (250 W. State St., Kennett Square). Her funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Union Hill Cemetery in Kennett Square.

In memory of Pearl, a contribution may be made to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Center, Polly Drummond Shopping Center, Newark, DE 19711; or to the Helen F. Graham Cancer Center, Suite 1200, 4701 Ogletown Stanton Road, Newark, DE 19713. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.griecocares.com.





VALERIE LYNN FAIRMAN

Valerie Lynn Fairman, 23, of Oxford, passed away on Dec. 21 at Brandywine Hospital.

Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Gary and Janice Lynn Fairman of Oxford. She attended Safe Harbor Baptist Church in Cochranville. As a child, she played softball for Oxford Little League. Valerie was a loving, caring mother and daughter, and will be greatly missed by her birth family and adopted family.

She is survived by her parents; daughter, Nevaeh Lynn Fairman; five sisters, Jackie Regal, Janet Fairman, Karen Fairman, Angela Fairman and Nicole Fairman; and four brothers, Joey Fairman, Andre Fairman, Brian Fairman and Robert Fairman. She was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Regal.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Safe Harbor Baptist Church (478 Daleville Rd., Cochranville). Interment will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





JEAN M. ZUNINO

Jean M. Zunino, 73, of Avondale, passed away on Dec. 24, surrounded by her family, at the Chester County Hospital.

She was the wife of Joseph L. Zunino, who passed away in 2008, and with whom she shared 44 years of marriage. Born in West Chester, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Mary D’Annunzio Lattanzio. Jean was a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, reading, and being with her family and friends. She was a member of St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Mother Church in Avondale.

She is survived by one son, Joseph A. Zunino, Jr. and his wife Dawn of Toughkenamon; one daughter, Deana Fragale and her husband Michael of Kennett Square; two brothers, John Lattanzio of Avondale, and William Lattanzio of Kennett Square; one sister, Lucy DiUbaldo of Avondale; five grandchildren; and her friend, Joe Olivieri of Kaolin. She was predeceased by one brother, Robert Lattanzio, Jr.

A visitation with family will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 29 at St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Mother Church (8910 Gap Newport Pike, Route 41, Avondale. Her funeral mass will follow at 11:30. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Kennett Square. In memory of Jean, a contribution may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.griecocares.com.