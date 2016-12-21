Skip to main content

Chester County Press Dec. 21 edition

12/21/2016 08:21AM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: In Print

In the Dec. 21 edition of the Chester County Press, we report on a lawsuit surrounding the Hillendale Elementary PTO ... We cover the approval of a new teacher contract in Avon Grove ... We cover great accomplishments by some local students ... From excursions to Nicaragua to high school sports to Uncle Irvin, it's all here in this week's Chester County Press.

Revised lawsuit filed against Hillendale Elementary principal and PTO

'I find the allegations to be specious and totally without merit' says district superintendent John Sanville Read More » 

 

Families receive warm wishes at La Comunidad Hispana - 12202016 0104PM

Families receive warm wishes at La Comunidad Hispana

Exelon Generation and Concordville Subaru collect more than 400 brand new coats for distribution at Kennett center Read More » 

 

Avon Grove School Board approves new contract with teachers - 12192016 0524PM

Avon Grove School Board approves new contract with teachers

The five-year pact extends through June 30, 2022 Read More » 

 

New Garden sets 2017 budget at $15.3 million

Figure represents significant drop over 2016 preliminary budget, which allocated expenditures at $21.5 million Read More » 

 

Threat leads to evacuation of Unionville High School 

No bomb found during Dec. 16 search of building Read More » 

 

Avon Grove officials recognize accomplishments of students

Ten students have been recognized by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation for their outstanding scores on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, and a recor... Read More » 

 

Seeing Nicaragua in color - 12202016 1251PM

Seeing Nicaragua in color

A Kennett Square couple and a friend have created an authentic, holistic way to explore a Latin American country Read More » 

 

Hot first quarter leads Avon Grove to 65-30 win - 12202016 0100PM

Hot first quarter leads Avon Grove to 65-30 win

McCullough scores 16 in Red Devil victory Read More » 

 

A look back at some of the people and events that inspired us this year 

A final look at 2016 and a look ahead to 2017 Read More » 

 

Uncle Irvin: Five percent is a hold up!

Real estate millage hike unfair to homeowners Read More » 

 

Obituaries for the week of Dec 19 - 12192016 0231PM

Obituaries for the week of Dec. 19

Obituaries for: Pannell, Butler, Tuscano, Kauffman, Perna, Holbrook, Christensen, Regester, Daddario, Wilson Read More » 

 

Like what you're reading? Subscribe to Chester County's free newsletter to catch every headline

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
Chester County High School Sports

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and Chester County Press