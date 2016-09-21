Skip to main content

Chester County Press Sept. 21 edition

09/21/2016

In this issue, we take you to a meeting of the Unionville-Chadds Ford School Board, where a large crowd of parents turned out to support Hillendale Elementary School's PTO and principal in the wake of a lawsuit ... We introduce you to tattoo artist Jen Anderson, who puts a personal spin on body art ... We take you to a shutout game by the Unionville football team ... We look back at the former landmark Bicknell's Pool ... From upcoming community events to coverage of the arts, it's all here in the Chester County Press.
The Unionville-Chadds Ford School Board

Crowd of parents supports Hillendale Elementary in wake of lawsuit

'It is unfortunate that the taxpayers of this district have to pay to defend a dispute of this nature' says school superintendent John Sanville Read More » 

 

Two of the four members comprising the US Olympic Evening team Phillip Dutton and Boyd Martin were in high demand for photos at Plantation Field Here they pose with Yvette Dively of Oxford

Local riders dominate horse trials

Olympic Bronze medalist Phillip Dutton has three horses in the top five Read More » 

 

Luis left and Andy Rumford of Kacies Cause at the First Baptist Church in Kennett Square which hosts weekly parent support meetings

Standing against the epidemic

Parent support groups help families cope when a child is struggling with addiction Read More » 

 

State Sen Lloyd Smucker meets with local residents - 09192016 0431PM

State Sen. Lloyd Smucker meets with local residents

He's running for the 16th Congressional District seat that includes southern Chester County Read More » 

 

Unionvilles defense delivers another shutout - 09192016 0410PM

Unionville’s defense delivers another shutout

Unionville 14, Bayard Rustin 0 Read More » 

 

Downingtown West holds off Kennett 38-20 - 09202016 0105PM

Downingtown West holds off Kennett, 38-20 

Two late touchdowns not enough for Blue Demons Read More » 

 

Tattooing you Jen Anderson personalizes body art - 09202016 0855AM

Tattooing you: Jen Anderson personalizes body art 

Landenberg artist creates personalized body art Read More » 

 

Apple Festival set for this Saturday - 09192016 0402PM

Apple Festival set for this Saturday

The popular annual event, which is planned by the Oxford Presbyterian Church, has been taking place since 1989.... Read More » 

 

Fond memories of Bicknells Pool - 09192016 0424PM

Fond memories of Bicknell's Pool 

Generations of local residents grew up learning how to swim and enjoying warm summer days at Bicknell's Pool. An Oxford Area Historical Association program recently highlighted the histor... Read More » 

 

Symphony by Lele Galer

National and regional artists shown in Oxford for Juried Exhibition

Diverse exhibit continues through Oct. 14 at Arts Alliance Read More » 

 

Kathy Barto will lead a new service at Avondale Presbyterian Church for people of all ages and abilities

Avondale Presbyterian begins service for those with developmental differences

'My Special Worship Service' begins Oct. 2 Read More » 

 

Obituaries for the week of Sept 19 - 09202016 1243PM

Obituaries for the week of Sept. 19

Obituaries for: Ferranto, Spino, Gavin, Hendrickson, Stuverude, Franklin, Brison, Goodley, Barr, Heck, Eshelman Read More » 

 

Editorial: No time for bullies 

Jack London, the Republican candidate for State Senate in Pennsylvania’s 19th District, wants an honest debate with his opponent, Sen. Andy Dinniman Read More » 

 

Uncle Irvin: Hotel restoration good for Oxford

Bravo to those who are restoring the Octoraro Hotel Read More » 

 

