Uncle Irvin: Hotel restoration good for Oxford

09/20/2016 01:13PM, Published by Richard Gaw, Categories: Business, Opinion, News, Today

The recently published news that the Octoraro Hotel and Tavern is being restored by owners Brannon Seamon and John McGlothlin is a shot in the arm for downtrodden Oxford Borough. It's scheduled to reopen in November.
The interior layout has been completely updated under the direction of Ed Rahme of THINK Architecture. The first floor will house a pub, the second floor will have a banquet hall with a bar and restrooms, and the third floor will have three one-bedroom apartments. The two partners, Seamon and McGlothlin, had some community support after the fire, but the main thrust is their energy, vision, and capital to make a going enterprise even more profitable.
Uncle Irvin wishes Seamon and McGlothlin good luck. By the way, I don't know if these two gentlemen live in the borough, but if they do, they are the kind of people who belong on Borough Council.

(Uncle Irvin's column is his opinion only, and is not a news story.)


