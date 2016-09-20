Obituaries for the week of Sept. 19

09/20/2016 12:43PM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: News, Today

Service scheduled for Miriam Esther Hershey Herr

A memorial service and life celebration will be held Sept. 24 at 3 p.m. at the Oxford Area High School (705 Waterway Road, Oxford). Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m., noon to 2 p.m., as well as after the service. Refreshments will be available throughout the day.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Mount Vernon Church in Kirkwood, Pa.; or Samaritan’s Purse, in Boone, N.C. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





ROSEMARIE L. RANALLI FERRANTO

Rosemarie “RoRo” L. Ranalli Ferranto, 77, of Avondale, passed away peacefully on Sept. 15, surrounded by family, after a long and courageous battle with ALS.

Born in 1939, she was the daughter of the late Giacomo “Jack” Ranalli and Natalina Canzano Ranalli, who were first-generation mushroom farmers and business owners in Avondale. She was raised on her father’s farm, and was a tireless and enterprising steward of the mushroom industry her entire life. She was the founder and owner of Buona Foods (1972) and Bella Mushroom Farms (1990) in Landenberg. She was one of the original pioneers of The Kennett Square Mushroom Festival, a member of the Southern Chester County Chamber of Commerce, a past board member of the Kennett Area Senior Center, a lecturer at St. Gabriel Church, and in 2001, she was acknowledged as one of the “Best 50 Women in Business” in Pennsylvania. RoRo was passionate about everything in life, especially her family and her faith, but also about cooking, gardening, going to the beach, playing the slots, and giving back to her community.

She was the wife of Robert “Bear” Ferranto, Sr., with whom she shared 54 years of marriage. In addition to her husband, survivors include her son, Peter N. Ferranto and his wife Kim of Landenberg; daughter Gale M. Ferranto and her husband Bill Coon of Kennett Square; daughter-in-law Eileen Palmer of Elkton; sister Victoria Fidanza of Avondale; brother Jack Ranalli of Newark, Del.; and four beloved grandchildren, Peter Jr., Nicholas, Isabella and Elizabeth. She was predeceased by her son, Robert Ferranto, Jr.; and her two sisters, Ester and Lucy.

A visitation with family and friends will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 23, and 10 to 11 a.m. Sept. 24, at St. Gabriel Of The Sorrowful Mother Church (8910 Gap Newport Pike, Route 41, Avondale). Her mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 24 at St. Gabriel of The Sorrowful Mother. Interment will be in St. Patrick Cemetery in Kennett Square. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to The Rosemarie "Ro Ro" Ferranto Fund, The ALS Association, 321 Norristown Road, Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19002, or contribute online at www.alsphiladelphia.org/RFerranto. To view her online tribute and to share a memory with her family, visit www.griecocares.com.





JOSEPH J. SPINO

Joseph John Spino, 75, of Kennett Square, passed away on Sept. 11 while at home, surrounded by his family.

Joe was the husband of Marta Boeris Spino, who passed away in 1999, and with whom he shared 29 years of marriage. He is survived by one son, Anthony L. Spino, and his wife Gretchen of West Chester; two daughters, Carla S. Basciani, and her husband Michael of Kennett Square, and Valerie Spino Newcomb and her husband Jonathan of Wenonah, N.J.; two sisters, Rosemary Currie and Lucille Spino, both of Venice, Fla.; six grandchildren, Elki, Rubia, Joseph, Nicholas, Mila and Macklin; four step-grandchildren, Mary, Michelle, Michael and John; and eight step-great-grandchildren. Joe was predeceased by three brothers, John Spino, Louis Spino and Francis Spino; and one sister, Florence Stauder.

He was born in Philadelphia, the son of the late John and Lucy Nardone Spino. He spent more than 50 years as a builder, only retiring in 2008. He was an avid horse racing enthusiast. He loved watching westerns and cooking, but most of all, Joe especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He attended St. Patrick’s Church in Kennett Square.

A funeral was held Sept. 19. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to the Abramson Cancer Center, 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.griecocares.com.





JOSEPH P. GAVIN

Joseph Paul Gavin, 61, of Nottingham, passed away Sept. 15 at his home.

He was the husband of Carol Anne Burns Gavin, with whom he shared 39 years of marriage. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late John and Dolores Srnik Gavin. He was employed with Philadelphia Gas Works, retiring after 30 years of service. Joseph enjoyed collecting guns, watching sports, fishing, and loved animals.

He is survived by his wife; two daughters, Jacquelyn Gavin of Nottingham, and Colleen Gavin of Philadelphia; two sisters, Debra Gavin Haskell (Andrew) of Conshohocken, and Diane Gavin Kelly (William) of Jamison; and one brother, John Gavin of Doylestown. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Jeffrey Gavin and James Gavin.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 24 at the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. (86 Pine St., Oxford), where friends and family may visit from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Willow Tree Hospice, 616 E. Cypress St., Kennett Square, PA 19348. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





SAMUEL R. HENDRICKSON

Samuel Reynolds Hendrickson, 76, of West Grove, died on Sept. 9 at Seasons Hospice in Newark, Del.

He was the husband of Barbara Atkins Hendrickson, with whom he shared 56 years of marriage. Born in Landenberg, he was the son of the late Manley and the late Henrietta (Lucas) Hendrickson. Sam was a 1959 graduate of Kennett High School. He worked for Acme Food stores in various managerial roles for over 40 years. He was the previous owner of The Landenberg Store, known as Sam's Market. He enjoyed bowling, pheasant hunting, attending his grandchildren’s events, going to car shows, cruising, and traveling throughout the U.S.

Survivors include, in addition to his wife, three daughters, Jacquie Hendrickson Fitchett (Michael) of Nottingham, Christine Simpson (Scott) of Elkton, Md., and Robin Hendrickson of West Grove; two brothers, Howard (Judy) of Peach Bottom, and Robert (Sharon) of Landenberg; five grandchildren, Stephanie Simpson (Christopher), Justin Simpson, Lucas Fitchett, Jenna Fitchett Ennis (Charlie) and Tim Fitchett (Heather); and one great-grandson, Sam Ennis. He was predeceased by three brothers, Manley ("Nick"), William and Jack; and two sisters, Sarah and Mary.

A service was held Sept. 17. Contributions in his memory may be made to Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care, 220 Continental Drive, Suite 407, Newark, DE 19713. To view his online tribute and to share a memory with his family, visit www.griecocares.com.





DIANNE MARY STUVERUDE

Dianne Mary Stuverude, 58, lost her battle to cancer on Sept. 9 at Neighbor Hospice House.

Born in Queens, N.Y., in 1958 to Joseph and Eileen Brandt, she was the only girl with four brothers. She grew up close to her grandparents and enjoyed her grandma’s mint tea, tormenting her brothers, gymnastics and ice skating. After graduating from St. Agnes All Girls Catholic High School, she went to work for a small airport called 3M, where she would meet her husband. After marrying Eric, she gave birth to two girls and the family settled down in Chester County. She spent many years in working for Tick-Tock Early Learning Center as the financial director, heading all of their fundraisers. She left work to become a full-time caregiver to her grandchildren, who she loved and adored.

She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Eric; daughters Krysta and Amy; three grandchildren, Kylee, Izzy and Jace; Godson, Frankie; mother, Eileen; three brothers Joe, George and John; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph; and brother, Frank.

A funeral was held Sept. 16. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Humane Society of the United States, Dept. HACDQ100904001, 2001 L Street NW, Washington, DC 20037. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.griecocares.com.





MILDRED M. FRANKLIN

Mildred M. Franklin, 81, of North East, Md., formerly of Oxford, passed away Sept. 12 at Seasons Hospice in Rosedale, Md.

She was the wife of the late David J. Franklin. Born in West Grove, she was the daughter of the late Frank C., Sr., and Mildred Riggins Moroney. She was employed as a secretary for the United States Naval Training Center in Port Deposit, Md. She was a member of Jennersville Church of the Brethren.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan F. Maphis (Robert A., Jr.) of North East, Md.; one grandson, Robert A. Maphis III; and one brother, Frank C. Moroney, Jr. of Oxford.

A memorial service was held Sept. 19. Interment was in Oxford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





BRYON K. BRISON

Bryon Keith Brison, 53, of Avondale, passed away at his residence on Sept. 12.

He was the husband of Paulette Moore Brison, with whom he shared three years of marriage. Born in West Chester, he was the son of Lillian Brison Davis and Thomas R. Davis. He was raised by his mother/aunt, Vivian G. Brison. He served his country in the U.S. Army.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Bryon Jr. Battin of Wilmington, Del.; one daughter, Shalaya Battin of Wilmington, Del.; two stepsons, Dedrick Moore of Wilmington, Del., and Alan Moore of Norfolk, Va.; two stepdaughters, Lakia Moore of Wilmington, Del., and Donnek Broadus of Avondale; one brother, Toyge Davis and his wife Kelly of Glen Mills; three sisters, Elizabeth Fountain and Erin Fountain and Vivian Brison, all of Coatesville; special nephews, Quinland Suber and MarQuinn Suber; 12 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by one sister, Audrey Fountain.

A memorial service was held Sept. 16. Contributions greatly appreciated to Paulette Brison. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.griecocares.com.





ERIN VAUGHN GOODLEY

Erin Vaughn Goodley, 37, of Oxford, passed away on Sept. 8 at Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia.

She was the wife of Stephen M. Goodley. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Thomas F. Vaughn of Oil City, La., and the late Shirley McFadden Vaughn. Erin received her nursing degree from West Chester University. She was employed with the Emergency Room at Christiana Health Care Center in Newark, Del., for 11 years. She was a member of the Oxford United Methodist Church and the Octoraro Chapter No. 463, Order of Eastern Star, Oxford. She enjoyed her dogs, and spending time with her four nieces and two nephews.

She is survived by her husband; father; one brother, Christopher Vaughn of Voorhees, N.J.; and one sister, Kimberly Stout of Oxford. She was preceded in death by her mother and sister, Christine Vaughn of Oil City, La.

A celebration of life service was held Sept. 16. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory and in honor of her mother may be made to American Diabetes Association, P. O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





J. VICTOR BARR

J. Victor Barr, 88, of New Providence, Pa., formerly of Oxford and Rising Sun, Md., passed away peacefully Sept. 17 at the Coatesville VA Hospice.

He was the husband of Sandra A. Lloyd Barr. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late C. Melville and Esther Haverstick Barr. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving during the Korean War. He owned and operated the Barr Motor Company Chrysler dealership in Oxford from 1955 to 1993. Vic attended St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lancaster. He was a life member of the American Legion Mason Dixon Post No. 194 in Rising Sun, Md., Oxford Lodge No. 353 F.&A.M. Rajah Shriners in Reading, and was past president and member of the Oxford Lions Club. He enjoyed golf and was a founding member of Chantilly Country Club in Rising Sun, Md. Vic followed college basketball and especially loved his grandchildren and attending their sporting events.

Vic was a loving and devoted family man and is survived by his wife; one son, J. Timothy Barr (Jeannie) of Annapolis, Md.; two daughters, Vicki Wood (Robert) of Colorado, and Lynne A. Leed (Robert) of New Providence; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Schreiber Pediatric Center, 625 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





IRENE HECK

Irene Heck, 87, recently of Kirkwood, Pa., went to be with her husband on Sept. 16.

She was the wife of the late Irvin Heck. Born in Ashe County, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Webster and Lula Sapp Roten. Irene and her late husband owned and operated Heck’s Garage in Nottingham. She was a member of the Slumbering Ground Hog Lodge. She loved living in the mountains, and taking care of momma bears and her cubs.

She is survived by sisters, Ruby Roten Absher and Vernie Roten Blevin, both of North Carolina; half-sister, Shirley Pierce (Larry) of North Carolina; half-brother, Russell Roten (Yutako) of California; nephews, Ted Roten (Cathy), Justin Pierce, both of North Carolina, and Bill Roten of Pennsylvania; nieces, Tara Muchini (Obrine), Allyson Lawless (Zach), all of North Carolina, Debbie Wright Neff of Quarryville, and Michelle Reeves of Kirkwood; and many more nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Vance Roten, Don Roten and infant Baby Roten; and niece, Barbara Wright.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. (86 Pine St., Oxford). A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 30 at Ashelawn Memorial Gardens in North Carolina. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Mt. Joy Hospice, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604; or Wakefield Ambulance, PO Box 86 Peach Bottom, PA 17563. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.



JOHN C. ESHELMAN



John Curtis Eshelman, 57, of Oxford, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Sept. 15 at Chester County Hospital.

He was the husband of Susan C. Reese Eshelman. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of Patricia Weinberg Eshelman of Gordonville and the late John B. Eshelman. He enjoyed antique tractor shows. John was a hardworking man who enjoyed helping others. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife; mother; three children, Jason Eshelman (Stephanie), Dana Rockwell (Jon), all of Oxford, and Laura Eshelman (Sistillio Po) of Elkton, Md.; five grandchildren, Nathanyel, Alexis, Abigal, Aubree and Jayce; brother-in-law and best friend, Bob Reese of Florida; and two nephews, Daniel and Nicholas Reese, both of Delaware. He was predeceased by his sister, Sandra Eshelman McCoy.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. (86 Pine St., Oxford), where friends and family may visit from 1 to 2 p.m. Interment will be 10 a.m. Sept. 26 at Oxford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pet Rescue, 1499 Flint Hill Rd., Landenberg, PA 19350; or American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.



