Skip to main content

Avondale Presbyterian begins service for those with developmental differences

09/15/2016 01:15PM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: News, Today

Kathy Barto will lead a new service at Avondale Presbyterian Church for people of all ages and abilities.

As the mother of a daughter with an intellectual disability, Kathy Barto knows what it's like for families with special needs individuals who don’t attend church because they have never found it to be a comfortable, stress-free setting.

Beginning on Oct. 2 at 11 a.m., Avondale Presbyterian Church is changing that.

Every Sunday, the church, located at 420 Pennsylvania Avenue in Avondale, will offer “My Special Worship Service” where people of all ages and abilities can come to worship. Barto said, “In Matthew 19:14, Jesus said, ‘Let the children come to me; do not hinder them, for to such belongs the kingdom of God.’”

Traditional services are generally quiet and reflective, especially during the sermon and Holy Communion. “If people want to talk during My Special Worship Service – they are welcome to talk,” Barto said. “They are also welcome to dance, sing and shout, if they are so moved.”

The half-hour service will include music, singing, scripture, prayer, and a short message. A freewill offering will be received. After worship, there will be a social time in the Great Hall. The goal of the worship service is to help children and adults with physical, mental, and developmental differences -- and their caregivers, friends, and relatives – become part of a church family.

For more information, visit www.avondalepc.org or call 610-235-9544. The church has a supervised Sensory Room addressing all seven senses. Parking for the physically disabled is available. The facility is fully wheelchair accessible, with an elevator as well as ADA bathrooms. Personal sound systems for the hearing impaired are available in the sanctuary.  

Like what you're reading? Subscribe to Chester County's free newsletter to catch every headline

  • Galer Estate Vineyard & Winery Wine Club

    09/16/2016
    12:00AM

    The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...

  • Fall Fitness Walks

    09/16/2016
    08:30AM — 09:30AM

    Experience the natural beauty of Mt. Cuba Center's gardens, forests, and meadows as they take on ...

  • It’s Method Not Machismo: Throwing Large Scale Forms with Kevin Crowe

    09/16/2016
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    It’s Method Not Machismo: Throwing Large Scale Forms with Kevin Crowe Level: Intermediate to ...

  • Autumn Art-In

    09/16/2016
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Let your creativity blossom while you draw, paint, or photograph the fall colors of Mt. Cuba Cent...

  • Autumn Art-In

    09/16/2016
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Let your creativity blossom while you draw, paint, or photograph the fall colors of Mt. Cuba Cent...

  • Elkton Fall Fest

    09/16/2016
    05:00PM

    The Fall Fest weekend will be filled with a variety of food, crafts, games, and entertainment for...

  • Classical Guitar at Kreutz Creek West Chester

    09/16/2016
    07:00PM — 10:00PM

    Friday September 16th 2016 at Kreutz Creek West Chester 44 East Gay Street • West Chester, PA 19...

  • Performance: Hay Fever

    09/16/2016
    08:00PM

    Four unsuspecting guests of the Bliss family discover that a weekend in the idyllic English count...

  • Galer Estate Vineyard & Winery Wine Club

    09/17/2016
    12:00AM

    The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...

  • Downtown Festival of the Arts

    09/17/2016
    08:00AM — 08:00PM

    Downtown Elkton Festival of the Arts, will welcome up to juried Artists and Artisans in a wide ra...

  • Elkton Fall Fest

    09/17/2016
    08:30AM

    The Fall Fest weekend will be filled with a variety of food, crafts, games, and entertainment for...

  • Walk for Life!

    09/17/2016
    09:00AM — 12:30PM

    Join us for a day at the park at our 2.5 mile Walk for Life. Bring the whole family and spend som...

  • Milburn’s U-Pick Apple Adventures!

    09/17/2016
    10:00AM — 05:00PM

    This unique Adventure begins on Labor Day Weekend, and runs every Sat & Sun through the end of Oc...

  • Milburn’s Grandparent’s Weekend!

    09/17/2016
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    INCLUDED WITH BASIC ADMISSION: Hayrides Corn Maze (Bigger maze for bigger kids & adults) Bo...

  • It’s Method Not Machismo: Throwing Large Scale Forms with Kevin Crowe

    09/17/2016
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    It’s Method Not Machismo: Throwing Large Scale Forms with Kevin Crowe Level: Intermediate to ...

  • Rejuvenate Your Garden

    09/17/2016
    11:00AM — 12:30PM

    Early fall is a great time to take stock of your yard and make changes for next spring. Look for ...

  • Tree ID Basics

    09/17/2016
    01:00PM — 04:00PM

    The native trees of the Appalachian Piedmont form the backbone of our local landscapes. Learn sim...

  • Performance: Hay Fever

    09/17/2016
    08:00PM

    Four unsuspecting guests of the Bliss family discover that a weekend in the idyllic English count...

  • Comedy Explosion@ Thorndale Inn

    09/17/2016
    08:00PM — 11:00PM

    Join us for comedy explosion on Saturday Sept 17, 2016 9pm@ Thorndale Inn 430 Bondsville Rd Downi...

  • Galer Estate Vineyard & Winery Wine Club

    09/19/2016
    12:00AM

    The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...

  • Debtors Anonymous

    09/19/2016
    06:00PM — 07:00PM

    In D.A., our purpose is threefold: to stop incurring unsecured debt, to share our experience wit...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
Chester County High School Sports

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and Chester County Press