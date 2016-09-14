Skip to main content

Chester County Press Sept. 14 edition

09/14/2016 08:36AM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: In Print

In this edition of the Chester County Press, we provide coverage of last weekend's successful Mushroom Festival in Kennett Square ... We report on the recent economic development forecast presentation that spells out Kennett Square's future ... We provide coverage of the Unionville-Chadds Ford School Board meeting, and we go inside the new worKS in Kennett Square ... From high school sports to local artists to Uncle Irvin, it's all here in this edition of the Chester County Press.

Kennett Square business owner Olen Grimes facing charges of videotaping teen girls

The girls were 13 and 14 at the time. Grimes is awaiting trial. Read More » 

 

U-CF School Board approves bond refinancing that will save more than 8 million - 09132016 1009AM

U-CF School Board approves bond refinancing that will save more than $8 million

The deal will be finalized on Oct. 25 Read More » 

 

Study Kennett Square region has strong opportunities for economic development - 09132016 1138AM

Study: Kennett Square region has strong opportunities for economic development 

What will the Kennett Square region look like in five, ten, or twenty years? Read More » 

 

Cannery Row project set to move forward in Kennett Square

The mixed-use project initially included 11,000 square feet of retail space and 3,000 square feet of restaurant space, as well as a three-story building with one floor of retail space and... Read More » 

 

Reenactors fire a musket salute at the conclusion of the ceremony

A remembrance of lives lost 

Brandywine Battlefield ceremony honors the sacrifices of 1777 and 2001 Read More » 

 

Aaron Gordys hippy jump Photos by Ken and Robin Fitch

Skateboarders compete at Elwood Crossan State Park

Rip the Elwood event draws competitors from as far away as Colorado Read More » 

 

Under one roof worKS opens in Kennett Square - 09122016 0340PM

Under one roof: worKS opens in Kennett Square

Showcasing inventory and art, it's a treat for the senses Read More » 

 

Unionville tennis teams season off to a strong start - 09132016 1125AM

Unionville tennis team's season off to a strong start

The team improves its record to 5-0 overall and 4-0 in league play with a victory over the Oxford tennis team on Sept. 8 Read More » 

 

Katee Boyle will be setting up her own forge and studio at Scarlett Thicket Farm near Kennett Square

A world of deep emotions, expressed in paint and metal

Artist Katee Boyle sets up her own forge at historic Scarlett Thicket Farm Read More » 

 

Going to the Chapel

'Scarborough Days' looks back at local artist's legacy

Retrospective exhibit opens on Sept. 16 at Chadds Ford Gallery Read More » 

 

Catherine Marie Charlton will be bringing Kennett Square supporters to New York City Photo by Joe del Tufo

Kennett Square jazz trio offering bus trip to New York City concert 

Catherine Marie Charlton has showcase at Metropolitan Room on Sept. 17 Read More » 

 

Obituaries for the week of Sept 12 - 09122016 0342PM

Obituaries for the week of Sept. 12

Obituaries for: Sturgill, Hampton, Scott, Caudell, Scott, Victorius, Barker, Ross, McComas Read More » 

 

Finding inspiration in Kennett Square

The Kennett school community's actions were heartfelt and very classy—as they usually are. Read More » 

 

Uncle Irvin: Sewer implosion trumps parking problems

Oxford Borough needs to put parking garage on hold! Read More » 

 

Like what you're reading? Subscribe to Chester County's free newsletter to catch every headline

  • Galer Estate Vineyard & Winery Wine Club

    09/16/2016
    12:00AM

    The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...

  • Fall Fitness Walks

    09/16/2016
    08:30AM — 09:30AM

    Experience the natural beauty of Mt. Cuba Center's gardens, forests, and meadows as they take on ...

  • It’s Method Not Machismo: Throwing Large Scale Forms with Kevin Crowe

    09/16/2016
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    It’s Method Not Machismo: Throwing Large Scale Forms with Kevin Crowe Level: Intermediate to ...

  • Autumn Art-In

    09/16/2016
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Let your creativity blossom while you draw, paint, or photograph the fall colors of Mt. Cuba Cent...

  • Autumn Art-In

    09/16/2016
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Let your creativity blossom while you draw, paint, or photograph the fall colors of Mt. Cuba Cent...

  • Elkton Fall Fest

    09/16/2016
    05:00PM

    The Fall Fest weekend will be filled with a variety of food, crafts, games, and entertainment for...

  • Classical Guitar at Kreutz Creek West Chester

    09/16/2016
    07:00PM — 10:00PM

    Friday September 16th 2016 at Kreutz Creek West Chester 44 East Gay Street • West Chester, PA 19...

  • Performance: Hay Fever

    09/16/2016
    08:00PM

    Four unsuspecting guests of the Bliss family discover that a weekend in the idyllic English count...

  • Galer Estate Vineyard & Winery Wine Club

    09/17/2016
    12:00AM

    The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...

  • Downtown Festival of the Arts

    09/17/2016
    08:00AM — 08:00PM

    Downtown Elkton Festival of the Arts, will welcome up to juried Artists and Artisans in a wide ra...

  • Elkton Fall Fest

    09/17/2016
    08:30AM

    The Fall Fest weekend will be filled with a variety of food, crafts, games, and entertainment for...

  • Walk for Life!

    09/17/2016
    09:00AM — 12:30PM

    Join us for a day at the park at our 2.5 mile Walk for Life. Bring the whole family and spend som...

  • Milburn’s U-Pick Apple Adventures!

    09/17/2016
    10:00AM — 05:00PM

    This unique Adventure begins on Labor Day Weekend, and runs every Sat & Sun through the end of Oc...

  • Milburn’s Grandparent’s Weekend!

    09/17/2016
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    INCLUDED WITH BASIC ADMISSION: Hayrides Corn Maze (Bigger maze for bigger kids & adults) Bo...

  • It’s Method Not Machismo: Throwing Large Scale Forms with Kevin Crowe

    09/17/2016
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    It’s Method Not Machismo: Throwing Large Scale Forms with Kevin Crowe Level: Intermediate to ...

  • Rejuvenate Your Garden

    09/17/2016
    11:00AM — 12:30PM

    Early fall is a great time to take stock of your yard and make changes for next spring. Look for ...

  • Tree ID Basics

    09/17/2016
    01:00PM — 04:00PM

    The native trees of the Appalachian Piedmont form the backbone of our local landscapes. Learn sim...

  • Performance: Hay Fever

    09/17/2016
    08:00PM

    Four unsuspecting guests of the Bliss family discover that a weekend in the idyllic English count...

  • Comedy Explosion@ Thorndale Inn

    09/17/2016
    08:00PM — 11:00PM

    Join us for comedy explosion on Saturday Sept 17, 2016 9pm@ Thorndale Inn 430 Bondsville Rd Downi...

  • Galer Estate Vineyard & Winery Wine Club

    09/19/2016
    12:00AM

    The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...

  • Debtors Anonymous

    09/19/2016
    06:00PM — 07:00PM

    In D.A., our purpose is threefold: to stop incurring unsecured debt, to share our experience wit...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
Chester County High School Sports

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and Chester County Press