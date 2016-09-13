Uncle Irvin: Sewer implosion trumps parking problems

Galer Estate Vineyard & Winery Wine Club 09/13/2016 12:00AM The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...

Living History - Fair Hill 09/13/2016 06:00PM — 07:30PM The Fair Hill of yesteryear comes alive through the stories of its residents from the early 1700s...

Native Plants of Fall 09/14/2016 10:00AM — 12:00PM As the days get cooler and nights grow longer, attractive fall plants offer captivating flowers, ...

Free Webinar: Office 365 for Business Professionals 09/14/2016 12:00PM — 01:00PM Legal and business professionals face many challenges; they need to ensure compliance and make su...

Antique Car Cruise and Drive-in Pit Stop 09/14/2016 01:00PM — 03:00PM Join Brandywine Senior Living at Longwood for an Antique Car Show with cars from Chester County A...

Pro-Act's Family Education Program 09/14/2016 07:00PM — 09:00PM When someone is addicted to drugs & alcohol, the diease affects the entire family. Each month PR...

Clutterers Anonymous 09/15/2016 06:00PM — 07:00PM Clutterers Anonymous℠ (CLA℠) is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strengt...

Tavern Talks: Creating the Perfect (Colonial) Selfie 09/15/2016 07:00PM — 09:00PM Today selfies may be all the rage, but in the 18th century portraits were the ultimate one! On Se...

Fall Fitness Walks 09/16/2016 08:30AM — 09:30AM Experience the natural beauty of Mt. Cuba Center's gardens, forests, and meadows as they take on ...

Autumn Art-In 09/16/2016 10:00AM — 04:00PM Let your creativity blossom while you draw, paint, or photograph the fall colors of Mt. Cuba Cent...

Elkton Fall Fest 09/16/2016 05:00PM The Fall Fest weekend will be filled with a variety of food, crafts, games, and entertainment for...

Classical Guitar at Kreutz Creek West Chester 09/16/2016 07:00PM — 10:00PM Friday September 16th 2016 at Kreutz Creek West Chester 44 East Gay Street • West Chester, PA 19...

Performance: Hay Fever 09/16/2016 08:00PM Four unsuspecting guests of the Bliss family discover that a weekend in the idyllic English count...

Downtown Festival of the Arts 09/17/2016 08:00AM — 08:00PM Downtown Elkton Festival of the Arts, will welcome up to juried Artists and Artisans in a wide ra...

Elkton Fall Fest 09/17/2016 08:30AM The Fall Fest weekend will be filled with a variety of food, crafts, games, and entertainment for...

Walk for Life! 09/17/2016 09:00AM — 12:30PM Join us for a day at the park at our 2.5 mile Walk for Life. Bring the whole family and spend som...

Milburn’s U-Pick Apple Adventures! 09/17/2016 10:00AM — 05:00PM This unique Adventure begins on Labor Day Weekend, and runs every Sat & Sun through the end of Oc...

Milburn’s Grandparent’s Weekend! 09/17/2016 10:00AM — 04:00PM INCLUDED WITH BASIC ADMISSION: Hayrides Corn Maze (Bigger maze for bigger kids & adults) Bo...

Rejuvenate Your Garden 09/17/2016 11:00AM — 12:30PM Early fall is a great time to take stock of your yard and make changes for next spring. Look for ...

Tree ID Basics 09/17/2016 01:00PM — 04:00PM The native trees of the Appalachian Piedmont form the backbone of our local landscapes. Learn sim...

Comedy Explosion@ Thorndale Inn 09/17/2016 08:00PM — 11:00PM Join us for comedy explosion on Saturday Sept 17, 2016 9pm@ Thorndale Inn 430 Bondsville Rd Downi...

Milburn’s U-Pick Apple Adventures! 09/18/2016 10:00AM — 05:00PM This unique Adventure begins on Labor Day Weekend, and runs every Sat & Sun through the end of Oc...

Hagley Car Show 09/18/2016 10:00AM — 04:00PM Experience the wonders of automotive innovation. Browse through more than 500 antique and restore...

Canoeing The Christina River And Marshes 09/18/2016 12:30PM — 03:30PM Explore the Christina River and its marshes. Watch for herons, ducks, beavers and more in the fre...

Taste Kennett Food Tours 09/18/2016 01:00PM — 04:00PM Taste Kennett Food Tours, creators of memorable, unique and fun food experiences, offer three-hou...

Debtors Anonymous 09/19/2016 06:00PM — 07:00PM In D.A., our purpose is threefold: to stop incurring unsecured debt, to share our experience wit...

Green By Nature: Darting Dragonflies 09/20/2016 09:30AM — 11:00AM Join us on an easy walk around our boardwalk. Catch dragonflies with a net and bring them inside ...

Pro-Act's Family Education Program 09/21/2016 07:00PM — 09:00PM When someone is addicted to drugs & alcohol, the diease affects the entire family. Each month PR...

Clutterers Anonymous 09/22/2016 06:00PM — 07:00PM Clutterers Anonymous℠ (CLA℠) is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strengt...

Treehouse Workshop 09/24/2016 08:00AM Learn how to build a treehouse in the safest and most tree friendly way. Instructors include carp...

Children’s I-Spy Birding 09/24/2016 09:00AM — 10:30AM The last Saturday of the month from 9am-10:30am. Join local birding expert and environmental edu...

Apple Butter Festival 2016 09/24/2016 09:00AM — 03:00PM Join us for the annual fall Apple Butter Festival! Free admission, fun for all ages, 9 am - 3 pm...

Apple Butter Festival 2016 - UCC East Goshen 09/24/2016 09:00AM — 03:00PM Join us for our annual Apple Butter Festival & help stir the fresh apple butter. Enjoy music, ch...

Avondale Community Yard Sale 09/24/2016 09:00AM — 02:00PM The Avondale Presbyterian Church, 420 Pennsylvania Ave. (Hwy 41), will host a Community Yard Sale...

Milburn’s U-Pick Apple Adventures! 09/24/2016 10:00AM — 05:00PM This unique Adventure begins on Labor Day Weekend, and runs every Sat & Sun through the end of Oc...

Milburn Orchards’ Johnny Appleseed Birthday Celebration! 09/24/2016 10:00AM — 04:00PM INCLUDED WITH BASIC ADMISSION: Hayrides Corn Maze (Bigger maze for bigger kids & adults) Bo...

Fundamentals of Ecological Gardening 09/24/2016 10:00AM — 02:30PM Become a better gardener-sustainably. Discover the garden as an ecosystem and look to nature for ...

Sights, Sounds, Smells Walking Tour at Hagley Museum 09/24/2016 11:00AM — 12:30PM Visitors experience an in-depth, hands-on tour focused on gunpowder production in the Hagley Powd...

Free! Monarch Migration Celebration 09/24/2016 12:00PM — 04:00PM Celebrate one of nature's wonders…the great Monarch butterfly migration! Come find out why Monarc...

Science Saturday – The Power of Electricity 09/24/2016 01:00PM — 04:00PM Light up a sculpture with LED lights and a basic electrical circuit. Families work together to so...

Performance: Hay Fever 09/24/2016 08:00PM Four unsuspecting guests of the Bliss family discover that a weekend in the idyllic English count...

LCH 5K, Family Walk, and Kid’s Dash 09/25/2016 09:00AM — 11:30AM We are “All One Under the Sun.” Join the community in this family friendly fundraiser 5K in Anso...

Milburn’s U-Pick Apple Adventures! 09/25/2016 10:00AM — 05:00PM This unique Adventure begins on Labor Day Weekend, and runs every Sat & Sun through the end of Oc...

Auburn Heights Invitational Historic Auto Display 09/25/2016 12:30PM — 04:30PM The annual AUBURN HEIGHTS INVITATIONAL is always a not-to-be-missed event where visitors can see ...

Taste Kennett Food Tours 09/25/2016 01:00PM — 04:00PM Taste Kennett Food Tours, creators of memorable, unique and fun food experiences, offer three-hou...

Rocks and Roll Mills Walking Tour at Hagley Museum 09/25/2016 01:00PM — 02:30PM Visitors explore the geology of the Brandywine Valley and its impact on the milling industry. Tak...

Debtors Anonymous 09/26/2016 06:00PM — 07:00PM In D.A., our purpose is threefold: to stop incurring unsecured debt, to share our experience wit...

Nature Art Cards 09/28/2016 10:30AM — 01:30PM Use the natural beauty of autumn leaves to craft simple, colorful notecards that can easily be fr...

Pro-Act's Family Education Program 09/28/2016 07:00PM — 09:00PM When someone is addicted to drugs & alcohol, the diease affects the entire family. Each month PR...

Clutterers Anonymous 09/29/2016 06:00PM — 07:00PM Clutterers Anonymous℠ (CLA℠) is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strengt...

Tree ID Basics 09/30/2016 10:00AM — 11:30AM The native trees of the Appalachian Piedmont form the backbone of our local landscapes. Learn sim...

Comedy Explosion@ Sprout Music Collective 09/30/2016 09:00PM — 11:00PM Comedy Explosion Friday July 22nd 9pm@ Sprout Music Venue 130 E. Prescott Aly West Chester PA 193...

Race Roll Dye 5k Color Run @ Nottingham County Park 10/01/2016 09:00AM — 10:00AM RACE ROLL DYE 5K COLOR RUN BRING YOUR FRIENDS AND FAMILY OUT FOR A MORNING OF FUN! THEN STAY A...

Milburn’s U-Pick Apple Adventures! 10/01/2016 10:00AM — 05:00PM This unique Adventure begins on Labor Day Weekend, and runs every Sat & Sun through the end of Oc...

Milburn’s Apple Harvest Celebration! 10/01/2016 10:00AM — 05:00PM INCLUDED WITH BASIC ADMISSION: Hayrides Corn Maze (Bigger maze for bigger kids & adults) Bo...

Explosions Walking Tour at Hagley Museum 10/01/2016 11:00AM — 12:30PM This new walking tour tells remarkable stories of black powder explosions that occurred when Hagl...

Milburn’s U-Pick Apple Adventures! 10/02/2016 10:00AM — 05:00PM This unique Adventure begins on Labor Day Weekend, and runs every Sat & Sun through the end of Oc...

Anxiety and Depression Panel Discussion and Light Lunch 10/02/2016 12:00PM — 02:00PM You're invited to a light lunch at noon followed by a live panel discussion on Anxiety and Depres...

Steamin' Days at Auburn Heights 10/02/2016 12:30PM — 04:30PM Join us on the first Sundays, June through November for Steamin’ Days at Auburn Heights, when the...

Taste Kennett Food Tours 10/02/2016 01:00PM — 04:00PM Taste Kennett Food Tours, creators of memorable, unique and fun food experiences, offer three-hou...

Debtors Anonymous 10/03/2016 06:00PM — 07:00PM In D.A., our purpose is threefold: to stop incurring unsecured debt, to share our experience wit...

