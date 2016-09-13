Skip to main content

Uncle Irvin: Sewer implosion trumps parking problems

09/13/2016 11:35AM, Published by Richard Gaw, Categories: Business, Opinion, News, Today

Oxford Borough is facing raising 44 percent of the revenue to pay the debt of the quasi-bankrupt Oxford Sewer Authority (OASA). The borough already has the highest total property tax millage in Chester County ... and Borough Council is concerned about a grant that will only pay for half of a new parking garage.
These council members are living on another planet to even think about a parking garage until a solution is reached on getting the OASA in a solvent condition. Borough Council needs to put the parking garage and every other financial outlay on hold until citizens know how they're going to pay the piper!
You look for common sense in a leader, but sadly there is none on Oxford Borough Council.

(Uncle Irvin's column is his opinion only, and is not a news story.)





