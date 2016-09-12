Skip to main content

Police Blotter for the week of Sept. 12

09/12/2016 03:45PM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: News, Today

ASSAULT CHARGE

On Aug. 20 at 2:56 a.m., New Garden Township Police responded to a call for an assault in the 100 block of Landenberg Road. The female victim said she had returned from a visit to family when Jose Briseno-Jasso, 28, of Landenberg, confronted her, punched her in the face and took the victim's cell phone. Police arrested Briseno-Jasso inside the home. He was charged with simple assault, harassment, theft and criminal mischief. He was taken to Chester County Prison after failing to post $5,000 cash bail.

BURGLARY

A home at 12 Penn Drive in Penn Township was broken into on Sept. 1 between 7 a.m. and noon, according to Pennsylvania State Police Avondale. Jewelry and cash were stolen. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-268-2022.

ASSAULT

On Aug. 30 at 1:22 a.m., New Garden Township Police responded to a report of an assault in the 8800 block of Gap Newport Pike. They found the victim with facial injuries. Police arrested Francisco Reyes-Garcia, 24, of Avondale, for simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct. He was released on $2,500 bail.

DRUG CHARGES

Melissa Nicole Thomas, 31, of Boothwyn, was arrested for possession of drugs and paraphernalia, as well as six summary traffic violations, after a traffic stop for emissions and inspection issues by Pennsylvania State Police Avondale on Sept. 3.

On Aug. 31 at 2:16 p.m., New Garden Township Police saw a vehicle with an equipment violation and stopped it in the 8800 block of Gap Newport Pike. Illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia were found in the car. Police arrested the driver, Alicia Angelozzi, 44, of Atglen, and passenger Leonard Mayberry II, 45, of Christiana. They were processed and released pending a court appearance.

SCOOTER FOUND

On Aug. 28 at 3:49 p.m., West Grove Borough Police recovered an electric scooter that had been left abandoned and propped against a mailbox at 1 Winterset Court.

DUI

Kennett Square Police arrested Roberto Zavala-Zavala, 29, of Kennett Square, for DUI after a traffic stop on Aug. 6 at 4:22 a.m. in the 400 block of West South Street. He was released to a family member pending a summons from District Court.

Gabriel Cruz Gonzalez, 25, of Wilmington, Del., was arrested for DUI by Pennsylvania State Police Avondale on Aug. 13 on Route 896 south of Indiantown Road.

Kevin Andrew Harnish, 57, of Strasburg, Pa., was arrested for DUI by Pennsylvania State Police Avondale after a traffic stop on Route 896 near the intersection with Violet Lane.

Isidro Tapia-Meza, 47, of Lincoln University, was arrested for DUI by New Garden Township Police on Aug. 21 at 2:10 a.m. after he was seen driving erratically in the 9000 block of Gap Newport Pike. He was processed and released pending a court appearance.

Isaac Walls, 19, of New Castle, Del., was arrested for DUI by New Garden Township Police on Aug. 16 at 12:55 a.m. after he was seen driving erratically on Starr Road near Penn Green Road. He was processed and released pending a court appearance.

Gary Ralph Kelley, 60, of Kirkwood, was arrested for DUI after a traffic stop by Pennsylvania State Police Avondale on Sept. 3, just after midnight, on Route 1 north of Route 82.

New Garden Township Police arrested Martin Herrera-Estrada, 33, of Toughkenamon, for DUI after seeing him driving erratically on Sept. 4 at 1:50 a.m. in the 1400 block of Baltimore Pike. He was released pending a court appearance.

Chester County High School Sports

