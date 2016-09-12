Obituaries for the week of Sept. 12

09/12/2016 03:42PM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: News, Today

ARCHIE D. STURGILL, SR.

Archie Dean Sturgill, Sr., 77, of Drumore, Pa., passed away on Sept. 2 at his home.

He was the husband of Rose Marie Chapman Sturgill, with whom he shared 54 years of marriage. Born in Sparta, N.C., he was the son of the late Glenn and Winnie Birchette Sturgill. Archie attended Porters Grove Baptist Church in Rising Sun, Md. He enjoyed hauling scrap metal after retiring.

He is survived by his wife; one son, Timothy Glenn Sturgill of Drumore; one daughter, Dawn Bryant and her husband Tom of Conowingo, Md.; nine grandchildren, Joseph Sturgill, Tyler Sturgill, Kaitlyn Sturgill, Daniel Johnson, Timothy Sturgill Jr., Taylor Sturgill, Amanda Main, Travis Bryant and Destiny Bryant; one great-grandchild, Jace Campbell; four brothers, R.C. Sturgill of Rehoboth Beach, Del., Jerry Sturgill of Nottingham, Larry Sturgill of Nottingham, Alton Sturgill of Street, Md.; and four sisters, Shirley Eldreth of Kennett Square, Joyce Reeves of Honey Brook, Linda Ely of Aberdeen, Md., and Brenda Osborne of West Grove. He was preceded in death by a son, Archie Dean Sturgill, Jr.; and one grandchild, Anthony Chad Sturgill.

Funeral services were held Sept. 8. Interment was in Union Cemetery in Kirkwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home (Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 86 Pine St., Oxford, PA 19363), to help with expenses. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





FREDDIE LEE HAMPTON, JR.

Freddie Lee Hampton, Jr., 39, of Avondale, died suddenly on Sept. 4.

Born in Newark, Del., he was the son of the late Fred L. Hampton, who died in 2003, and Deborah (McLimans) Hampton of Avondale. Freddie was a 1995 graduate of Avon Grove High School. He attended Hagerstown College, where he played baseball. He was an intake technician driver for Bowling Green for the past year. He loved to pick up the patients and help begin the process of their road to hope. He was a diehard Philadelphia sports fan, and especially loved the Eagles and game day. He adored his nieces and nephews, and loved spending time with his family and his dog, Moe. Growing up, he enjoyed race cars and motorcycles.

Survivors include, in addition to his mother, his maternal grandmother Grace Cox of West Grove; his maternal grandfather John McLimans and wife Donna of Nottingham; his paternal grandfather Warlo Hampton and wife Ollie of Mountain City, Tenn.; four sisters, Shelly Harrison and husband Charlie of West Grove, Julie Lawson and husband Curt of Avondale, Kathie Hampton of Coatesville, and Samantha Hampton of Oxford; and nine nieces and nephews, Matthew, Lexi, Emily, Savanna, Brittany, Carleigh, Jeffrey, Jason and Jaxson.

A life celebration service was held Sept. 12. Contributions in his memory may be made to Kacie’s Cause, 232 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, PA 19348. To view his online tribute and to share a memory with his family, visit www.griecocares.com.





KENNETH SCOTT

Kenneth Scott of Unionville, formerly of Moorestown, N.J., passed away on Sept. 4 after a long illness.

He was 69.

He was born in Kearny, N.J., the beloved husband of Paula and cherished father of Allyson (Christopher) Donato and Melissa (Christopher) Teal, and grandfather to Judah and Micah Teal. He was the son of the late John and Agnes Scott (nee Irwin), brother to Eileen and Elizabeth, and beloved nephew of the late Jean and Sheldon Yasner and the late William Irwin.

Kenneth graduated from Rutgers University in 1969 and received his J.D. from Brooklyn Law School in 1973. He was admitted to the bar in both Pennsylvania and New York, and early in his career, he was both an assistant district attorney and a New York State Senate Counsel. He had a long and distinguished career with the firm of Wilson, Elser, Moskowitz, Edelman and Dicker, serving as senior counsel and managing partner of their Philadelphia office, and he handled significant legal matters for more than 35 years with particular emphasis on work for the London market. He oversaw numerous reinsurance matters for London insurers and was U.S. Counsel in 2005 and 2011 to the London Market Property Reinsurance Committee for claims involving hurricanes Katrina, Rita and Wilma and the Japanese tsunami. He treasured the time he spent at his home in Brigantine, N.J. Horse racing and all equestrian events were of particular interest to him, as well as the holidays he took with his family to England and Europe. He was an avid reader of biographies of Winston Churchill and the mysteries of Sherlock Holmes.

A memorial service will be held on Sept. 16 at Unionville Presbyterian Church (812 Wollaston Rd., Kennett Square). Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., with a service following at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions can be made to New Vocations Racehorse Adoption Fund (www.horseadoption.com/make-a-memorial-donation). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.griecocares.com.





LINDSAY C. F. SCOTT

Lindsay C.F. Scott, 87, of Unionville, died on June 20 at her residence.

She was the wife of Edgar Scott, Jr., with whom she shared 68 years of marriage. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late William S. and Lillian Wood Febiger. She was a fox hunter and she raised thoroughbred yearlings for sale.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by one son, Edgar Scott, III of Centreville, Del.; one daughter, Mary F. S. Remer of Villanova; one sister, Ethel F. Coles of Manchester, Mass.; and two grandchildren.

Her memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Oct.5 at the Unionville Presbyterian Church (815 Wollaston Rd., Route 82 and Wollaston Road, in Unionville). In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to the Cheshire Land Preservation Trust, P.O. Box 983, Unionville, PA 19375-0983. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.griecocares.com.





CELIA E. CAUDELL

Celia E. Caudell, 92, of Oxford, passed away Sept. 8 at Twin Pines Health Care Center in West Grove.

She was the wife of the late Lawrence F. Caudell, Sr. Born in Creston, N.C., she was the daughter of the late John M. and Rose Belle James Cornett. Celia was a member of the Oxford United Methodist Church. She enjoyed bowling, gardening and canning.

She is survived by two sons, Lawrence F. Cuadell, Jr. and his wife Diane of Potter County, Pa., and Edwin Caudell, Sr. of Oxford; and eight grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Sept. 13. Interment was in Faggs Manor Cemetery in Cochranville. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





CLARA HOSMER VICTORIUS

Clara “Clare” Hosmer Victorius, 95, passed away on Aug. 14 at the Chester County Hospital.

She was married to the late Claus Victorius. They resided in Rose Tree, near Media, until moving to Crosslands, Kennett Square in 1994. She was born in 1921 in South Hadley, Mass., to Herbert Eugene Hosmer and Elin Westfors Hosmer. Clare was an avid gardener and accomplished watercolor painter. She loved her family and friends and cherished the time she and her husband Claus spent with her three grandchildren.

Clare is survived by a daughter, Cathy of Boothwyn; son Carl and daughter-in-law Irma of Chestertown, Md.; grandsons Ben (Emily), Jared (Lisa) and Tyler (Morgan); and two great-grandsons.

Clare supported Doctors Without Borders, American Friends Service Committee, and Feed the Children. In lieu of flowers, she would be happy if any contributions were made to one of her favorite causes. A memorial service will be held in the William Penn Room at Crosslands Retirement Community in Kennett Square on Oct. 1 at 2 p.m. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.griecocares.com.





L DAVID BARKER

L David Barker, 74, of Nottingham, passed away on Sept. 11 at his home.

Born in Grant, Va., he was the son of the late Wiley J. and Gladys Mary Howell Barker. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was employed with General Motors in the Boxwood Plant, Wilmington, Del. He retired in 2003 after 34 years of service. He was a member of the Roy W. Gibson Post No. 535 American Legion, Oxford, Ocklokonee Tribe No. 212 I.O.R.M., Oxford and NRA. He enjoyed farming, tractors, fishing, hunting, black powder guns, reading history books and his dogs.

He is survived by four brothers, Kyle Barker of Nottingham, Paul Barker of Anniston, AB, Owen Barker of Brandon, Miss., and Alvin Barker of Nottingham; five sisters, Lasca Jo Monroe of Wilmington, Del., Sandra Ham of Strasburg, Patricia A. McCoury of Lancaster, Shirley F. Campbell of Conowingo, Md., and Rebecca S. Miner of Sinking Spring. He was preceded in death by three brothers, James Mac Barker, Dale Eugene Barker and Roger Barker.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. (86 Pine St., Oxford), where friends and family may visit from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will be Nottingham Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





PATRICIA ROSS

Patricia Ross, 77, of Bayville, N.J., passed away on Sept. 9 at Community Medical Center in Toms River, N.J.

Born in Oxford, she lived in Toms River before moving to Bayville in 2002. Patricia worked at JC Penney in Toms River for several years, and was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Toms River. She was also a member of several organizations, including the Toms River Senior Center, the Senior Women’s Club of Beachwood, the Vintage Automobile Club of Ocean County, the Vintage Automobile Museum of New Jersey, the Sentimental Cruisers,and was a former member of Toms River Chapter of Deborah.

Patricia is survived by her husband of 55 years, Everett Ross, Jr.; her children, Everett Ross III of Toms River, N.J., Kenneth Ross of Bayville, N.J., Elaine Ranous and her husband Roy J. Ranous of South Toms River; a sister, Virginia Poff of Oxford; two brothers, George Hammond of Lake Placid, Fla., and Ronald Hammond of Cherry Hill, Md.; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren, with one on the way.

A memorial service will be offered Sept. 15 at 11 a.m. at the Presbyterian Church of Toms River (1070 Hooper Ave., Toms River, N.J.). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Vintage Automobile Club of Ocean County, PO Box 1135, Toms River, NJ 08754. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.





CAROLE MILLER MCCOMAS

Carole Miller McComas went home to be with her Lord on Sept. 10.

She is survived by one sister, Sue Stanley of Oxford; Joe McComas, Dagsboro, Del.; her loving daughters, Laurie Wood (George Jones, Jr.), Megan Shoemaker (Alonzo Shoemaker, Jr.), both of Oxford; seven grandchildren, Joe and Hallie Wood, Al, Noah, Carley, Zeb and Ruby Shoemaker; two great-grandchildren, Logan and Brayden Wood; and many nieces and nephews whom she adored. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph and Ray Miller; and two sisters, Jayne Mattioni and Ann Kilby.

Carole worked in the health room at Jordan Bank and Nottingham elementary schools, and most recently at The Oxford Medical Center. She enjoyed helping people and had a kind heart. Her children and grandchildren were the center of her world. Carole loved to read and play solitaire. She often spoke about how much she had enjoyed dancing when she was younger. Her favorite television program was “Dancing with the Stars.” Carole was an avid Penn State Football and Philadelphia Phillies fan. Carole was a huge part of her family's life and will be forever missed and, more importantly, loved.

Funeral services for Carole will be held at 8 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. (86 Pine St., Oxford), where friends and family may visit from 6 to 8:00 p.m. Interment will be in Oxford Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Sept. 15. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.