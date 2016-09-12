Skip to main content

Under one roof: worKS opens in Kennett Square

09/12/2016 03:40PM, Published by Richard Gaw, Categories: Business, Home+Garden, News, Arts+Entertainment, Today

By Richard L. Gaw
Staff Writer

When Tara Dugan first conceived the idea of worKS, the new retail destination store that opened this past weekend in Kennett Square, she envisioned a shared space filled with work from the area's most well respected artists, showcased side-by-side with displays from some of the most eclectic retailers in the Brandywine Valley and beyond.
In short, worKS, located in a former gas station on South Walnut Street, is a 3,000 square-foot farmer's market for the senses – a potpourri of sights, textures, ideas and style. The store features a constantly-changing display of artwork, clothing, antique furniture, photography, handbags and accessories, by more than one dozen vendors. 
WorKS showcases the work of Chadds Ford photographer Alessandra Manzotti; Chairloom, a custom upholstery and furniture shop based in Ardmore; Conversion, a Philadelphia-based furniture store; Pyknic, a Downingtown clothing company; leather and linen handbags by Arden + James in Chadds Ford; inventory by Devon vintage furniture store Eastcote Lane; items from Malena's Vintage Boutique in West Chester; Zoet Bathlatier, an apothecary and candle store in Malvern; domestic ceramic work by Pam Lau of Lincoln University; curated cards by Merely Mere of Kennett Square; sculpture and functional art by Vinewoods Forge in Unionville; jewelry by Ohio-based Jabberwocky & The Boys; antiques from the American Collector in Philadelphia; and inventory from Scout & Annie.
“The idea of worKS didn't arrive at a particular moment or as a thunderclap, but through the realization of knowing that there is an abundance of talent here,” said Dugan, who has owned Scout & Annie on State Street since 2011. “It was really just the wish to bring them all to one place, to a forward-thinking town that embraces creativity and change. Essentially, here was a body of talent, and a community that was waiting for it.”
Dugan approached each vendor with an invitation to join the concept of a retail location.
This is a group of experts – seasoned professionals – and most already have brick and mortar stores in other areas,” she said. “They have different talents and skills, and they get to experience each others' inventory.” 
 The retail space resembles a modern industrial workspace. Brands that align with worKS’ aesthetic can rent sections of the store to sell their products. Much like a micro department store, the artisans are not required to be on site at worKS, which frees up their time to design and create new work and inventory.
The converted gas station also forms another link of new business in Kennett Square that comes from a re-purposed facility. Just a block away, the popular Creamery on Birch Street was carved into the remains of a 1903 milk factory.
For Manzotti, whose photos are also on display at Philter, worKS serves as a “back office” gallery that she can use to direct those interested in her photography to.
“Its a destination location, a great opportunity for local artists and artisans, and it's appealing in that we don't need to be there all the time,” she said. “I am grateful to Tara for believing in local artists and businesses enough to renovate an old garage into a funky, industrial space. I'm piggy-backing on those other artisans who draw people who are looking at things like antiques and metal works.”
“At the core of this concept is collaboration,” Dugan said. “There is a tremendous synergy that exists with people who are passionate, and bringing that power and creativity together at worKS creates a wonderful vibe.”
worKS is located on 432 South Walnut Street, Kennett Square, Pa. 19348, and is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more about worKS, visit www.workskennettsquare.com, the worKS Kennett Square Facebook page, on Instagram at @worKSkennettsquare, or call 484-732-8586.
To contact Staff Writer Richard L. Gaw, e-mail rgaw@chestercounty.com.





















Like what you're reading? Subscribe to Chester County's free newsletter to catch every headline

  • Galer Estate Vineyard & Winery Wine Club

    09/16/2016
    12:00AM

    The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...

  • Fall Fitness Walks

    09/16/2016
    08:30AM — 09:30AM

    Experience the natural beauty of Mt. Cuba Center's gardens, forests, and meadows as they take on ...

  • It’s Method Not Machismo: Throwing Large Scale Forms with Kevin Crowe

    09/16/2016
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    It’s Method Not Machismo: Throwing Large Scale Forms with Kevin Crowe Level: Intermediate to ...

  • Autumn Art-In

    09/16/2016
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Let your creativity blossom while you draw, paint, or photograph the fall colors of Mt. Cuba Cent...

  • Autumn Art-In

    09/16/2016
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Let your creativity blossom while you draw, paint, or photograph the fall colors of Mt. Cuba Cent...

  • Elkton Fall Fest

    09/16/2016
    05:00PM

    The Fall Fest weekend will be filled with a variety of food, crafts, games, and entertainment for...

  • Classical Guitar at Kreutz Creek West Chester

    09/16/2016
    07:00PM — 10:00PM

    Friday September 16th 2016 at Kreutz Creek West Chester 44 East Gay Street • West Chester, PA 19...

  • Performance: Hay Fever

    09/16/2016
    08:00PM

    Four unsuspecting guests of the Bliss family discover that a weekend in the idyllic English count...

  • Galer Estate Vineyard & Winery Wine Club

    09/17/2016
    12:00AM

    The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...

  • Downtown Festival of the Arts

    09/17/2016
    08:00AM — 08:00PM

    Downtown Elkton Festival of the Arts, will welcome up to juried Artists and Artisans in a wide ra...

  • Elkton Fall Fest

    09/17/2016
    08:30AM

    The Fall Fest weekend will be filled with a variety of food, crafts, games, and entertainment for...

  • Walk for Life!

    09/17/2016
    09:00AM — 12:30PM

    Join us for a day at the park at our 2.5 mile Walk for Life. Bring the whole family and spend som...

  • Milburn’s U-Pick Apple Adventures!

    09/17/2016
    10:00AM — 05:00PM

    This unique Adventure begins on Labor Day Weekend, and runs every Sat & Sun through the end of Oc...

  • Milburn’s Grandparent’s Weekend!

    09/17/2016
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    INCLUDED WITH BASIC ADMISSION: Hayrides Corn Maze (Bigger maze for bigger kids & adults) Bo...

  • It’s Method Not Machismo: Throwing Large Scale Forms with Kevin Crowe

    09/17/2016
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    It’s Method Not Machismo: Throwing Large Scale Forms with Kevin Crowe Level: Intermediate to ...

  • Rejuvenate Your Garden

    09/17/2016
    11:00AM — 12:30PM

    Early fall is a great time to take stock of your yard and make changes for next spring. Look for ...

  • Tree ID Basics

    09/17/2016
    01:00PM — 04:00PM

    The native trees of the Appalachian Piedmont form the backbone of our local landscapes. Learn sim...

  • Performance: Hay Fever

    09/17/2016
    08:00PM

    Four unsuspecting guests of the Bliss family discover that a weekend in the idyllic English count...

  • Comedy Explosion@ Thorndale Inn

    09/17/2016
    08:00PM — 11:00PM

    Join us for comedy explosion on Saturday Sept 17, 2016 9pm@ Thorndale Inn 430 Bondsville Rd Downi...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
Chester County High School Sports

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and Chester County Press